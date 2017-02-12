Warner Robins sweeps region titles in front of raucous home crowd

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says Pause

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:09 Warner Robins took care of business in tournament semifinal

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:18 Want to buy a church? Take a virtual tour

1:30 Gunman caught on cameras while robbing store

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

1:44 Why it's a bad idea to allow the state to take over failing schools