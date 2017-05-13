This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 14, 2017

Mother memories
Precious memories how they linger, of my mother so kind and dear, teaching me values of life’s way, inspiring confidence without fear. Sharing laughter with such joy, for somewhere between her life and mine, grew a very special kind of love, that will last till the end of time. Wishing all mothers a wonderful day.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
‘I called her mother’
May is a special month. I like to think of it as a time when birds are the busiest and they sound the sweetest. But, most of all, it is a time when we honor, or remember our mothers.
Motherhood is very special, not just for a day, a month, or a year, but always. Before becoming a mother I had many thoughts on how to bring up children. Now that I was lucky enough to raise four children and they have given me nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, I only have one theory “Love them, especially when they least deserve to be loved, and always listen to them.”
God sends children and grandchildren to enlarge our hearts and to make us unselfish and full of kindly sympathies and affections.
As the mother bird teaches her young ones how to fly and hunt for food, our mothers taught us valuable lessons that would carry us through life. And as the mother bird lets her babies go when they learn to fly, our mothers have to love their children enough to let them go when the time is right.
We had been married only a few months when my Air Force husband received his orders for two years in Germany. Three months later, my mother and daddy put me on a train to New York and then I got on a ship for the 14 day journey across the Atlantic Ocean to join my husband.
When I got on the train my mother gave me a long sweet letter telling me it was my place to be with Dave, and that I had to be brave and careful, because for the first time I was going out into a big new world. God gave me my wings, but my mother taught me how to fly.
Our mother’s presence, whether she is with us or not, is felt in every day of our lives. For everything we say or do, our morals, our personalities, are the results of the seeds planted in us by our mothers. They surely are a very special breed.
Thank you God for pretending not to notice that one of your angels was missing, and for guiding her to me. You must have known how much I would need her so you turned your head for a minute and allowed her to slip away to me. Sometimes I’ve wondered what special name you had for her. I called her “mother.”
Shirley Tolbert,
Macon
Bibb tax increase
Finally the truth comes out, consolidation is not and cannot be an efficient form of government. The mayor’s proposed tax increase is proof of such that the voters of Bibb County fell for hook, line and sinker for consolidation. The “revenue efficient” smaller government was a scam. It was bull then and is bull now. The question is, can it be corrected? I say yes, “by nullification” and start all over. I’m hereby calling for proof of expenditures, fixed and estimated. Identifying just how much property that is off the tax digest including churches, medical and education plus farmland sitting to be sold as commercial property taxed as agriculture plus empty commercial property. This is a letter calling for a petition to justify the purposed tax increase.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
The full budget proposal with most of the items you request can be found at: http://www.maconbibb.us/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Proposed-FY18-Budget.pdf
Editors
Firing politically motivated?
Archibald Cox was the Special Prosecutor, looking into the what became known as Watergate. At the time, President Richard Nixon was recording all of his conversations in his office. Cox had subpoenaed Nixon for them. Nixon refused and demanded that the subpoena be rescinded. Cox refused and Nixon asked the attorney general, who refused, and then his deputy, to fire Cox. In what became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Cox, Attorney General Elliot Richardson and his deputy, William Ruckelshaus, were fired by Nixon.
This was one of the events that caused Sen. Barry Goldwater, the head of the conservative wing of the GOP, to demand Nixon resign or be impeached.
Former FBI Director James Comey was fired in the middle of the biggest scandal since Watergate, apparently for pursuing it vigorously despite the White House stonewalling. As a Republican, I believe that it is time for my party to appoint an independent prosecutor to explore the Russian connection to the Trump campaign and the president himself.
Jack Bernard,
Peachtree City
Shanks latest
It was interesting to read Bill Shanks’ article on Dansby Swanson and his hitting struggles with the Braves this season. As a baseball fan I have an opinion on his batting struggles. Dansby was called up at the end of last season and batted 302 in 38 games. When a player is first called up, he faces major league pitching for the first time. You would think this puts him at a disadvantage. It doesn’t, and the reason is that most MLB pitchers are getting their first look at him and trying to find out what kind of hitter he is. During this period he will get pitches to hit he normally wouldn’t see after pitchers and catchers see more at bats with him.
Second, when you call up a guy at the end of the season, teams out of contention also call up pitchers to get a look at them (pitchers Tom Glavine and Pete Smith were September callups), therefore he probably got some at bats against pitchers getting their first taste of major league action. Shanks makes a case that he should remain with the Braves to work it out. I mildly disagree as I believe he is not wrong. I am not wrong, either. Swanson is their shortstop of the future.
The Braves will not contend this year. Dansby should go to the AAA Gwinnett Braves where he can get more concentrated hitting instructions and be removed from the pressure of MLB for awhile. He doesn’t have to stay down there very long, just long enough to learn how to hit major league pitching. Michael Conforto of the Mets is a perfect example. He went up and down from AAA ball to the Mets in 2015 and 2016. The result? He is now a major league leadoff hitter batting over .300.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
Comments