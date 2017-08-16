This is Viewpoints for Thursday, August 17, 2017

WR administrator
After listening to the mayor of Warner Robins at the Wellston Center this week, I was able to recognize more clearly the amount and quality of the progress in our city government in areas like recreation and sports, etc. Our city’s population continues to grow annually as does the services our city provides citizens.
Because of the above and the complexity of our city’s services and responsibilities, I believe that we need a city administrator to help our mayor and council to do their jobs. This administrator would actually help our city government run more efficiently and economically. And thus save us taxpayers financially and not as likely to have to raise our taxes.
Frank W. Gadbois,
Warner Robins
Roundabouts
I hope that whoever votes to build roundabouts in Macon and is in love with roundabouts moves to the International City. This device is not needed at Arkwright Road and Bass Road. A simple traffic light will do just fine. As this area continues to build up and traffic grows, a roundabout will only make a traffic mess. I have been on them in Washington, D.C. during the 1970’s and they were not liked.
Alfred J. Graham,
Macon
Lock and load
“As the Marines say, “lead, follow or get the hell out of the way.” I understand very clearly the unfortunate position North Korea has put America in. We cannot allow North Korea to develop the capability to launch a nuclear attack against the U.S. under any circumstances. I stand for a diplomatic solution that halts North Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear capability that potentially threatens this country.
It appears some in high political positions are, in essence, advocating giving North Korea free rein to develop such capability. Kim Jong Un may act like an idiot but he’s not stupid — he will not risk any form of aggression against Guam, knowing full well the consequences. History will vindicate Trump as it did President Kennedy during the Cuba Missile Crisis. Stand your ground, Trump. “Lock and load.”
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
Women and Christianity
I was left with a good first impression the time I briefly met Bill Cummings. With kindness and humor, he politely corrected my pronunciation of “Forsyth.” I now stress the second syllable, not the first. This is a man who seems to enjoy people.
In response to a “loyal reader,” Cummings’ last word (literally) in his August 13 column is “misogyny.” One of his oft repeated moves is implying that historical Christianity is anti-women. History, however, shows that with Christianity’s geographical spread came also an elevated status of women in society. Promoting, not oppressing, is the recurring theme regarding women with the gospel’s influence on a culture. Just as Cummings, made in his creator’s image, has inherent dignity equal to my own — so too are women created in that same image and possess an inherent value equal to men.
Matthew gives a vantage point (Mark as well) of a significant event when Jesus, while outside of Israel, encounters a woman. Her daughter is in desperate need of help, and this lowly Syrophoenician Gentile cries out for mercy. His disciples, at times slow to learn, desire for their teacher to dismiss her (Matt. 15:23). Seeing this woman’s informed faith (15:22), he leads her along by responding to the plea — “It is not good to take the children’s bread and throw it to the dogs” (15:26). Far from a prideful heart receiving an insult, this woman understood the historical and theological relationship her Jewish Lord spoke of. And she passed the test, putting even his disciples to shame — “Yes, Lord; but even the dogs feed on the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table” (15:27). Jesus elevates her (15:28), and scripture forever records this non-Jewish woman’s legacy. In contrast to her belief system, one will find no place for a humble heart crying out for mercy in Cummings’ published “Christian credo” (July 2).
Will Daniels,
Macon
The old oak
The oak tree on Parkwood Avenue is said to be 250 years old. I have owned the rental house at 168 Parkwood Avenue for 20-plus years and have had three limbs fall in all that time. Sadly it is on the county right of way and Mallory Jones has proposed it be cut down. I bet he never saw the tree. Is there no way to save it? I have requested a certified tree surgeon make suggestions.
Jones is supposed to be looking to do what is best for all of us in his district, but old Forsyth Road proves that not to be true. They have resurfaced Lamar Road, but patched old Forsyth. One of richest men in Macon goes to the Waffle house via that road.
Even worse yet, Jones has failed to afford us relief on Bass Road, which needed widening far more than Forest Hill Road. Three times a day the traffic is backed up all the way to the interstate.
Folks your taxes are going up and none of you remember the promise “Consolidate and cut taxes.” Seems if a politician lips are moving they are ....
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
No easy solution
In an August 13th letter ( “A solution to voter fraud”), Roger Rader wrote that “A picture ID should be a basic requirement” to vote and that “voting absentee is as easy as a simple phone call and you can vote by mail as my wife and I have done for years.” I appreciate Rader engaging on this issue. I hope I can offer some clarification.
According to the Brennan Center, 21 million Americans have no picture ID, including 18 percent of all Americans over 65 and 25 percent of voting-age African Americans. A Voter ID law sounds like an easy solution to voter fraud, but it would disenfranchise a huge chunk of Americans. Similarly, absentee voting is not the cure-all as it is imagined to be; according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 20 states, you must have an excuse to receive an absentee ballot — anyone who has had any contact with any state Board of Elections knows a “simple phone call” is often anything but.
Rader quotes a North Carolina study that said “35,570 people who voted in 2012 had names and dates of birth which matched people who voted in other states.” I don’t doubt Rader’s source, but surely he would agree stripping the right to vote from millions of Americans is not the solution to allegations of fraud.
Ross C. Hardy,
Macon
