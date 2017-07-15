This is Viewpoints for Sunday, July 16, 2017

Not my brother’s keeper
I can’t for the life of me figure out why Frank Gadbois and others think it is the federal government’s responsibility to provide health care to those who can’t afford it. Please, please, show me in the Constitution where we are entitled to health care or where it states that you can take money from me, at the point of a gun, to provide health care for others. What was wrong with the health care we had before the ACA (Obamacare)? It covered those who needed emergency care and with the passage of a few small, repeat, small laws, would allow competition between states for health care. That is one of the biggest problems out there.
Those who would condemn the health care companies for making a profit or what they pay their CEO’s don’t understand the capitalistic society we live in. It’s called, give me someone who can run this the correctly and make us and our shareholders money, not give health care away to those less fortunate. Most of these are decisions of the individual on how they eat, drink and live while there is a small fraction who actually need the help due to natural born issues, not lack of responsibility, to continue your healthy attitudes and control your appetite.
Steve Barker,
Warner Robins
Cirrus Academy poised for growth
Cirrus Academy is moving onward and upward. After a freshman year filled with spectacular challenges and sometimes tough choices, our mission to help children become better educated depends on our forging full-steam ahead with the community by our side.
It is a well-known fact that children increase their opportunities when they are educated. They increase their chances of attending college, graduating, getting a job, owning a home, and living a more healthy and active life. And while studies have shown that education alone is not the great equalizer in American society, it represents the best chance for students to reach the next level in making their dreams come true.
As we prepare for our sophomore year, our projected enrollment for the start of the 2017-18 school year is 568, more than a 30 percent increase over last year. Our integrated, hands-on curriculum based on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), will ensure that our young scholars have access to the tools they need in order to exceed world-class standards.
Several of Macon’s elected leaders, business owners, clergy, moms and dads have told me, “We believe in Cirrus,” and asked, “how can I help?” The answer is simple: partner with us. Become mentors, engage in our community by investing in the education of our children. We need compassionate people who care about access for all. We are laying a foundation that we can build on later. And that type of transformation is priceless.
Dr. Ashanti Johnson is CEO and Superintendent of Cirrus Academy.
Response to ‘no violation here’
First, thank you Ross Hardy for his response, it was most welcome and I need more feedback. To respond to his question, if he knows something I don’t, “well there’s a possibility “I do not,” but as a patriot, it’s my understanding that a law is not a law until it has been tested in a non-political court. My argument is that we have a breach of contract “Section 20 and Section 23” by the entire governing body.
Further it is understood that Macon-Bibb County is omnipotent in its exercise of the taxing prerogative, certain restraint on its legislative power is imposed by tradition and universal tax law. The English Bill of Right of 1689 rules “no taxation without consent laid down in the Declaration of Independence of the United States, further to take cognizance, either personally or through their representative, of the need for public contribution, to agree to it freely, to follow its use and to determine its proportion, basis, collection and duration.”
In closing let me share a portion of a letter from Thomas Jefferson to James Monroe June, 1785 “… its soul, climate, its equality, liberty, laws, people and manners. My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessing they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy! How foolish are we to throw away 192 years of history for the same incompetence. All is not lost, let’s go to court and set precedence for our new consolidated government. Power to the people as per president Trump.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Why go it alone?
Democrats were able to pass Obamacare because they were united. They provided funds so low-income workers could buy health insurance. They expanded Medicaid. Congressional Republicans are in a quandary. The Senate did not like the House bill, so they wrote their own. Many Republican female senators do not support the cuts to Planned Parenthood. GOP conservatives want to repeal Obamacare. They want to make large cuts to Medicaid and government subsidies for insurance premiums. GOP moderates want to repeal Obamacare but retain some of its popular features. They want to make some cuts to Medicaid and government subsidies for insurance. Since they are divided, why don't Republicans work with Democrats to pass health care legislation? If they get 30 Democrats in the House and 12 Democrats in the Senate they will be able to enact health care insurance despite Republican obstructionists.
There are options they can use to entice Democrats. Provide block grants to the states so they can manage their Medicaid program. Allow individuals to buy insurance across state lines. Allow Veterans to use Medicaid to see private doctors. Allow parents to keep their children on their insurance until they are 26. Prevent insurance companies from charging older and sicker individuals more for insurance. Allow individuals with pre-existing conditions to obtain insurance. Allow states to form insurance pools. Allow individuals in insurance pools to tailor their insurance coverage; buy catastrophic care insurance. Do not mandate the coverage that insurers have to provide. If individuals do not have health insurance they will use hospital emergency rooms. This is the most costly form of health care. States, counties and cities have to subsidize hospitals to provide this care.
Republicans have to work with Democrats to pass the 2018 budget and raise the debt limit. They need Democrats to be able to reform the tax code. They need Democrats to secure Social Security and Medicare.
So why are Republicans trying to pass health care on their own?
Jim Costello,
Perry
