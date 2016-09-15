Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Volleyball
West Laurens 2, Stratford 1
Sets: 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Kills: S: Kaitlyn Neel 6.
Assists: Aysha Roberts 6.
Digs: S: Carolyn Dromsky 9, Neel 7.
Stratford 2, Baldwin 0
Sets: 25-10, 25-18
Kills: S: Neel, Cherish Jones 5.
Assists: S: Roberts 11, Monica Montalvo 7.
Aces: S: Neel 5.
Veterans 3, Perry 0
Sets: 25-12, 25-12, 25-21.
Kills: V: Heard 8, Hudson, Guzman 6.
Assists: V: Hill 18.
Digs: V: Dykes 4, Guzman, Dostie 3.
Aces: V: Diamond 3, Heard 2.
Blocks: V: Burton 2.
Records: Veterans 17-5.
Thursday’s Softball
Howard 5, Spalding 2
Howard
000
103
1
—
5
8
4
Spalding
000
200
0
—
2
1
3
WP: Elle Doolittle. LP: Risper.
Game notes: Doolittle struck out 12 against three walks, getting a spark on offense from Haley Moon (3-for-4), Harley Ovell (2-for-4, two RBI) and Alyn Ovell (2-for-3).
Records: Howard 6-7.
Next: Northside at Howard, 5 p.m., Monday.
GMC 11, Lincoln County 0
Lincoln County
000
00
—
0
1
3
GMC
074
0x
—
11
10
3
WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Guin.
3B: GMC: Jordan Waller.
HR: GMC: Taylor Curtis
Game notes: Scott struck out nine with no walks for the Bulldogs, who were led by Curtis’s two-hit, four-RBI game. Waller drove in three runs on three hits, and Cade Bass added two hits.
Records: GMC 13-2.
Rutland 12, Jackson 0
Rutland
101
045
—
12
14
1
Jackson
000
000
—
0
3
4
WP: Bailey Caldwell
2B: R: Abby Pelt.
Game notes: Christa Ward had four RBI, while Maggie Shipp had three hits. Rutland got two-hit games from Caldwell, Laney Wallace, Sadi Ratterree and Pelt, while, Caldwell had eight strikeouts and two walks.
Records: Rutland 8-10.
Next: Mary Persons at Rutland 10 a.m., Saturday.
Pike County 14, Peach County 0
Peach County
000
0
—
0
3
5
Pike County
086
x
—
14
10
1
WP: Hood. LP: Kenzie Langley.
2B: Pike: Gregory< Neal, Kirksey.
Records: Peach County 8-7.
Next: Rutland at Peach County, 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
FPD 11, Mount de Sales 0
FPD
110
003
6
—
11
9
1
Mount de Sales
000
000
0
—
0
0
7
WP: Carli Sutton (5-2). LP: Erin Wallace.
HR: FPD: Allie Parkerson, Sutton..
Game notes: Sutton threw a no-hitter, the 10th in FPD fast-pitch history. ... Both homers were two-run shots. ... Parkerson's home run, her eighth of the season, sets a single- season record for FPD. ... Sutton had six strikeouts for the Vikings, who have won six straight.
Records: FPD 14-3, 5-0 GHSA Region 7-A; Mount de Sales 7-11, 1-4.
Next: FPD vs. Armuchee, 9 p.m., Friday, at Gordon Lee Tournament; Mount de Sales at Putnam County, 6 p.m., Monday.
Hawkinsville 5, Crawford County 2
Crawford County
000
000
2
—
2
4
3
Hawkinsville
101
003
0
—
5
7
3
WP: Danielle Powers. LP: Wingo.
Game notes: Melissa Reyes had two hits and three different players drove in runs for the Red Devils..
Records: Hawkinsville 12-6.
Next: Hawkinsville at Brookstone, 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Perry 7, Upson-Lee 5
Upson-Lee
013
001
0
—
5
8
0
Perry
050
200
x
—
7
12
6
WP: Ashley Gidney. LP: Hendricks.
2B: UL: Wright, Murphy; P: Terra Odom.
Game notes: Olivia Hardy led Perry with three hits and two RBI. Madison Kelly, Emma Pruitt and Avery Williams added two hits apiece and Lauren Heath two RBI.
Records: Perry 8-8.
Next: Perry at Veterans, 5:55 p.m.
Tattnall Square 9, Stratford 1
Tattnall
302
300
1
—
9
12
3
Stratford
001
000
0
—
1
5
2
WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Tori Dover.
2B: T: Jaelyn Darley, Carley Ingle 2.
HR: T: Allie Gordon, Kenna Epps.
Game notes: Gordon had five RBI on two hits, while Darley had three hits, and Kristen Johnson and Ingle added two each for the Trojans.
Piedmont 15, LaGrange 1
LaGrange
100
0
—
1
1
4
Piedmont
915
x
—
15
12
1
WP: Neely Bradford. LP: Terry.
2B: P: Cassidy Cook, Madison Johnson, Bradford 2.
Game notes: Johnson and Cook each drove in two runs, with Johnson, Jaley Ann Frank and Bradford getting two hits apiece. Bradford struck out nine.
Records: Piedmont 12-8-1.
Next: Piedmont at Gatewood, 4 p.m., Monday.
Windsor 3, Brentwood 0
Windsor
300
000
0
—
3
8
3
Brentwood
000
000
0
—
0
4
3
LP: Logan Sweat.
Wednesday’s Volleyball
Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0
Sets: 25-21, 25-22
Kills: WR: Shatesa Harris, Aniya Clay 4.
Assists: WR: Parker Hogan 10.
Aces: WR: Indira Canez, Parker Hogan 2.
Blocks: WR: Anna Slaughter 2.
Veterans 2, Warner Robins 1
Sets: 24-26, 25-15, 25-18
Kills: WR: Luke 6; V: Hudson 8, Heard 7.
Assists: WR: Parker Hogan 13; V: Hill 13, Buchanon 9.
Digs: V: Dostie 7, Guzman 4.
Aces: WR: Luke 2; V: Hudson 4.
Blocks: WR: Slaughter 2; V: Heard 3, Diamond.
Records: Warner Robins 18-8, Veterans 16-5.
Wednesday’s Softball
Mount de Sales 11, Central 10
Central
008
020
0
—
10
9
1
Mount de Sales
002
503
1
—
11
15
7
WP: Erin Wallace. LP: J. Deshazer.
2B: MdS: Haley Hatcher.
3B: MdS: Devon Fitzgibbons, Hatcher.
Game notes: Hatcher went 4-for-4 with 1 RBI and Ellie Lancaster went 3-4, while Caroline Allman went 3-for-5, with two RBI. ... J. Wilder and L. Walker each had two hits for Central.
Stratford 11, Wilkinson County 1
Wilkinson County
100
00
—
1
3
2
Stratford
443
0x
—
11
7
0
WP: Hannah Lovett. LP: Goodin.
3B: S: Tori Dover.
Game notes: Dover drove in four runs and Hannah Rae Griffin two, while Morgan Mathis had two hits and two steals for the Eagles. Lovett fanned five with no strikeouts, and
Jones County 8, Hampton 2
Hampton
001
000
1
—
2
5
1
Jones County
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
WP: Mayson Watford. LP: Shellhone.
2B: H: Wilson, Thomas; JC: Brenay Howard, Jaida Williams.
Game notes: Howard led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Maddie Knight, Bree Comer and Sydney Lanford had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds.
East Laurens 15, Montgomery County 0
East Laurens
3(11)1
—
15
13
0
Montgomery Co.
000
—
0
0
5
WP: Julia Luecke.
2B: EL: Emily Scarborough.
3B: EL: Jasmine Haynes, Scarborough.
Game notes: Scarborough drove in four runs with two hits while Oliva Channell had two RBI. Luecke and Hailey Knowles added two hits for East Laurens, Luecke getting the three-inning no-hitter.
Records: East Laurens 8-8.
