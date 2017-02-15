Sports

February 15, 2017 9:13 PM

Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools

Wednesday's Baseball

Veterans 5, Jones County 4

Jones County

000

030

1

4

6

4

Veterans

201

110

x

5

4

3

WP: Ben Gibbs. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.

2B: V: Gabe Holt.

Game notes: Holt scored three times, Leyton Pinckney drove in two runs and Jacob Pierce had two hits and an RBI for Veterans. ... Brooks Veal led Jones County with two hits while Teldrick Ross had two RBI.

Wednesday's Boys Tennis

Stratford 3, Bleckley County 2

Singles: Mark Barrow (S) d. Harsh Patel 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Barrow (S) d. Blake Bohannon 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Cohen (S) d. Bronson Sanders 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Will Collins/Dayton Connor (BC) d. Carter Eddlemon/Tejas Athni 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Austin Bland/Connor Floyd (BC) d. Om Sakhalkar/Griffin Matson 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Record: Stratford Academy 3-0.

Veterans 5, Peach County 0

Singles: Chunn (V) d. Rumph 8-1; Anderson (V) d. Hudson 8-1; Farmer (V) d. Livatt 8-1.

Doubles: Kang/Goff (V) d. Bunkley/Hillsman 8-1; Buchanan/Geiger (V) d. Meeks/Davis 8-3.

Wednesday's Girls Tennis

Stratford 5, Bleckley County 0

Singles: Eliza Freedman (S) d. Abbey Sims 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Ferland (S) d. Hanna Dykes 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Boswell (S) d. Caroline Thrower 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Grace Adams/Lora Kate Diponzio (S) d. Regan Cole/Tori Little 6-4, 6-0; Jessica Gratigny/Jenny Belle Butler (S) d. Kate Sanders/Bailey Odom 6-7, 6-1, 10-4.

Record: Stratford Academy 3-0.

Veterans 3, Peach County 2

Singles: Estrada(PC) d. Tayag 8-4; McAllister (V) d. Etheridge 8-6; Guzman (V) d. Coulter 8-0.

Doubles: A. Rodriguez/U. RodrigHouston Cuez (PC) D. Clayboss/Council 8-4; E. Hampton/M. Hampton (V) d.Allen/Coon 8-3.

Tuesday’s Baseball

FPD 6, Northside 4

FPD

110

001

02

6

9

2

Northside

000

004

00

4

3

5

WP: Dylan Cox (1-0). LP: Noah Walker.

2B: FPD: Austin Hartley.

Game notes: Jones was 2-for-3 with two RBI for FPD, while Aulds was 1-for-3 with one RBI. ... Card and Bookout each had one RBI for Northside.

Records: FPD 1-0, Northside 2-1.

Stratford 11, GMC 0

GMC

000

00

0

Stratford

075

1x

13

WP: Clifton Olmstead. LP: Jackson Carter.

2B: S: Aaron Arnold, Sammy Martin.

3B: S: Olmstead.

Game notes: Andrew Palmer had three hits for Stratford, while Trey Giles and Charlie Giles each had two.

Tuesday's Boys Soccer

Mount de Sales 7, West Laurens 0

Goals: MDS: Nick Maiorana 4, Cesar Benjume 2, Luke Guillory 1.

Assists: MDS: Nick Maiorana 1, Brett Galonczyk 1.

Saves: MDS: Ryan Murphey 2.

Shots: Mount de Sales 14, West Laurens 2.

Records: Mount de Sales 1-0.

Tuesday’s Boys Lacrosse

Stratford 13, Southwest DeKalb 1

Goals: S: Steve Durkee 4, Cal Whitworth 2, Jack Kelly 2, David Matlock 2, Carter Griffin 2, Bobby McCord 1.

Shots: Stratford 47, Southwest DeKalb 15

Records: Stratford 1-0.

College Basketball

SEC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Florida

11

2

21

5

Kentucky

11

2

21

5

South Carolina

10

3

20

6

Arkansas

8

5

19

7

Alabama

7

5

14

10

Mississippi

7

6

16

10

Georgia

6

7

15

11

Tennessee

6

7

14

12

Texas A&M

5

7

13

11

Vanderbilt

5

7

12

13

Auburn

5

8

16

10

Mississippi St.

5

8

14

11

Missouri

2

10

7

17

LSU

1

12

9

16

Tuesday

Georgia 79, Mississippi St. 72

Kentucky 83, Tennessee 58

Florida 114, Auburn 95

Mississippi 96, LSU 76

Wednesday

Arkansas 83, South Carolina, 76

Alabama at Missouri, late

Thursday

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

ACC

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

North Carolina

9

3

21

5

Louisville

9

4

21

5

Florida St.

9

4

21

5

Duke

8

4

20

5

Virginia

8

4

18

6

Notre Dame

9

5

20

7

Syracuse

8

6

16

11

Virginia Tech

7

6

18

7

Miami

6

6

16

8

Georgia Tech

6

6

15

10

Wake Forest

6

8

15

11

Clemson

4

9

14

11

Pittsburgh

3

10

14

12

NC State

3

10

14

12

Boston College

2

12

9

18

Tuesday

Clemson 95, Wake Forest 83

Notre Dame 84, Boston College 76

Virginia Tech 66, Pittsburgh 63

Wednesday

Georgia Tech at Miami, late

North Carolina at NC State, late

Duke at Virginia, late

Southern

Conf.

All

W

L

W

L

Furman

13

2

20

8

ETSU

11

3

21

6

Chattanooga

10

4

19

7

UNC-Greensboro

10

4

19

8

Wofford

8

7

13

15

Samford

6

8

15

12

Mercer

6

8

12

15

VMI

3

11

6

19

W. Carolina

2

12

7

20

The Citadel

2

12

9

18

Wednesday

Samford at ETSU 79, Samford 77

Furman 74, W. Carolina, 62

Chattanooga 74, VMI 68

UNC-Greensboro 74, Wofford 55

