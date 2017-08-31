This is Viewpoints for Friday, September 1, 2017

Outcome of war
First, I would like to express my thanks to The Telegraph for printing articles in the Opinion Section by Walter E. Williams a professor at George Mason University and writer for the Creators Syndicate. It is refreshing to read his columns which are always factual and does not present biased information to convince his readers to his way of thinking.
Now for the confrontation concerning the removal of the Civil War monuments. My wife and I have toured Civil War battlefields including Gettysburg and Vicksburg. The siege of Vicksburg was the North trying to capture the city from the South because the city commanded a critical part of the Mississippi River which the North needed to secure the complete blockaid of the South.
The city held out for years until northern Gen. Grant was made commander of the Northern armies and made taking Vicksburg his top priority. This city is surrounded by monuments for both sides commemorating the armies from the various states, North and South. Are these monuments to be torn down and how about the ones at Gettysburg or monument row in Richmond? I would think our African American citizens would think these monuments depicts a struggle for their freedom which the outcome guaranteed.
Roger Rader,
Perry
Real enemies
Evidence of man’s “ inhumanity” toward man can be found in every land on planet Earth throughout history. One cause of this can be generally categorized as the attempt by a despot or group trying to tell others what they should do or how they must live. This was one of the basic “governmental changes” our new nation set about to institute in its foundation, even with its initial imperfections.
Our nation continues to evolve toward greater excellence, not perfection, as desired by those who demand “their way,” seeking the dual greeds for power and money through their leadership. In Bibb County, we should be able to recognize false promises if anyone can. Reading the recent comments made by former mayor of Atlanta and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, reinforces one basic need in our nation, that of more healthy/strong family groups with dual parents which Young claims blessed and helped mold him, not some false parental figure.
Improvement in the U.S.A. does not depend on visible monuments and their locations. We all need to address the despicable invisible monuments in our minds and hearts. We again need the almighty’s blessings for the intelligence and work ethic to defeat the greed of our real enemies, those who desire to radically change our nation.
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Apt analogy?
An examination of the life of the founding father of the University of Georgia shows that John Milledge (former governor of Georgia; Milledgeville was the first state capital) is given credit for land acquisition for UGA as well as surrounding community of Athens. A query on whether he was a slave-holder shows him listed. Is it time to rename UGA to something else given the history of its founder? When does dismantling of the past stop? A wise man said, “those that fail to recall history, are doomed to repeat it.” Maybe if we remember and recall, there will be no repetition.
Randy Shearer,
Kathleen
Blame Trump?
After about a week or so has passed since the terrorist slaughter of innocent civilians in Barcelona, I am patiently waiting for the left-wing snowflakes to come on up with their self manufactured evidence to blame President Trump for this act of terrorism in a foreign country. Surely he is at fault. Come on Pelosi, Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, time is running out. Get your act together and blame Trump.
George Scoville,
Macon
The Telegraph seems to forget that more than one ethnic group is in the Macon area. The master bigot and rabble-rouser, C. Jack Ellis, makes headlines about a fool’s errand. Picket despite state law? Why not, that criminal, jail bird, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gets an eight-foot statue while thousands of dead soldiers have their memories desecrated by uneducated crybabies.
The Macon-Bibb commissioners who said we have more important things to do are mostly right. I have no guilt about anything that happened 150 years ago. Why does the paper continue to throw it in our faces?
I will be called names. No big deal, heard them all before. If people like Ellis would do something constructive instead of self aggrandizement, the city would be much better off.
Mick Collins,
Centerville
Misplaced priorities
After reading the Telegraph on Aug. 25, I believe there are misplaced priorities in Macon-Bibb County. There were six articles regarding violence. Three people were killed, one was shot, one unlawfully using a gun, and a sexual assault. A day or so earlier was a 16-year-old was shot after midnight.
Why do I say misplaced priorities? Because I did not read where any of the residents of Macon-Bibb County are working toward or have any formulated plans to stop or quell these occurrences of disrespect. Almost every day in The Telegraph I read where someone is shot. There is an article about a gang member committing some act of disrespect, and 427 citations issued for passing a stopped school bus carrying children, or stealing from convenience stores.
The focus of the residents and elected officials of Macon-Bibb County seem to have their focus on removing/relocating historical markers. If indeed this is their primary focus/priority, then I feel their focus/priorities are misplaced.
These markers may be discriminatory to some, but our children and the lives of those murdered and shot are of more importance than any historical marker.
Bubba Ragan,
Perry
The leaders of Macon-Bibb County have referred to the state law that prevents the movement of war monuments.
Thank you
This is a simple letter expressing sincere thanks to The Telegraph. I own a small business here in Middle Georgia, and for the majority of 2016 I utilized The Telegraph’s “Service Finder” section to advertise. To date, approximately two thirds of my business was built from this service offered by our local newspaper.
Giving credit where it is due, I genuinely thank The Telegraph for offering this service — it has been a proven blessing to me and my family.
Will Daniels,
Macon
