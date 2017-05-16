This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

National Police Week
May 15-21 is designated as National Police Week. Our country will join in Washington, D.C. to remember the fallen officers from 2016. Georgia, unfortunately, is almost always listed in the top 10 states across the nation, lost nine officers last year. Of those nine officers, five of them were from the Middle Georgia area. These losses were so close to our area; Peach County, Eastman and right here at our back door, Bibb County. We join with these communities and our country to remember these officers, support their families and encourage their agencies as they find a new normalcy in their healing
They do a job that most of us would never undertake. They are the thin blue line that stands between order and chaos. Won’t you thank an officer, share a word of encouragement. The words you share may begin a new fire across this country of positivity for our law enforcement community.
Brenda Parker,
Gray
Commencement speech not appreciated
I am proud to say that I had two children who graduated from Mercer University last Saturday, but an otherwise very nice graduation ceremony was marred by a grossly inappropriate commencement address. The commencement speaker was J. Reginald Murphy, a Mercer graduate and a journalist of some acclaim. In fact, he got his start in journalism at The Macon Telegraph after graduation. Murphy’s commencement address was a not even a thinly veiled attack on President Donald Trump.
Commencement addresses are supposed to be an occasion to encourage the graduates to achieve great things as they move forward into the next stage of their lives, not an opportunity for political ax grinding. From the conversations I have had with other people who attended the graduation as well as some push back I observed on social media, I was not the only one put off by the political nature of the address. I could also dispute Murphy’s political points at great length, but I will leave that for another venue. Suffice it to say that the political nature of Murphy’s speech was not appreciated by many in the audience, surely many of whom were Trump voters. It was just another example of the detached elite lecturing us regular folks for not thinking like they do. And then they scratch their heads and wonder why we’re all so angry and cast votes that communicate that anger.
Dan E. Phillips,
Macon
Walker on target
I thought Judy Veal’s letter about Larry Walker’s May 6 column was rather vicious. Larry’s portrayed chickens as being dumb, an opinion I share. I grew up on a family farm. We had about 20 or so chickens in a large fenced area, plus a coop they could go in for shelter. My first job was gathering eggs for a penny each. Based on several years of experience, Larry is right on track in describing the mental capacity of chickens.
Veal apparently never enjoys Larry’s columns. Whoever is making her read them, should stop. I, on the other hand, look forward each Sunday to a well written column that often reminds me of cherished memories from years earlier. I hope Larry keeps writing for a long time.
As to Veal’s other point, that it’s wrong to keep a chicken penned up in an 8x10 inch space, I agree with her. I love eggs, and I’m glad they are inexpensive, but nothing should be kept in a small cage for the long term. If she is correct in her description of how laying hens are treated, then she has a good point. I hope she will pursue it further.
Larry’s article wasn’t about how we are treating chickens. It was a light-hearted take on how those dumb chickens of his childhood helped teach him a lesson on procreation. I think Larry is correct in saying that chickens are dumb. I’m just thankful they are not vicious.
Neil Joiner,
Vienna
Unaccounted masses
In the interest of fairness, the same metrics and extrapolated components used in determining the unemployment rate should remain consistent, regardless of who occupies the White House. Personally, I do not feel that such rate, recently reported at 4.4 percent, accurately reflects the true status of unemployment in America. It appears that once a person uses up all of their respective benefits, they are no longer considered in such metrics.
The stock market continues to climb, however, and there is no discernable correlation between the market and unemployment. I wonder, why? Obviously, market upward movement can be attributed to increased productivity in manufacturing, etc., due to the employment of robots and other technological advancements, coupled with profits flowing to America from offshore production, favorably impacting the market. Accordingly, are we willing to sacrifice the contributions of the unaccounted masses and leave them to collect endless entitlements — due in many cases, to no fault of their own?
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
OK with campus carry
This is in response to your campus carry editorial. I support the law. As a college student myself, I don’t understand some of the arguments against it. Some seem to think this will turn colleges into the wild west, or at least bring intimidation into the classroom, with a bad grade or disagreement being grounds for a drawn gun. This law only allows concealed carry. I never want anybody to know I am carrying a gun. And I certainly hope I never have to use it.
Weapons carry permit holders are responsible, law-abiding citizens. We aren’t looking for trouble. We just want to be prepared if trouble comes looking for us. In the coverage of the stabbing of an elderly couple in Lizella, it was reported that a painter saw the attack and wished he had had a gun to help stop it.
The editorial ended with a suggestion that lawmakers allow concealed carry at the Gold Dome. The Gold Dome and college campuses have some glaring differences. At the capital, the entry ways are controlled with scanners and officers on duty. However, anybody can walk into any college building without screening. I very rarely see an officer inside a building. If the environment can be controlled, like at the capital, there is no need to carry.
John Daugherty,
Gray
Comments