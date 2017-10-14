This is Viewpoints for Sunday, October 15, 2017

Thank you Macon
For all you have done to bring soul to the world through original music from your fellow Maconites which resonates in such meaningful ways. Never trying to put too much of a spotlight on your city while allowing many of us to feel as if Macon is a part of our soul, too, is just plain nice of you. I can only imagine the joy you must be experiencing, as am I , in seeing the photography of Kirk West collected in his book, “The Blues in Black & White.” Only Macon could be home to a collection such as this, and only Kirk can bring the world to Macon in this styled media.
Thank you to all of Macon for what I have read was a very southern warm reception for Kirk’s body of work focused on the Allman Brothers Band and many others who defined our world so well in the last half of the 20th century leaving a lasting impression on generations to come. Each of you contribute in making Macon a great city. Thank you and thank you, Kirk, you’ve captured this well.
David M. Davis
Birmingham, Alabama
Macon on the map
OK, I’ll be the one to break the silence. When we lived in Savannah I was convinced there couldn’t be a worse name for a minor league baseball team than the Sand Gnats. In a town where everyone smelled like Skin-So-Soft for most of the year, they ran commercials with a blurred picture and a buzzing sound in the background announcing Gnat Attack — Gnat Attack! That’s a good way to fill a stadium, isn’t it? They finally wised up and changed their name to Savannah Bananas. Oh well.
Not to be outdone, we have apparently concluded that Macon Bacon is the name that will draw fans from all around. Though I cringe at substituting “Macon” for “making” in the name of any business, this has to be the most egregious example yet. Those who remember the ‘60s and ‘70s will certainly recall a poster with two pigs, uh.... which bore the caption Makin’ Bacon. Those responsible for this name are certainly old enough to remember.
So far, the only response has been from one reader who thinks it will be cool if fans chant “Go Hawgs.” It may start like that but I predict it will quickly degenerate into “squeal, pig.”
Joel Raley,
Bolingbroke
The end of an era
Rarely has one family had such an impact upon the citizens of Warner Robins than that of the Gosline family of chiropractors. Eugene P. Gosline, better known as “Dr. G,” was a third generation chiropractor originally from Davenport, Iowa, the home of Palmer Chiropractic College. He came to Warner Robins in 1955 as the first chiropractor in Houston County. His son, Gregory Gosline, joined his father’s practice in 1982. After 43 years in practice, Dr. G passed away in 1998.
Together, the Gosline family has offered classic chiropractic care in Warner Robins to thousands of people for 62 years until Dr. Greg recently announced his retirement this month — the end of an era we will never see duplicated.
I first met Dr. G in 1981 when I began my practice. I was both his colleague and patient until he passed whereupon Dr. Greg took care of me until his retirement. Everyone who spoke about the Gosline father and son had only good things to say about their character and great care.
Both Drs. Gosline were active in state politics and Dr. G was named Chiropractor of the Year in 1984 for his work to gain insurance equality for chiropractic care, and honored by a Special Presidential Award and the Allen-Leiter Public Service Award by the Georgia Chiropractic Association.
As a former POW captured by the Japanese during World War II, Dr. G endured the Bataan Death March on the Philippine island of Luzon. He often spoke to social clubs about his lengthy four-year internment, noting the fact he weighed only 89 pounds when freed at the end of the war.
Dr. G also fought in the medical war as the first chiropractor subjected to intense opposition in the day when chiropractors were unfairly vilified by the medical profession, illegally denied hospital privileges, and boycotted by local doctors and by Robins Air Force Base, problems that still exist today.
Indeed, he was a hero in many ways to many people. Both Drs. Gosline were loved by many and have left a legacy that few families will ever attain in our profession.
J.C. Smith,
Warner Robins
The Wellness Center
This is in response to the “letter to the editor” disparaging the Wellness Center. My experience and opinion is quite different from what the article portrayed. Let me address each complaints, as I see it from my side of the gym.
I hate to admit it but, I’ve been working out for almost 50 years. I’m embarrassed because that speaks to both my age and my obsessive/compulsive tendencies. I did miss a week from illness during the Carter administration. Other than that, I’ve been a faithful and frequent gym enthusiast (sometimes working out twice a day). This is all to say I’ve been in hundreds, maybe thousands of gyms in my travels. And, in my humble opinion, the Wellness Center is one of the cleanest I’ve ever been in.
As far as the center’s management, I can’t speak with any authority. However, I do know this. I took a yoga class from one of the head people/managers. And, I see her cleaning the weight area, putting equipment back in place, and interacting with the members frequently. If nothing else, that goes to the manager’s willingness to perform the same duties as the worker bees.
The letter also mentioned parking availability, or lack thereof. Last year I went there 326 times. I know this because they post that number on a board when you first go in. During my visits, I’ve never had to make more than one pass through the parking lot to find a space. And I’ve never seen it completely full. You may have to walk 100 feet. But, aren’t we there to exercise? As far as members entering the pool without showering. There are signs posted in the restrooms and pool area. I’m not sure what else they can do.
The lion’s share of the disparaging letter addressed the membership fees ($40/month and $20/ year equipment). I know this is on the high end of gym fees in town. However, if you take into consideration the amenities: pickleball courts, pool, sauna, basketball court, handball court, bike room, weight room, meeting rooms, large plush bathrooms (by any standard), indoor walking track, and they even have a rowing station.
If that isn’t enough, consider members get, dance, yoga, Zumba, swim, cycle and health classes free. They even offer free towels. Seems reasonable to me.
Arthur Caldwell,
Lizella
