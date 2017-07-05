This is Viewpoints for Thursday, July 6, 2017

Georgia’s revolutionary role
July 4 is a wonderful day of celebration for our country. Its a great time to gather with friends and family to enjoy the many freedoms of America. The Revolutionary War started at the battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775. The war did not end until the Treaty of Paris was signed on Sept. 3, 1783. Thus the Declaration of Independence on July 4 stated our country’s intention to become an independent nation, but much work and bloodshed was sacrificed for our freedom.
Approximately 6,800 Americans died in battle and as many as 18,000 died in British prisons. Captured on the battlefield, these prisoners were ushered away to prison ships with deplorable conditions where our proud soldiers died of starvation and disease. These are truly our forgotten patriots.
In Georgia there were 42 battles during the Revolutionary War , but only a few are celebrated today. But the Sons of the Revolution and the Daughters of the Revolution are working to bring more of those battles into the history books.
You might be wondering if your great grandfather back in 1776 was involved in the Revolutionary War and the truth is that many Georgians have unknown patriot ancestors waiting to be discovered.
Let us help you discover your patriot ancestor. For more information, go to sar.org or dar.org, or give me a call at 478-953-9320. Happy birthday to our wonderful country.
John Trussell, president, Ocmulgee SAR Chapter,
Billie Trussell, Regent, Sukie Hart DAR
Warner Robins
Stand up for clean water
I am writing to inform readers that the EPA has just proposed to repeal key protections for the drinking water of 4,912,944 Georgians. After seeing what happened in Flint, Michigan, it is hard to understate the importance of ensuring safe drinking water for all communities.
And that’s why in 2015, the Clean Water Rule restored federal protections to 57 percent of Georgia’s streams, which help provide drinking water to 4,912,944 Georgians. The rule also protects wetlands, which help filter out pollutants and provide wildlife habitat. More than 800,000 Americans — including 10,597 Georgians — urged EPA to adopt the Clean Water Rule. Yet the new EPA is now proposing to dismantle it.
Repealing this rule turns the mission of the EPA on its head. The agency charged with protecting our sources of drinking water would instead leave them open to pollution. It defies common sense, sound science and the will of the people of Georgia. EPA should reconsider this reckless repeal and stand up for our drinking water.
Cassidy Schwartz,
Environment Georgia
Atlanta
WWJD?
Both of our United States senators from Georgia purport to be people of strong religious faith. But what religion condones taking health care away from children, the elderly or the disabled?
S. Janet Payne,
Kathleen
Leo Moss
Macon’s history was on display, in Detroit, at the Charles H. Wright Museum’s exhibit of black dolls titled, “I See Me: Reflections In Black Dolls.” Displayed between undated African fertility dolls and the 2017 American Girl Doll, Melody, were the dolls of Macon born Leo Moss (n.d. - 1936). Using chimney soot for coloring and paper-mache constructed from leftover wall paper from his handyman jobs, Moss created dolls from late1800s until 1905. Doll experts believe 30 original dolls still exist. Sixteen were on display.
The importance of Leo Moss dolls to museums is underscored by the fact that some were selected to undergo X-ray and CAT scan procedures to document their construction and composition. In 2014, 3-D images were published in an article titled, “Who is Leo Moss?” At auction they have sold for $2,500 -$10,350.
Leo Moss dolls should be stitched into the fabric of Macon history. They are distinct from others produced during their time. Leo Moss dolls did not replicate the stereotypical black dolls that dominated the toy market. His dolls are beautiful, well-dressed, realistic, and express a range of human emotions. Moss literally molded the humanity of black expressions into a society that had dehumanized them.
Leo Moss is a king in the collector’s world. He died a pauper and resides in an unmarked grave. To his native town, he is a mystery. Moss is celebrated in doll history but has not been properly written into black history or Macon history. This is a small step.
Sabrina Thomas,
Macon
Dangerous situation
Canada, England, France, Australia, Germany, NATO, etc. Every one of these vital U.S. allies have been verbally attacked by our current president. The only major country that has been spared his barbs is Putin’s Russia. This is peculiar. No way is Russia our friend. Vladimir Putin is the master of propaganda, assassination, fake news and crooked elections in Russia.
Putin personally ordered the cyber sneak attack on our election system(s) according to all of our American intelligence agencies. Former FBI Director James Comey was leading the investigation into this. Then the president fired Comey because “..this Trump-Russia thing is fake-news..” Next day, the president invited senior Russian operatives into the White House. American media was banned from this event. But Russian media was welcomed into the White House, and they reported to the world that Trump bragged — “.. A cloud has been lifted since I fired Comey..”
Recently the FBI hired a superstar lawman to take up the Russia investigation. This superstar is Robert Mueller who chaired the 9/11 Commission. Mueller worked for five presidents from both parties. Mueller was confirmed 98-0 by the U.S. Senate.
Now the President has begun to cast dispersions on Mueller. This president seems desperately determined to obstruct all investigations into Russia. This situation is very dangerous to America.
Lindsay D Holliday,
Macon
New novel
Horror novelist Stephen King has been blocked from President Trump’s Twitter feed. King said that Trump is more terrifying than any villain he’s written about. None of them had the power to destroy the entire planet. King’s next novel should be “Sometimes They Get Elected.”
William D. Carter,
Bonaire
