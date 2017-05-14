This is Viewpoints for Monday, May 15, 2017

Flight risk
The government allows airlines to overbook flights. This enables airlines to sell more tickets for a flight than they have seats. The airlines have to offer ticker holders an inducement to give up their seat on an overbooked flight.
The airlines can also use this policy to force ticket holders to give up their seats so an airline employee can fly on a flight. If an individual refuses to give up their seat the airline can have security forcibly remove that person from the aircraft.
A passenger was hurt while they were being forcefully removed from an aircraft. The airline is not responsible for the treatment of the passenger’s injuries. The airline claimed the passenger did not obey the airlines rules, therefore, he was a risk and had to be removed. An airline can have a passenger arrested if they do not comply.
An airline employee pushed a mother out of his way so he could take her baby carriage and put it in the cargo hold. The mother had to comply, or she would have had to take another flight.
A family of four traveling on a flight that was over booked. The airline stated they had to give up two of their seats. They informed the parents they could chose the two who would fly and who had to deplane. The parents were told they would be arrested and the children would be put in child care if the did not comply.
Why does the government allow this? Is it because they know no airline would dare kick a congressperson or senator off an aircraft? Why does the government allow airlines to bully fliers?
All of the above and more has happened in the last few weeks. Congress does not act because they do not want to run the risk that airlines may not contribute to their re-election campaigns.
Since the government will not do anything, I implore passengers to record all airline aggression. Their video could be used by a passenger’s lawyer to sue for millions of dollars, not just a free ticket. Fliers unite.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Modern road rage
I am wondering how long it will be before we began hearing about driver-less car road rage between driver-less cars and driven cars. I wonder who will be throwing the punches? Just sayin’.
Darlis Whitworth,
Gray
Prophetic
I was fascinated by Frank Gadbois’ incisive analysis of the health care bill that was passed by the House of Representatives on May 4. Since he seems to know exactly how the Republican proposal will affect the cost and availability of health care, he must have foreseen how Obamacare would impact the insurance market.
Why didn’t he warn us that President Obama’s promises would go unfulfilled? Surely someone as prophetic as him would have known that premiums and deductibles would go through the roof and that so many of us would lose our insurance plans and be required to change doctors.
Steve Wooley,
Macon
Too much free stuff
We are currently allowing millions of able-bodied people to sit at home while millions of people work for minimum wages. What is so disgusting is that this has turned into a generational practice. The numbers of free resources add up to billions of tax dollars going to folks who do not deserve them. As an owner of rental homes, I have seen it all. “I be getting four checks and my kids get checks too.” Their total ran over $3,000. How many young folks working get near that much? Now comes the obese, alcoholics, drug dependent unemployed seeking insurance on the backs of working folks.
The current Social Security Insurance, Medicare and welfare benefits are not sustainable. You never hear our government talking about cutting welfare. They have changed the collection age for SSI several times, yet countless numbers are getting disability under very questionable conditions.
It is getting ever more possible that America is going to be a socialist country. We are broke and nobody seems to want to face it.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Not a vision
Dr. Bill Cummings’ column on the resurrected Christ (May 5) presents a number of misunderstandings and inaccuracies. Jesus did not appear in, or as, a “vision” to those who loved him — including the 500 — after his resurrection. That is a point that both Luke and John make clear (Luke 28:39-43; John 20:27,28).
When Dr. C. pays a penny’s worth of praise to Paul by quoting his phrase “spiritual body” (while deviously lavishing $100 worth of slander against him), he uses “spiritual” to mean, in effect, “hallucinatory,” “imaginary,” “non-existent.” Paul, on the other hand, uses the word to mean “extra-” (or “super-”) physical or material or dimensional; as in John 4:24 — “God is spirit.”
And his tacit assertion that the account of a tangible resurrected body is a fabrication, born out of the hysterical grief and fervor of his followers after the execution of their beloved activist/teacher, is itself a fabrication.
What Dr. C. misses, by his denial of the resurrection, is that the world, and the fabric of existence itself, fundamentally changed on that resurrection Sunday following Passover. The “new creation” spoken of is: a new mode of existence, of which the man Jesus Christ is the first fruits; the victory over sin — and its wages, death; and a transformation into a glorious new mode of existence that manifested to those who loved him for 40 days after he left the tomb.
What they saw was not a diminution of our shared dimensionality, a shadowy or vaporous or imaginary “vision.” It was more like a four-dimensional manifestation of a hyper-dimensional, infinite and eternal being; somewhat like a square is a manifestation, in two dimensions, of a three-dimensional cube. For him to see and be seen, touch and be touched, eat and drink, within our bounded reality, was child’s play for him.
And now he has re-entered his hyper-dimensional, spiritual, “heavenly” abode, where he makes intercession on our behalf with his Father, until he returns to reveal himself in “power and great glory.”
“…we know that when he is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.” — 1 John 3:2b
W. Wade Stooksberry II,
Macon
