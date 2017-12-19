This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, December 20, 2017

In this Nov. 14, 2017, photo, Dartmouth's Chad Hill readies a drone to be flown over a site of a Shaker Village in Enfield, NH. Hill and his Dartmouth colleague Jesse Casana are using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to study a half-dozen archaeological sites around the world. The cameras use heat differences between stone and the soil surrounding it to identify structures below the surface like foundations of buildings, which then can be further explored. Michael Casey AP