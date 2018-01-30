This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, January 31, 2018

No right to demand
Regarding what the United States owes “illegal aliens,” aka “Dreamers,” who through their voluntary or involuntary entry and invasion and theft of government services, anchor-baby declarations and extended family circumstances, I owe them nothing. Period. I have never had them cut my grass, clean my home or perform any service I could not do myself. What gives them the right to demand a thing from me and my fellow Americans? They have benefited far more than even the poorest of the poor Americans and homeless veterans.
They have the audacity to “demand” a clean DACA bill and import more of this mess. I refer all readers and law enforcement to read, United States Justice Department Manual (CRM) Title 8 USC § 1324 et al. It clearly states harboring illegals, encouraging them to come here knowing their illegal status, sanctuary state or otherwise, is a federal felony. This addresses California Gov. Jerry Brown and any other “person or entity” harboring illegals. Make America Great Again.
Michael Snipes,
Warner Robins
Too many unanswered questions
The Taliban killed 95 people in Kabul last Saturday and militants killed 22 at a hotel a few days before. President Trump declared that we are committed to securing Afghanistan from terrorists. We have been fighting in Afghanistan since 2001. We have spent billions of dollars training and arming the Afghan security forces. We have spent more billions building Afghanistan’s infrastructure. Thousands of our military personnel have died fighting in Afghanistan. Warlords there control the production and distribution of drugs.
The Taliban will fight until they win. For every one killed, two family members join the fight. The Taliban does not have an industrial base. Therefore, we cannot bomb them into submission. They get their arms and funding from our adversaries in the region.
When will this war end? Three different presidents have explained why we are there. Not one has identified when we will leave. What is the criteria to determine that the Afghan government can function on its own? When will the Afghan government control more than 50 percent of the country? When will the Afghanistan economy generate enough tax revenue to maintain its security forces? When will the Afghanistan government be able to maintain the country’s infrastructure? Will the Afghanistan government be able to stop the production and distribution of drugs? Will holding back security aid to Pakistan force them to stop supporting the Taliban?
It is time these questions are answered. Are we going to stay until all Taliban fighters are dead? Are we going to leave and pay the Afghan government to fight the Taliban? Will we support the Afghan government’s effort to seek peace with the Taliban? What will we do if the Taliban captures Kabul?
Jim Costello,
Perry
Moral evil
I was very disheartened to read the column titled “Christianity’s failures” this past Sunday. If anything, Christianity has not failed, secularism and moral relativism have had success, unfortunately. Mankind has used governments to oppress others since its inception. Mao did it well in China, Stalin in Russia and Hitler in Germany, just to name a few. It’s also been done successfully here in the United States, first with slavery and now with legalized abortion since Roe v. Wade — with the deaths of 60 million babies since 1973.
This is the paramount moral evil of our time and perhaps our most pressing civil rights issue, too. The problem is not Christianity’s failures. As a matter of fact, the Catholic Church is the second-largest provider of social services, medicine, education and adoption in the world; and they do it all through funds that people donate and tithe. There is no means of confiscatory acquisition via force like the government uses. Also, since the time of Jesus Christ, the Catholic Church has been the champion of human rights — the gospel of Jesus Christ, the gospel of life, and the dignity of the human person are inseparable. Concerning the fundamental rights and dignity of the human person, we must always work for more. The fate of mankind will ultimately be decided by his capacity to love. The evil of abortion has no place in the world and all adherents to the Christian faith and all people of goodwill must help in this effort.
Douglas Harden,
Warner Robins
A little tit-for-tat
I wrote in a previous letter that I was going to refrain from the tit-for-tat so common in posts to this page. Little did I know that David Mann would do it instead. Taking issue with a sorely misinformed writer that took exception to David’s “I told you so” letter on Donny J., David couldn’t resist a shot on what word count constitutes a “rant.” Oh, well.
Rather, I wish Mann had pointed out that the writer’s satisfaction with Trump-o-nomics was fact-less in its foundation. His disparaging remarks about the previous administration’s doubling of the national debt “... with nothing to show for it,” missed the fact that the auto industry, the banking industry, the housing industry and the overall economic health of the nation’s finances were set right.
Long before Trump, the pensions of millions were, at least partially, made secure, the unemployment rate was dropping and GDP improving every month from 2009 to 2016. The stock market was on a steady trajectory under Obama. Dodd-Frank legislation helped secure our future by preventing the wild speculation brought on by sub-prime loans of all types.
Now, under Trump, many of those protections have been repealed or modified to mollify a resurgent banking industry. Our air and water are being threatened by the wholesale firings of professionals by people wholly unqualified to make judgments about science. We are in danger, for the first time in history, of becoming a second-rate nation with an education system being redesigned to reward entrepreneurs over educators. Those folks, steeped in populist and religious garb, see only dollar signs.
The Trump administration is now 1 year old. Like humans of the same age, there is a lot of spitting up, garbled speech and poop in diapers. Like parents of all children, we can only hope for nights of decent sleep and a potty-trained toddler.
I won’t hold my breath, though. This guy can even train his potty mouth.
Bob Carnot,
Warner Robins
