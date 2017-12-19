In this Nov. 14, 2017, photo, Dartmouth's Chad Hill readies a drone to be flown over a site of a Shaker Village in Enfield, NH. Hill and his Dartmouth colleague Jesse Casana are using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to study a half-dozen archaeological sites around the world. The cameras use heat differences between stone and the soil surrounding it to identify structures below the surface like foundations of buildings, which then can be further explored.
In this Nov. 14, 2017, photo, Dartmouth's Chad Hill readies a drone to be flown over a site of a Shaker Village in Enfield, NH. Hill and his Dartmouth colleague Jesse Casana are using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to study a half-dozen archaeological sites around the world. The cameras use heat differences between stone and the soil surrounding it to identify structures below the surface like foundations of buildings, which then can be further explored. Michael Casey AP

Letters to the Editor

This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, December 20, 2017

December 19, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 09:00 PM

Intimidation attempts

My husband and I have made open records requests for a while now, since there’s a pattern of overspending on the part of the city council and mayor of Centerville, such as $120 room upgrades and expensive meals.

After our request for City Attorney Rebecca Tydings’ travel records for 2015 and 2016, I received a scathing text message from Councilman Cameron Andrews. He stated that Tydings didn’t deserve the personal attacks and all the records requests. He also described what he saw as negative character traits, and asked for a meeting with city leaders. I answered that I had every right to see any record, whether he liked it or not and that I had never attacked Tydings, and should he continue to harass me by any form of communication, I would go to the media and to my lawyer.

He had harassed me twice before, once by phone and he once told me to shut up during a city council meeting. I wasn’t going to put up with it anymore. Mayor John Harley also text me to stop the personal attacks, and asked for a meeting. What attacks?

I refused to meet with them. I’m not stupid enough to think that such a meeting would result in my favor or that it wouldn’t be recorded to be used against me.

This is the type of unprofessional leadership we have in Centerville. They use intimidation when they want information. They need to resign or the residents need to recall them. They forget whom they serve.

Geraldine Parker,

Centerville

Another money grab

I see where the federal government is pulling another rip off by making us buy a license if we own a drone. They did the same thing back in the 1960s when C.B. radios were very popular, by making everyone who owned one, buy a $5 license, for no other reason than to get some of our money. My bet is that the bureaucracy set up to run it is still in existence.

Darlis Whitworth,

Gray

Another tax?

Our property tax went up 3 mils and now you want us to vote ourselves another 1 cent tax? Do you think we are all as stupid as the city council?

Steve Huff,

Macon

The Macon City Council no longer exists. The consolidated government is controlled by the Macon-Bibb County Board of Commission.

Editors

Local generosity

In this time of giving, when those less fortunate in our community are at greatest need, it is comforting to think of those in our area who are willing to give of their time and resources to help. On behalf of everyone at The Loaves and Fishes Ministry of Macon, I would like to thank David Clark and the staff of Chick-fil-A on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard for sponsoring two canned food drives in November to benefit the clients of Loaves and Fishes Ministry. We would also like to thank the members of the community for donating canned foods during the drive. Thanks to their generosity, Chick -fil-A was able collect over 880 pounds of canned goods for Loaves and Fishes Ministry.

However, the need continues to grow; it is through the generosity of our local community that Loaves and Fishes is able to continue its long tradition of service.

Mary Alice Webb,

Board of Directors, Loaves and Fishes Ministry

of Macon

December 25

Not everyone believes that the Lord Jesus Christ was born on Dec. 25. To the inhabitants of North America, Christmas and December are inseparable, even though no date of Jesus’ birth and few hints are given in the Bible. The first recorded Dec. 25 celebration was in 336 A.D. Later, Pope Julius the First declared Jesus’ birth would be celebrated on the Dec. 25. However, astrologists suggest a spring or autumn birth. One clue to the birthday of Jesus’ came when Zechariah was on priest duty in the temple. From that, scholars place the savior’s arrival in September. Luke’s reference to shepherds tending their flocks “by night” also hints at the spring of the year when lambs were born. In the cold of December sheep were not in the field.

Tertullian of Carthage believed Jesus was conceived and crucified on the same day of the year, equivalent to March 25 on the Roman calendar and nine months before Dec. 25.

Since we don’t really know when Christ was born, we were never commanded to celebrate his birth and Dec. 25. It has been established by centuries of tradition why would anyone needlessly dispute it now?

The Lord Jesus Christ came into this world to save my soul. If anything deserves celebration that is it. I call it Christmas, decorate a tree, sing carols and make merry with family and friends. Dec. 25 works just fine for me.

John Wayne Dobson,

Macon

New day dawning?

How does someone explain the remarkable results of the special U.S. Senate election held in Alabama on Dec.12? While the answer to that question is elusive, allow me to offer some possible reasons why the Democrat and pro-abortion candidate Doug Jones won and God’s candidate, the Republican bible-thumping, homosexual hating and fire-breathing evangelical Roy Moore, lost.

Did Roy’s God fail to intervene and swing the election for poor old Roy because (a) Roy’s God doesn’t exist? (b) God wanted to swing the election to Roy but was powerless to affect the outcome? So much for omnipotence. (c) God was too busy trying to save the Trumpster’s presidency? (d) God’s candidate was Doug Jones and not Roy Moore? Or (e) God no longer does requests?

For a God who supposedly immerses himself in all the minutiae of our daily lives, this election has to be a bitter disappointment for evangelicals. The days when gullible old white racist evangelicals control American politics are passing. A new day has dawned in America.

Larry Knight,

Columbia,, South Carolina

Dancing penguins?

While flipping through the channels the other day, I happened on a movie where everyone sang and danced and even flew through the air with the aid of umbrellas! There were dancing penguins no less! And not a gun to be seen anywhere. Who wouldn’t give up guns to have dancing penguins?

Mike Rumage,

Perry

