September 15, 2016 10:00 PM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Thursday and Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school softball and volleyball results.

Thursday’s Volleyball

West Laurens 2, Stratford 1

Sets: 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

Kills: S: Kaitlyn Neel 6.

Assists: Aysha Roberts 6.

Digs: S: Carolyn Dromsky 9, Neel 7.

Stratford 2, Baldwin 0

Sets: 25-10, 25-18

Kills: S: Neel, Cherish Jones 5.

Assists: S: Roberts 11, Monica Montalvo 7.

Aces: S: Neel 5.

Veterans 3, Perry 0

Sets: 25-12, 25-12, 25-21.

Kills: V: Heard 8, Hudson, Guzman 6.

Assists: V: Hill 18.

Digs: V: Dykes 4, Guzman, Dostie 3.

Aces: V: Diamond 3, Heard 2.

Blocks: V: Burton 2.

Records: Veterans 17-5.

Thursday’s Softball

Howard 5, Spalding 2

Howard

000

103

1

5

8

4

Spalding

000

200

0

2

1

3

WP: Elle Doolittle. LP: Risper.

Game notes: Doolittle struck out 12 against three walks, getting a spark on offense from Haley Moon (3-for-4), Harley Ovell (2-for-4, two RBI) and Alyn Ovell (2-for-3).

Records: Howard 6-7.

Next: Northside at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday.

GMC 11, Lincoln County 0

Lincoln County

000

00

0

1

3

GMC

074

0x

11

10

3

WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Guin.

3B: GMC: Jordan Waller.

HR: GMC: Taylor Curtis

Game notes: Scott struck out nine with no walks for the Bulldogs, who were led by Curtis’s two-hit, four-RBI game. Waller drove in three runs on three hits, and Cade Bass added two hits.

Records: GMC 13-2.

Rutland 12, Jackson 0

Rutland

101

045

12

14

1

Jackson

000

000

0

3

4

WP: Bailey Caldwell

2B: R: Abby Pelt.

Game notes: Christa Ward had four RBI, while Maggie Shipp had three hits. Rutland got two-hit games from Caldwell, Laney Wallace, Sadi Ratterree and Pelt, while, Caldwell had eight strikeouts and two walks.

Records: Rutland 8-10.

Next: Mary Persons at Rutland 10 a.m., Saturday.

Pike County 14, Peach County 0

Peach County

000

0

0

3

5

Pike County

086

x

14

10

1

WP: Hood. LP: Kenzie Langley.

2B: Pike: Gregory< Neal, Kirksey.

Records: Peach County 8-7.

Next: Rutland at Peach County, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

FPD 11, Mount de Sales 0

FPD

110

003

6

11

9

1

Mount de Sales

000

000

0

0

0

7

WP: Carli Sutton (5-2). LP: Erin Wallace.

HR: FPD: Allie Parkerson, Sutton..

Game notes: Sutton threw a no-hitter, the 10th in FPD fast-pitch history. ... Both homers were two-run shots. ... Parkerson's home run, her eighth of the season, sets a single- season record for FPD. ... Sutton had six strikeouts for the Vikings, who have won six straight.

Records: FPD 14-3, 5-0 GHSA Region 7-A; Mount de Sales 7-11, 1-4.

Next: FPD vs. Armuchee, 9 p.m., Friday, at Gordon Lee Tournament; Mount de Sales at Putnam County, 6 p.m., Monday.

Hawkinsville 5, Crawford County 2

Crawford County

000

000

2

2

4

3

Hawkinsville

101

003

0

5

7

3

WP: Danielle Powers. LP: Wingo.

Game notes: Melissa Reyes had two hits and three different players drove in runs for the Red Devils..

Records: Hawkinsville 12-6.

Next: Hawkinsville at Brookstone, 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Perry 7, Upson-Lee 5

Upson-Lee

013

001

0

5

8

0

Perry

050

200

x

7

12

6

WP: Ashley Gidney. LP: Hendricks.

2B: UL: Wright, Murphy; P: Terra Odom.

Game notes: Olivia Hardy led Perry with three hits and two RBI. Madison Kelly, Emma Pruitt and Avery Williams added two hits apiece and Lauren Heath two RBI.

Records: Perry 8-8.

Next: Perry at Veterans, 5:55 p.m.

Tattnall Square 9, Stratford 1

Tattnall

302

300

1

9

12

3

Stratford

001

000

0

1

5

2

WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Tori Dover.

2B: T: Jaelyn Darley, Carley Ingle 2.

HR: T: Allie Gordon, Kenna Epps.

Game notes: Gordon had five RBI on two hits, while Darley had three hits, and Kristen Johnson and Ingle added two each for the Trojans.

Piedmont 15, LaGrange 1

LaGrange

100

0

1

1

4

Piedmont

915

x

15

12

1

WP: Neely Bradford. LP: Terry.

2B: P: Cassidy Cook, Madison Johnson, Bradford 2.

Game notes: Johnson and Cook each drove in two runs, with Johnson, Jaley Ann Frank and Bradford getting two hits apiece. Bradford struck out nine.

Records: Piedmont 12-8-1.

Next: Piedmont at Gatewood, 4 p.m., Monday.

Windsor 3, Brentwood 0

Windsor

300

000

0

3

8

3

Brentwood

000

000

0

0

4

3

LP: Logan Sweat.

Wednesday’s Volleyball

Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0

Sets: 25-21, 25-22

Kills: WR: Shatesa Harris, Aniya Clay 4.

Assists: WR: Parker Hogan 10.

Aces: WR: Indira Canez, Parker Hogan 2.

Blocks: WR: Anna Slaughter 2.

Veterans 2, Warner Robins 1

Sets: 24-26, 25-15, 25-18

Kills: WR: Luke 6; V: Hudson 8, Heard 7.

Assists: WR: Parker Hogan 13; V: Hill 13, Buchanon 9.

Digs: V: Dostie 7, Guzman 4.

Aces: WR: Luke 2; V: Hudson 4.

Blocks: WR: Slaughter 2; V: Heard 3, Diamond.

Records: Warner Robins 18-8, Veterans 16-5.

Wednesday’s Softball

Mount de Sales 11, Central 10

Central

008

020

0

10

9

1

Mount de Sales

002

503

1

11

15

7

WP: Erin Wallace. LP: J. Deshazer.

2B: MdS: Haley Hatcher.

3B: MdS: Devon Fitzgibbons, Hatcher.

Game notes: Hatcher went 4-for-4 with 1 RBI and Ellie Lancaster went 3-4, while Caroline Allman went 3-for-5, with two RBI. ... J. Wilder and L. Walker each had two hits for Central.

Stratford 11, Wilkinson County 1

Wilkinson County

100

00

1

3

2

Stratford

443

0x

11

7

0

WP: Hannah Lovett. LP: Goodin.

3B: S: Tori Dover.

Game notes: Dover drove in four runs and Hannah Rae Griffin two, while Morgan Mathis had two hits and two steals for the Eagles. Lovett fanned five with no strikeouts, and

Jones County 8, Hampton 2

Hampton

001

000

1

2

5

1

Jones County

000

000

0

0

0

0

WP: Mayson Watford. LP: Shellhone.

2B: H: Wilson, Thomas; JC: Brenay Howard, Jaida Williams.

Game notes: Howard led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Maddie Knight, Bree Comer and Sydney Lanford had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds.

East Laurens 15, Montgomery County 0

East Laurens

3(11)1

15

13

0

Montgomery Co.

000

0

0

5

WP: Julia Luecke.

2B: EL: Emily Scarborough.

3B: EL: Jasmine Haynes, Scarborough.

Game notes: Scarborough drove in four runs with two hits while Oliva Channell had two RBI. Luecke and Hailey Knowles added two hits for East Laurens, Luecke getting the three-inning no-hitter.

Records: East Laurens 8-8.

