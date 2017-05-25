This is Viewpoints for Friday, May 26, 2017

Slow poke
Recent life activities has necessitated the use of interstate driving. Now I am the type of guy that cruises the 70 mph speed limit in the right lane with the occasional passing of a big rig and moving back to the right lane. On my recent foray into the interstate abyss I have concluded that trying to maintain the 70 mph speed limit is the same as a precertification of your own death certificate. In other words, I was the slowest car on the highway. The only time my fellow highway comrades slowed down was when they were gawking at the three accidents I came across in a 100 mile journey.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
Dear John letter
The following letter was delivered by me to John Jones on May 21 concerning his tenure as Theatre Manager of Macon Little Theatre for the last 14 and a half years.
Dear John,
It is hard to write this letter. You know I did not want to accept your resignation from the beginning. I only did after enough time passed and I could not continue to deny that this was what you really wanted. I wanted to make some grand gesture in thanks for all you have meant in an important chapter in the life of Macon Little Theatre. I was told by you and convinced by others that to do so would be also against what you really wanted. I hope that listening to them and abiding by your wishes was what you really wanted.
However, I did feel it my duty and privilege to attempt to convey to you Macon Little Theatre’s deepest thanks for all that you have done to bring this grand old lady back from the brink of extinction.
Macon Little Theatre was on “death’s door.” She was deeply in debt due to rampant spending and desperate decisions that needed drastic action to fix. Although many others helped, it was your leadership and vision that righted this ship and set the sustainable course that we enjoy today. If that was all you had been able to accomplish, your role as a savior of our beloved theatre would have been set. But that was not all you accomplished.
Charlie Lanphier,
Macon
Don’t wait, get help
Those with loved ones who are using opiates or heroin have a new risk. Drug dealers across the United States have begun to mix drugs with an extremely powerful and dangerous drug known as Fentanyl.
The drug Fentanyl can be from 50 to 100 times more powerful then heroin, making the risk of a fatal overdose much higher. Drug dealers have been using this drug to increase the potency of their heroin at a lower cost. Now, more than ever, it is essential to get those you know who are addicted into treatment. Having a relationship with a person who has an addiction to opiates is often stressful. Although you just want to help the addicted person, they many times fight against you as if you were the enemy.
Fentanyl has made the risks of being a heroin addict even higher than it already was. Get yourself educated. If one of your loved ones is struggling with addiction, get them into treatment. Don’t wait until it is too late.
There are many different approaches to the challenge of how to help addicts. For free information, call 1-800-431-1754 to get help for your loved ones.
Ray Clauson,
Denham Springs, Louisiana
Fullness of Christ
People try to get around their bad conduct and sins by saying, “There was only one perfect man,” referring to Jesus Christ in the Bible. But the Bible teaches us that we are called to be like Jesys. In the first epostle of John, “He that sayeth he abideth in him, ought himself to walk, even as he walked.”
When the Son of Man came to earth, the son of David, died and arose. It was an amazing act of love for all men. The gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ should not be looked on lightly. The atonement, his shed blood, was full of atonement. He didn’t die to save us only half way, but all the way. So a man, woman, boy or girl who becomes a Christian has access to the grace to transform themselves completely.
Many do not continue in the Christian way to find full salvation but fall away or remanin carnal. But the Lord calls us and can take us to the “stature of the fullness of Christ.”
Dwight Poole,
Hawkinsville
Never used ‘illegal’
Monday’s Telegraph (5/22) front page had a lengthy article by Amy Leigh Womack regarding “immigrants”. It went to great lengths to be politically correct never factually stating their status as being Illegal. It did state that one was “without legal papers,” another term used was “undocumented.”
Of course it pulled out all the hearts and flowers clichés such as being “poor,” “hardworking,” “taxpaying,” “the cartel killed my husband,” was one excuse. A lawyer claimed his client’s father “made threats to kill him” if the son ever returned to Guatemala as “he blames him for his deportation.” Lastly, the article cited one immigrant, who if granted a visa, could lead to his becoming “legal.” This of course presupposes that he was illegal.
John T. White,
Kathleen
Get over it
As is usual for crybabies like Allyn Snyder to slanders and prevaricate with no facts or examples or any real idea what he is talking about. It’s become epidemic to accuse without any examples of misbehavior.
Just one provable accusation would be a help. It could tell us if Snyder has a problem with the current elected people, or if he just has a problem. Get over it Allyn, your side lost.
Michael Collins,
Centerville
Confederate memorials
The crews taking down the historical monuments in New Orleans, under cover of darkness are said to be wearing masks and bulletproof vests. This seems appropriate attire for thieves in the night. Those responsible for this attempt to appease a few should probably read up on the action/reaction law of physics.
This action could revive long dormant so called “Hate Groups,” causing a major setback in race relations, or is that the goal of some of these protestors? Are they afraid they will lose some of their following and perhaps their livelihood if racial harmony is not provoked occasionally?
They seem to be experts at provocation.
Larry Smith,
Knoxville
