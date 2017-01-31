Sandifer ready for major transition: Yale

1:04 Hoffman gets win in 300th game at Mercer Pause

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

3:45 New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

1:18 Drone flies over tornado damage in Upson County