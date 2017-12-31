This is Viewpoints for Monday, January 1, 2018

Crown the Trojans
In lieu of the controversial call that robbed the Peach County Trojans of the football GHSA state championship, it would be an encouraging gesture if the principal, as well as city officials, crown this team as champions.
I am suggesting giving this team a parade and the presentation of a trophy in the city of Fort Valley. I was blessed to be a member of the Southwest Patriot basketball team that lost the state championship in 1983. Even though the game wasn’t close, the loss haunts me still today. I can only imagine what these talented young men might go through mentally, long-term, as a result of this tragic loss.
Let all of Middle Georgia honor this team for their commitment to courage and job well done. Life isn’t always fair, but these young men deserve recognition and appreciation for the effort they put forth on the football field.
Never miss a local story.
Reginald Reeves,
Macon
It’s alive
Obamacare has not been repealed! There are 12 key elements of Obamacare and the individual mandate is but one of the 12. Other elements include provisions that deal with access to insurance, requirements for insurance policies and costs of coverage. The new tax deal leaves every other aspect of the ACA in place.
Insurance markets will be affected and harmed by the elimination of the individual mandate, and the result will be fewer folks insured and higher premiums because healthier folks may risk going without insurance. Providers could also pull out of smaller markets.
Those who are insured through their employers may experience little or no impact because of the repeal of the mandate. But fortunately those who remain will keep their coverage and still have plans with broader benefits because of Obamacare.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
What do we get?
Wow, the United Nothing has described the U.S. Embassy’s future move and calling the capital of Israel Jerusalem null and void. How dare they tell U.S. where we should put our embassy! How dare they tell U.S. to wait 50, or 100 or more years to face reality.
It is high time to recognize that the capital of Israel is Jerusalem, always has been and always will be. As the U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said, its time to take names. Exactly what do we get out of U.N. membership besides palms outstretched to get more money?
Gilbert Held,
Macon
Remember
The year was 1951. The place was a motor pool in Italy. A lone Army private stood shivering in a very cool night. In back of him two dozen trucks and an uncounted number of Jeeps sat silently. It was New Year’s Eve. All he could think about was the past week. Christmas the private stood on that same spot. Someone had to guard the vehicles of war and it was his turn.
There he stood quietly dreaming about the Christmas play his mother had asked him to be in. The Christmas tree he had made out of discarded tree parts. The tree lot had sold out of trees when he came home from college. That week was full of excitement. The young boy had received his draft notice. In another month he would be far from home. His friends would make that last month full of life for him. The year had passed quickly and he was sent to Italy. Now guard duty filled his party night. I still remember that time. For there I stood with a weapon and no ammo. So is the life of the men who guard our freedom. Remember the veterans who have proudly served and are serving.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Comments