This is Viewpoints for Monday, May 29, 2017

Memorial Day memories
Recently I saw a POW/MIA flag with the words: “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.” Below it were these words: “You Are Not Forgotten.” We celebrate Memorial Day to insure that those who “Gave All” are “Not Forgotten.”
Who will you be remembering this Memorial Day? Several people I knew came to mind. First, there was Al from Waycross. We were in Boy Scouts and high school together. He went to Vietnam as an Army medic. A few weeks after his arrival, he was killed while giving aid to a wounded soldier.
Tommy was a member of the Waycross High School state championship golf team. He served as a fighter jet pilot in Vietnam. On his last mission before returning stateside, his plane was shot down and he died.
Jim and I attended Emmanuel College in North Georgia. Our fathers were ministers of the gospel. We worked together in the college student center. I was sad to learn that he had lost his life serving our country in Vietnam.
More recently, there was Philip, who was a correctional officer at The Al Burrus Correctional Training Center. He was a sergeant in the Georgia Army National Guard. While serving in the Gulf War, his military vehicle overturned and tragically he died. I was honored by his family to preach his funeral at The Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Monroe County will have a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 29, 1100 hours, at the Monroe County Courthouse Square. The names of all service members who “Gave All” will be remembered during the “Roll Call.” They are “Not Forgotten.”
As you recall family or friends who died, consider the words of our Lord in John 15:13, “Greater love has no man than this, than to lay down his life for his friends.”
Col. Rodney O. Callahan
Chaplain, USAR (Ret.)
Reserving comment
The Telegraph has been accused of being a liberal newspaper by a number of readers. This is not necessarily true for local and state news, but it is absolutely true for national political coverage. President Trump spoke to the leaders of 50 Muslim states in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, challenging them to eradicate terrorists within their own borders in partnership with the United States. He also proposed the formation of a mutual alliance to confront Iran for its support of terrorism and its nuclear and missile development.
This momentous speech should have been front-page news, but that story appeared on page 7 of the May 22 issue with the headline, “Trump scraps harsh language in speech to Muslim leaders.” It was written by Anita Kumar, the White House correspondent for McClatchy Newspapers. A substantial portion of the article dealt with Trump’s rhetoric and tone, and the fact that the leader of Sudan did not attend the meeting. It further stated that Trump’s speech “has been compared in importance” to President Obama’s 2009 address without mentioning that Obama apologized for America’s presence in the Middle East and signaled the beginning of its withdrawal from the region.
Kumar is a member of the “liberal mainstream media” that bashes President Trump at every opportunity. Unless your newspaper is obligated to stand by her biased report as published, you should obtain a copy of the Riyadh speech and publish an unbiased news article of its substantive content, reserving her comments for the editorial page.
Charlie Adams,
Fort Valley
In memory
To those who died on land, air and sea fighting to keep America free, we so honor with such pride the sacrifice they made for you and me. They helped build a better world for all mankind, not just for those left behind. Their day is done, gone the sun, from the lake, the hill, the sky, all is well, safely rest, God is nigh. Have a safe Memorial Day
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Tolls for thee
The Nash Farm Battlefield is a 204-acre public park, located in Henry County. Battles of the War Between the States occurred on this land. Recently, I heard that this site has been purged of all things Confederate by the county commissioners. Once again the public trust has been violated by those who claim to be noble. Government at all levels should exist to serve the wants and needs of all citizens whenever it is possible. In this case it was entirely possible to satisfy all segments of society without eradicating one of them.
For such reasons as this it is always an unacceptable idea for historic sites to be under any kind of government power. Most sites exist under suffocating restrictions, lured by the benefits of taxpayer supplied funding, with many strings attached. This opens the door to a vast corruption of truth such as is seen at sites from Gettysburg to Andersonville.
The present circumstance does seem dim for those of proud Confederate ancestry but defeat is not dishonor. The closing days of 1864 must have seemed nearly hopeless to our ancestors as well – but they fought on and so shall those who revere the private Confederate soldier who became more of a hero in “defeat” than his Union counterpart ever will in “victory.”
If you care nothing for Confederate heritage, you have that right, but we all cherish something that can be taken away. That day will surely for you, too, come, if our Lord tarries.
John Wayne Dobson,
Macon
Billionaires aren’t stupid
We all need to stand up for what is right and have a difference of opinions and work together without being so arrogant in stating that our president is stupid. He is not stupid in any way. I don’t know of any billionaires who are stupid, either.
Rev. Randall Mimbs,
Macon
Witch hunt
Mike Smith's letter refers to President Trump's comment that he is a victim of a witch hunt. That is, of course, absurd. Fortunately, there is a simple test that was used in the 17th century that could easily prove President Trump's innocence.
The person accused of witchcraft was dunked into a lake or river. Since witches, by definition, reject the sacrament of holy baptism, the water will not accept them, and they will float to the surface. If a person is not a witch, the water will accept him and he will sink like a stone. I would encourage the president to go to the Potomac and put this matter to rest.
Alan K. Bickford,
Macon
Comments