This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Poor service
I believe incidents like the one where passengers stormed a ticket counter at the Ft. Lauderdale airport are caused by the frustration people experience when, after paying good money for a product or service, they receive such poor service. Moreover, seldom is anyone around with enough authority to make things right when the customer is not satisfied with the service.
I think corporate greed plays a huge part in what goes on in the service industry these days. To save money and increase profit, firms are usually understaffed for the volume of business they do, so the worker you come in contact with is usually overworked to the point of frustration. It’s unfortunate the working people at the bottom, whose job is to deal with the public, have to bear the anger and hostility of angry customers.
Jorge A Mangual,
Centerville
Tax happy city?
I see where they (county commission) is going to raise our taxes in hopes of drawing more people to move back to Macon-Bibb County. They told us that consolidation was best for all of us. Now they are going to tax us more for what they said was best for us in a city where the drainage ditches and water problems never get fixed. Sounds like a Macon miracle.
Steve Huff,
Macon
Kitty City Cat Rescue
From previous letters I have submitted, I am aware there are many who feel this is unimportant. However, To the animal lovers in the community, there is a special celebration being held May 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kitty City Cat Rescue is holding an open house to celeberate the move into their own buildinbg, located at 4530 Knight Road off Thomaston Road.
I have been involved in animal rescue since the mid 1990s and cats have always been second class citizens, but no more. The county bought the building Kitty City was renting and a new home needed to be found. Thanks to the generosity of its many supporters, they were able to purchase their own building and the cats and the shelter are all thriving. Volunteers worked diligently to make this a reality through fund-raising and a lot of sweat and tears. We are so proud of our new home and want to celebrate by sharing with the community.
To many of us this is a dream come true. We are the only facility of this type in the entire area and would like for the animal lovers of Macon-Bibb County to come out and see what a blessing this is to our community. Refreshments will be served and there will be a lot of smiles shared. And who knows, you may even find a new family member to share your home with.
Andrea Reiner,
Macon
Paying for the wall
Since the Donald seems to be having so much trouble funding the “huge” wall that will be “beautiful,” (Mexico? No, Congress?) I have a suggestion: he could pay for it himself. After all he is “very wealthy.” He could use some of that cheap Chinese steel, and he has had plenty of experience cheating contractors.
And once it is finished he could donate it to the U.S. government and receive a “huge” tax credit. Why he might not have to pay taxes ever again.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Tax cut bill
The AHCA, aka Trumpcare, is nothing more than a tax cut bill for the wealthy disguised as a health-care bill which only covers the healthy and wealthy. If you think otherwise, you need to read the document. Shame on every Republican congressman, including Austin Scott, for supporting this heinous bill.
Allyn Snyder,
Macon
Doth protest too much
So, C. Jack Ellis protested the craft beer festival at Rosa Parks Square because (he claims) that Rosa Parks did not drink alcohol and to use the park for this type of function is improper. Excuse me, but the citizens own that park, it is only named for Rosa Parks. The narcissistic Ellis needs to drop the phony act and stop trying to draw attention to himself. By the same logic, was serving alcohol at the Pan African Festival at the Tubman Museum also improper? I didn’t hear any whining or see any hand-wringing or foot-stamping from Ellis then.
Let’s take this reasoning a step further and into the light of day. We all agree that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a peaceful man and promoted nonviolence. However, if you want to see violence, crime, drug abuse and black-on-black murder, all you have to do is find a street named after Dr. King. You pick the city, the results on MLK Jr. (Street, Avenue, or Boulevard) will pretty much be the same. Where is C. Jack and his protests when the stakes are much higher and people are victims of crime, drug abuse, gangs and human trafficking?
John Ricketson,
Macon
Along for the ride
During his campaign, Donald Trump claimed he would “rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.” According to the Washington Post, Trump has left the White House to visit a Trump-branded property once every 2.8 days and golfed every 5.6 days in the first three months of his administration.
The Constitution explicitly forbids government spending to benefit the president. But that’s exactly what’s happening at Trump properties. He is profiting from the presidency by using taxpayer dollars to visit his Trump-owned properties.
At Mar-a-Lago, the Secret Service has already spent tens of thousands of dollars on golf carts alone, which puts money directly into Trump’s pocket. So far, seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago has cost Americans $25 million. That’s enough money to fund well over 2,000,000 Meals on Wheels. And then there are the trips his grown children take that taxpayers fund and the residence for his wife and youngest child that have to be guarded.
After the election, Mar-a-Lago doubled its membership fees to $200,000. Since then, Trump has used the presidency as a constant commercial for the property, with his frequent visits and high-profile meetings there with world leaders.
And now the AHCA. The top 400 richest people in the country, of which Trump is one, will receive a $7 million tax break with this bill. Trump is testing the limits of our Constitution while taking taxpayers for a ride.
Katherine Appert,
Macon
