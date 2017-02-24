Sports

February 24, 2017 8:10 PM

Coin flips not a friend of Middle Georgia teams

By Michael A. Lough and Ron Seibel

sports@macon.com

The good news for six Middle Georgia basketball teams was that they had a chance to host a quarterfinal game next week.

The bad news is three lost those coin flips Friday and one on Thursday, with one winning it on Thursday.

Warner Robins lost and will play at Buford at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

That eliminated what would’ve been a massive doubleheader at Veterans, with Warner Robins’ girls winning the flip Thursday.

The Demons girls host Buford at 5:30 p.m. at Warner Robins.

“Their heads dropped,” Warner Robins boys head coach Jamaal Garman said when he told the team about losing the coin flip. “I said, ‘Stop and think about the opportunity.’”

Garman pointed out that the school has fans in Atlanta that can’t make it down, and more college coaches were likely to attend a game in metro Atlanta than drive to Warner Robins.

And it’s a chance to knock off the top team in the state in its brand new $21 million, 5,500-seat arena.

“Their eyes got real big,” Garman said. “They’re ready for anything.”

Dublin will have to travel to Laney for a huge matchup of top-5 teams in Class 2A. Both teams reached this round a year ago, Laney in Class 3A.

Bleckley County’s girls lost a flip and will face Hapeville Charter at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be played at Banneker, in College Park.

Middle Georgia’s bad luck with coins extended to Thursday evening, as well.

In a coin flip held right after Westside’s second-round victory Thursday, Pace Academy correctly called heads to earn hosting rights for their Class 3A showdown. That contest will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Washington County’s boys won a flip and will host South Atlanta. It continues a pleasant turnaround for the Golden Hawks, who went 9-17 last year and won the Region 3-2A tournament this year.

That region has two teams left, with Washington County and Dublin, as does Region 4-2A with Laney and Josey.

So only Upson-Lee, Washington County and Taylor County will be home for boys games next week.

On the girls side, hosts are Warner Robins, Central and Stratford.

The Middle Georgia upset of the Sweet 16 round goes to Northside, reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history with a resounding 80-61 win at Pope, which ended the season at 25-5.

Region 1-6A had three teams lose Thursday by a total of 12 points.

Thursday was a heartbreaker for most of the Middle Georgia boys teams that lost.

Mary Persons and FPD lost by three points Hawkinsville by four. Central, Monticello and Stratford lost on the road by six.

Only Crawford County and Tattnall Square lost by double figures.

In Wednesday’s girls action, Dodge County and Taylor County lost by one, and Wilkinson County by 3.

The semifinals are held at neutral sites: Class 6A at West Georgia, Class 5A at Columbus State, Class 4A at Fort Valley State, Class 3A at Augusta University, Class 2A at Georgia College, Class 1A public at Valdosta State and Class 1A private at the Cobb Civic Center.

GHSA Basketball Tournament

QUARTERFINALS

BOYS

Class 6A

Northside at Brunswick, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Class 5A

Warner Robins at Buford, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Class 4A

Thomson at Upson-Lee

Perry at Sandy Creek

Class 3A

Westside at Pace Academy, 6 p.m., Wednesday

Class 2A

Dublin at Hapeville Charter

South Atlanta at Washington County

Class 1A Public

Macon County at Treutlen

Wilkinson County at Taylor County

GIRLS

Class 5A

Buford at Warner Robins, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

Class 3A

Beach at Central, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Peach County at Johnson-Savannah, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Class 2A

Bleckley County vs. Hapeville Charter, at Banneker, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Class 1A Public

Hancock Central at Telfair County

Class 1A Private

Holy Innocents at Stratford, 6 p.m., Tuesday

Second Round Scores

Boys

BOYS

Class 6A

Northside 80, Pope 61

Class 5A

Warner Robins 65, Southwest DeKalb 45

Class 4A

Upson-Lee 76, Stephens County 71

St. Pius X 74, Mary Persons 71

Perry 68, Northwest Whitfield 47

Class 3A

Westside 88, Monroe Area 57

Calhoun 67, Central 61

Class 2A

Dublin 50, Heard County 45

Swainsboro 68, Monticello 62

Washington County 72, Callaway 62

Class 1A Public

Macon County 88, Quitman County 64

Wilkinson County 76, Crawford County 45

Taylor County 51, Central-Talbotton 41

Turner County 66, Hawkinsville 62

Class 1A Private

Holy Innocents 72, Tattnall Square 56

Aquinas 40, Stratford 34

Athens Christian 58, FPD 55

GIRLS

Class 6A

Douglas County 68, Houston County 23

Class 5A

Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43

Class 3A

Central 59, Hart County 46

Peach County 56, Haralson County 55

Class 2A

Heard County 56, Dodge County 55

Bleckley County 45, Dade County 43

Warner Robins 61, Columbia 43

Class 1A Public

Treutlen 63, Macon County 47

Hancock Central 39, Taylor County 38

Marion County 64, Wilkinson County 61

Wheeler County 59, GMC 42

Class 1A Private

Holy Innocents 65, Tattnall Square 28

Stratford 52, Aquinas 36

Prince Avenue Christian 47, FPD 32

Note to team officials: Please send game time information to sports@macon.com as soon as details are finalized.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tamica Sneed came from Lamar County and has watched Peach County's winning tradition continue.

View more video

Sports Videos