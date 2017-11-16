Why we need to save the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, center, listens to comments during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, a federal appeals court ruled that the way the CFPB is organized violates the Constitution’s separation of powers by limiting the president’s ability to remove the director who heads the agency. Cordray, a Democrat and former Ohio attorney general, has run the agency since it began operating in July 2011. Steve Helber AP