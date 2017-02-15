Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Wednesday's Baseball
Veterans 5, Jones County 4
Jones County
000
030
1
—
4
6
4
Veterans
201
110
x
—
5
4
3
WP: Ben Gibbs. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.
2B: V: Gabe Holt.
Game notes: Holt scored three times, Leyton Pinckney drove in two runs and Jacob Pierce had two hits and an RBI for Veterans. ... Brooks Veal led Jones County with two hits while Teldrick Ross had two RBI.
Wednesday's Boys Tennis
Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2
Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Harsh Patel 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Blake Bohannon 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Bronson Sanders 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Collins/Dayton Connor (BC) d. Carter Eddlemon/Tejas Athni 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Austin Bland/Connor Floyd (BC) d. Om Sakhalkar/Griffin Matson 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.
Record: Stratford Academy 3-0.
Veterans 5, Peach County 0
Singles: Chunn (V) d. Rumph 8-1; Anderson (V) d. Hudson 8-1; Farmer (V) d. Livatt 8-1.
Doubles: Kang/Goff (V) d. Bunkley/Hillsman 8-1; Buchanan/Geiger (V) d. Meeks/Davis 8-3.
Wednesday's Girls Tennis
Stratford 5, Bleckley County 0
Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Abbey Sims 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Hanna Dykes 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Caroline Thrower 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Regan Cole/Tori Little 6-4, 6-0; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Kate Sanders/Bailey Odom 6-7, 6-1, 10-4.
Record: Stratford Academy 3-0.
Veterans 3, Peach County 2
Singles: Estrada(PC) d. Tayag 8-4; McAllister (V) d. Etheridge 8-6; Guzman (V) d. Coulter 8-0.
Doubles: A. Rodriguez/U. RodrigHouston Cuez (PC) D. Clayboss/Council 8-4; E. Hampton/M. Hampton (V) d.Allen/Coon 8-3.
Tuesday’s Baseball
FPD 6, Northside 4
FPD
110
001
02
—
6
9
2
Northside
000
004
00
—
4
3
5
WP: Dylan Cox (1-0). LP: Noah Walker.
2B: FPD: Austin Hartley.
Game notes: Jones was 2-for-3 with two RBI for FPD, while Aulds was 1-for-3 with one RBI. ... Card and Bookout each had one RBI for Northside.
Records: FPD 1-0, Northside 2-1.
Stratford 11, GMC 0
GMC
000
00
—
0
Stratford
075
1x
—
13
WP: Clifton Olmstead. LP: Jackson Carter.
2B: S: Aaron Arnold, Sammy Martin.
3B: S: Olmstead.
Game notes: Andrew Palmer had three hits for Stratford, while Trey Giles and Charlie Giles each had two.
Tuesday's Boys Soccer
Mount de Sales 7, West Laurens 0
Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 4, Cesar Benjume 2, Luke Guillory 1.
Assists: MDS: Nick Maiorana 1, Brett Galonczyk 1.
Saves: MDS: Ryan Murphey 2.
Shots: Mount de Sales 14, West Laurens 2.
Records: Mount de Sales 1-0.
Tuesday’s Boys Lacrosse
Stratford 13, Southwest DeKalb 1
Goals: S: Steve Durkee 4, Cal Whitworth 2, Jack Kelly 2, David Matlock 2, Carter Griffin 2, Bobby McCord 1.
Shots: Stratford 47, Southwest DeKalb 15
Records: Stratford 1-0.
College Basketball
SEC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Florida
11
2
21
5
Kentucky
11
2
21
5
South Carolina
10
3
20
6
Arkansas
8
5
19
7
Alabama
7
5
14
10
Mississippi
7
6
16
10
Georgia
6
7
15
11
Tennessee
6
7
14
12
Texas A&M
5
7
13
11
Vanderbilt
5
7
12
13
Auburn
5
8
16
10
Mississippi St.
5
8
14
11
Missouri
2
10
7
17
LSU
1
12
9
16
Tuesday
Georgia 79, Mississippi St. 72
Kentucky 83, Tennessee 58
Florida 114, Auburn 95
Mississippi 96, LSU 76
Wednesday
Arkansas 83, South Carolina, 76
Alabama at Missouri, late
Thursday
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
ACC
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
North Carolina
9
3
21
5
Louisville
9
4
21
5
Florida St.
9
4
21
5
Duke
8
4
20
5
Virginia
8
4
18
6
Notre Dame
9
5
20
7
Syracuse
8
6
16
11
Virginia Tech
7
6
18
7
Miami
6
6
16
8
Georgia Tech
6
6
15
10
Wake Forest
6
8
15
11
Clemson
4
9
14
11
Pittsburgh
3
10
14
12
NC State
3
10
14
12
Boston College
2
12
9
18
Tuesday
Clemson 95, Wake Forest 83
Notre Dame 84, Boston College 76
Virginia Tech 66, Pittsburgh 63
Wednesday
Georgia Tech at Miami, late
North Carolina at NC State, late
Duke at Virginia, late
Southern
Conf.
All
W
L
W
L
Furman
13
2
20
8
ETSU
11
3
21
6
Chattanooga
10
4
19
7
UNC-Greensboro
10
4
19
8
Wofford
8
7
13
15
Samford
6
8
15
12
Mercer
6
8
12
15
VMI
3
11
6
19
W. Carolina
2
12
7
20
The Citadel
2
12
9
18
Wednesday
Samford at ETSU 79, Samford 77
Furman 74, W. Carolina, 62
Chattanooga 74, VMI 68
UNC-Greensboro 74, Wofford 55
Comments