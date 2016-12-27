Hawks taking time to adjust to new lineup

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation Pause

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.