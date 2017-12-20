Repeal ACA and install ‘Medicare For All’

Elizabeth Stone, 29, outside of INOVA Fairfax Hospital Center where she underwent an autologous stem-cell transplant in 2013, in Fairfax, VA, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Stone was diagnosed with lymphoma in her mid-20s, and with treatment has kept the cancer in check for five years. She doesn't qualify for subsidized premiums, but without the ACA she questions if any insurer would have covered her. Cliff Owen AP