This is Viewpoints for Friday, October 7, 2017

Actor Henry Winkler, left, poses with his sons Max Winkler, second left, and Jed Weitzman as they stand with a bronze statue of the "Happy Days" character Arthur Fonzarelli, also known as "The Fonz," at an unveiling, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2008, in Milwaukee. The program, which ran from 1974-1984, was based in Milwaukee. Carrie Antlfinger AP