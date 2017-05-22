This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Fine venue
Last Monday the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office had a golf outing in Jones County. The Bowden Golf course in Bibb County is a fine venue and in need of financial support to survive. Perhaps the elected officials who make these decisions should consider this for future events involving Macon-Bibb agencies.
Strud Nash,
Macon
Tell the truth
I have been around for a long time. In fact I have watched every president from Franklin Roosevelt to President Trump. I thought George W. Bush was slandered on every turn. The liberals and so-called Democrats have out done their animosity more now than ever against Trump.
I do believe if the president were to say the flag was red white and blue, liberals would say he lied. If anyone said a word against President Obama liberals would call that person a race hater. If you lie once no one will believe you. Lie often enough and many will swallow the hook. We are becoming a country divided by the voice of hate uttered by liberals. Fake news and down right lies by liberals will destroy our nation.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Deafening silence
The greatest threat to our national security is not ISIS, not North Korea, and not the “bad hombres” from south of the border. The greatest threat is Donald J. Trump. He took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and he clearly does not know what that means. He is unfit for the presidency and he is a danger to us all. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Sen. David Perdue and Rep. Austin Scott all took the same oath. When are they going to speak up and speak out? When are they going to put America first and not the Republican Party? Their silence is deafening.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Closings and taxes
The ease with which one can make an “online” purchase is causing havoc with the national economy. Reports of store closings are a daily news item. Store closings mean loss of local taxes and increased regional unemployment. To keep pace with the cost of running a government, property evaluations and mileage rates are both increased in an attempt to return the lost money to the community.
A possible solution would be to require online retailers to collect a tax to be returned to the government of the community from which the online purchase is made. Would this be expensive to the online retailer? Yes, but it would help equalize the cost between local and online retailing and will keep or return business and income to the locals.
Of course, assessing and collecting the online tax would have to be a national requirement and it would be costly to administer. The “onliners” would not take that added expense sitting down.
Al Diboll,
Macon
A look ahead
More than 100 days have passed. Two immigration executive orders are in the courts. Will they go to the Supreme Court? There was only money for fence repair in the 2017 budget. What will be available in 2018? GOP senators are re-writing the House health care act. Therefore, Obamacare is still with us. There will not be tax reform. There will be new tax rates and new tax brackets. Congress needs $1 trillion in government expenditures from Obamacare to fund corporate tax cuts. Congress will raise the debt limit. It is at $19.5 trillion. What will be the new limit? It takes 7 percent of tax revenue now to pay the interest. Congress has to pass the 2018 budget by Sept. 30.
How will Congress strengthen Social Security and Medicare? How and when will Congress pay down the debt? Congress will be off a week for the Memorial weekend. They will be off a week for the Fourth of July. They will be off for four weeks in August. They will be off a week for the Labor Day weekend. The House is investigating the Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The Senate is investigating the Russian involvement in the 2016 election. The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation of Mike Flynn. The FBI is conduction a counterintelligence investigation on the Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
We will go into the 2018 mid-term election with more debt, Obamacare, unresolved questions about Russian involvement, limited tax reform and no wall.
Jim Costello,
Perry
What universe?
Bob Norcott really lays into the Democrats in Letters to the Editor in the May 10 issue of The Telegraph accusing them of “spewing venom” at their foes and generating “vulgarity and foul-mouthed hate.” (I am surprised that he didn’t accuse them of making cows stop giving milk.) My question is this: did Norcott sleep through the Donald’s campaign in 2016? How did he miss the venom of the rallies or did he miss the vulgarity and crass talk of the “grabber.” Maybe he was operating in some alternate universe beyond the “huge” wall.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Climate deniers?
The recent observation by the Telegraph Editorial Board on ozone pollution statistics brings to light why climate deniers are allowed free rein to respond to those who are truly concerned about the effects of human caused climate change. The board fails to recognize that ozone pollution is only a symptom of a much worse predicament by believing climate change is debatable. That way readers can fight it out on the opinion pages. But to most scientists it is a fact and humans are the cause.
In my opinion, that would put the board squarely in the denier corner. The facts are clear. CO2 on May 3, 2013 was the highest in human history at 400 parts per million at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. Only a few weeks ago it peaked at 410 ppm. And the progression will continue as these numbers come from emissions released in the 1970s.
The arctic is on track to be ice free, and just ask the elders in Greenland about their glaciers. NASA reported Greenland was losing 287 billion tons of ice per year at the end of 2015. This figure was 200 billion tons in 2008. Scientists also report that the last few years are some of the hottest on record.
Talking only on ozone figures gives readers a false sense of relief. The only debate is how fast humans will destroy the planet.
Fred Gunter,
Macon
Our editorial was specifically talking about Middle Georgia air quality and how it had improved. It was not making a case for or against climate change.
Editors
