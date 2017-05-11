This is Viewpoints for Friday, May 12, 2017

Chicken —coup
Larry Walker should stick to something he knows about, maybe lawyering and politics, but he doesn’t know squat about chickens. According to his usually dull and plodding column, he was sounding off about his opinion that chickens were “dumb.”
It is obvious that he has spent little or no time observing chickens. Clark, a friend, and his wife and two children have a group of chickens they have raised and house in superb accommodations. In the evenings, they enjoy sitting and being entertained by their chickens’ antics and get a great deal of pleasure. Each named chicken has its own personality and quirks, just as most animals do.
Now, here’s a question for Walker: How “dumb” would you turn out to be if your whole life was spent crammed into one 8X10 inch space and you could not move or do any of the normal functions a chicken should be allowed to do, such as raising your wings or moving at all. I’d say you would probably go insane. Yet, this is the life of a chicken on a commercial farm, not the picture you have raised of chickens on family farms that are treated humanely.
Factory farming is the single worst “advance” made in raising farm animals, and it is directly tied to profits with no care for treating animals humanely. Unless we, as consumers, say no to this travesty of suffering by not buying factory farmed animals or products, nothing will change. Money talks and we are the only voice for those who desperately need our help.
Judy S. Veal Lawrence,
Milledgeville
Happy ending
Where have all the trees gone? Taking a walk on the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail I noticed many trees have been removed. Is this to accommodate the new Interstate-16 and Interstate-75 interchange? Removing trees from a natural refuge to make room for an expressway is never progress. I hope there is more to the story and it has a happy ending.
Chris Akin,
Macon
Temperance movement
Following C. Jack Ellis’ protest against alcohol being served at the beer festival in Rosa Parks Square, someone pointed out that alcohol was also served at a recent event at the Tubman African American Museum. I don’t recall him having anything to say about that, but he might have been on one of his African trips at the time.
According to history, Harriet Tubman supported the Temperance Movement. Given that fact, it is highly inappropriate that alcohol was served for any reason at the Tubman Museum. I am glad to learn that Elaine Lucas has taken up this important cause and proposed an ordinance banning alcohol at Rosa Parks Square. I’m sure that we can count on her to do the right thing and include the Tubman in her proposed ban as well.
Mike Ganas,
Macon
Ban alcohol at all parks
It isn’t surprising that the Macon-Bibb Commission sometimes lacks a little vision about certain things in our community. There seems to be a knee jerk reaction when someone complains about a situation in our community. Instead of stepping back and taking a look at the big picture, they jump into the frying pan. I am talking about the Rosa Parks issue of alcohol. Personally, I agree that no alcohol should be there. In fact, I think alcohol should be banned from all public parks and recreation areas. This would help control many situations that arise at public events.
The real issue should be are the commissioners going to allow alcohol at some parks and not at others. What happens next? So common sense says, ban alcohol from all parks or none of them.
John Whitehead,
Lizella
Credit where credit is due
I have the utmost admiration for the U.S. Marine Corps but, respectfully, Avery Chenoweth Sr. is factually incorrect when he credits the Marines as the sole force that stopped an Iraqi invasion of Saudi Arabia. The first ground forces to be deployed in Saudi and positioned to block the Iraqi forces was the U.S. Army’s Rapid Deployment Force; the 2nd Brigade, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment of the 82nd ABn Division, my son among them. They began arriving in Saudi on 9 August. According to the USMC official report “U.S. Marines In The Persian Gulf, 1990-1991,” the first Marines arrived on 14 August. Also according to the report, the ships from Diego Garcia were, on 14 August, steaming toward the Gulf.
Chenoweth’s claim that an entire Marine Brigade was inserted into Saudi Arabia in the first week is incorrect. In fact, it was the 82nd ABn troops who secured the port of Al Jubayl through which the Marines would then enter. That is directly from the U.S. Army’s official history report “War in the Persian Gulf, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, August 1990 – March 1991.”
The 82nd Airborne was the first to move into a blocking position against the Iraqi forces. They were the “Line in the Sand.” As U.S. and coalition forces began arriving in numbers, the lightly armed 82nd was replaced by more heavily armed ground forces. The buildup continued until Desert Storm commenced in January, 1991, with massive air strikes, followed by the ground war. None of this is to take away from the superb performance of the Marines in the first Gulf War, but to give credit where credit is due.
Walker Smith,
Byron
Great event, great venue
As the Administrative Commander of Royal Ranger Outpost #201 at Christ Chapel Sportstowne, I wanted to say a big thank you to Mark and Angel Steed at Heartland Farms for opening up their property May 6 for their first annual fishing rodeo event. We had a fantastic time fishing and seeing the world famous Snake Master, Steve Scruggs and his incredible snake education and safety show.
Not only did Heartland Farms provide breakfast and lunch and a great family atmosphere at this event, their attention to planning and preparing for it was quite evident in how smoothly things went. Heartland Farms, in Jones County, is principally an outdoor wedding venue, and if the outstanding way they put on their fishing rodeo is anywhere near how they plan, prepare for and host weddings, then this location is a must to consider for anyone who has that need coming up in their future.
Jacob Cox,
Macon
