This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Differing opinions are typically good reading in order to expand a point of view, and to see if they are well founded. However, anyone who would criticize the Warner Robins mayor about his recommendation of an armed society on the basis that “More guns usually only produce more crime and shootings” has lost credibility. An armed society is a polite society — because all men are equal at that point. To those who want to expand their point of view with well-researched facts, I recommend “Guns, Crime and Freedom” by Wayne LaPierre and Tom Clancy.
Dan Topolewski
Kathleen
Administration of abuse
Nearly 2,000 years ago, Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius observed that truth lies not in a man’s words but in his actions. And that, Mr. Carnot, is how I arrived at the conclusion in 2008 that Barack Obama was unfit to be President. Ignoring Obama’s slick, snake oil salesman words and concentrating on his deeds exposed him for the charlatan that his was and is. As a community organizer he had no special skills making him qualified to be president. His record in the Illinois Senate and the U.S. Senate is lackluster at best. He hung out with Bill Ayres, a murdering terrorist. He frequented the church of a minister who urged God to “damn America.”
Those points alone should convince anyone that he had no business being in the White House. But people unwilling to look deeper were mesmerized by his rhetoric and lies. Once in office, President Obama proceeded to staff the various departments with radicals who used the power of government to harass political enemies. The IRS, Treasury Department and DOJ all conspired to suppress political opponents. It was eight years of scandal after scandal followed by more scandal.
Want details? I can provide them but it will require a much longer letter and if you’re as informed as you suggest you are, you already know. Let’s just say that the criminal abuse of power slowly being uncovered at the DOJ is likely the tip of the iceberg. The FISA memo released recently shows that testimony by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe states that the false Russian Dossier, bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign, was the only reason that the FISA Court issued a warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign. That should send chills down the spine of all Americans that the party in power could use the government to spy on their political opponents. The damning evidence against the Obama administration continues to mount and it’s looking like Watergate will pale in comparison. Yes, Mr. Carnot, actions — not words — speak the truth and that truth is that President Obama was a mistake made by uninformed citizens who voted for him for all the wrong reasons.
Walker Smith
Byron
Partly right
Your editorial staff chose as its commentary on the State of the Union Address an article from the Philadelphia Daily News that denigrated President Trump, the accomplishments of his administration and the high goals he has set for this nation. However, you did get two things right: the headline, “Trump assures America that the State of the Union is strong” (which is all some people read) and the statement that “this was the best speech of Donald Trump’s presidency.” America is becoming Great Again, without the support of The Telegraph or the Philadelphia Daily News.
Charlie Adams
Fort Valley
A question needs to be answered
Regarding Dreamers, who came to our country when their parents brought them as infants and young children. They have gone to our schools and colleges and most have become bright, responsible adults with wonderful futures ahead of them. But they are still illegal! The very thought that they have used our education system to be brighter and smarter makes me ask one simple question that would make all their problems go away: Why haven’t they taken the steps to study and take the test to become American citizens? Then they can prove that they are proud to be here, and have earned the right to stay!
Jo Garcia,
Macon
Selling the right way?
After seeing all the ads on several multiple insurance companies, I had all of my holdings priced by two of them. They said save with them, but both were considerably higher. Then I began to wonder why folks pay to sell their homes. I know most of you think it is the only way. I once owned a real estate company and started to help buyers only! The next thing I knew, everybody started saying they would do both. That was a conflict of interest. How could you list a home and then say to a buyer I only represent you?
Why have you sellers not asked for 2 percent commissions? On a $600,000 home, that is still $12,000. So think about your current salary or hourly wage! The home-selling agent, depending on his income split, having spent three hours selling, made at least $2,000 an hour. Some take far less, some more. Some agents pay the broker a monthly fee and gets all of the commission. Now did you also pay the closing costs, too? Well I think you get the real picture.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Be careful about sharing your thoughts
A while back I gave an honest opinion of a group of doctors and their patients. Shortly thereafter I was advised that my January appointment was no longer available. It had already been far too long to have not been seen, but I was told I was on the cancellation list. In six weeks, not a word. Since I am one of thousands of old timers needing them, I am covered by Medicare and Blue Cross. Sadly, Medicare pays poorly! Surely they are not waltzing me around due to that too. At what age are we doomed to be cut off completely?
Money always talks. A very small segment of our population is flush with contacts and money. The number of us old goats is at an all-time high. Thankfully, I have great genes and am just sitting here waiting for a call to come see the doctor.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
