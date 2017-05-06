This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 7, 2017

Not a penny
In a recent letter to the editor, “Follow the money,” several inaccurate statements were made about NewTown Macon’s proposed financing for the first mortgage of 473 Second Street, the current location of Crazy Bull. NewTown offered to refinance the building through the Real Estate Loan Fund. Not only does this fund have enough money to finance this project, there is plenty of money left available to finance other downtown projects. In fact, those interested can apply online at newtownmacon.com/loans.
The loan fund consists of bond funds, backed by the full faith and credit of Macon-Bibb County. However, since launching in 2012, this program has never cost Macon-Bibb County any money. If a loan is over 40 percent of the total project cost, the commission must be given a chance to object, which is the reason the commission was consulted. If a borrower defaulted, they would forfeit the real estate to NewTown to be rented or sold to repay the bondholders. Currently, the total value of the building is worth double the total amount of outstanding debt. In addition to the real estate, most loans are backed by assets from corporate and personal guaranties worth more than 10 times the loan amounts.
This revolving loan fund has been vital to the redevelopment of downtown Macon, rehabbing more than 321,000 square feet and increasing the value of downtown by $32 million. It hasn’t cost taxpayers one penny to fund or operate and yet is paying massive returns through increased property tax revenue.
Josh Rogers,
Macon
‘Got cha’?
Friday’s Viewpoints page ran a letter by a resident of the Mid-Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, one Carlos Vilasco, that the U.S. had built up as a military transitional base. In an article I had previously submitted on the MOAB, “Mother Of All Bombs,” that was not published but ran on the internet, I referenced the closing of the Marine Corps Maritime Pre-positioning Ship command stationed on Diego Garcia that was able to insert an entire Marine Brigade into Saudi Arabia in the first week that enabled the U.S. to halt the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait farther into Saudi itself.
I, myself, was there and witnessed it, as well as drove a camouflaged Jeep Cherokee right behind the attacking Marine Task Force into a deserted Kuwait City just before the cease fire.
In my article, I had pointed out the efficiency of the Marine Corps’ specialized Maritime Pre-positioning Ships that quickly inserted battle forces in to protect Saudi, while it took the U.S. Army and the coalition six months to do so. My reference was to Obama’s later order for the Marine Corps to stand down the MPS on Diego Garcia — not the island itself. Marines always referred to the MPS as “Diego Garcia.”
The mention of my name in a mis-guided article from a resident of Diego Garcia was unconscionable — since there has no previous reference in the newspaper to my article, which The Telegraph only ran online.
I would have expected better than such petty “Got cha’” from The Telegraph editors.
Avery Chenoweth Sr.,
Perry
Check his facts
In his snide comments about the brilliant Dr. Walter Williams’ column regarding the environment, Fred Gunter suggests that Williams get off the couch and look for the real facts. I suggest that Gunter follow his own advice. Where did he get his facts? I suspect he’s just regurgitating the talking points of the people who are behind the climate change hysteria.
He refers to the almost ice free arctic, well, according to an article in The Daily Times of London an area twice the size of Alaska that was open water in 2012 is now covered with thick ice. And the ice in Antarctica has also vastly expanded. He also mentions unprecedented wildlife loss without any reference to the type or numbers. If he’s referring to the lie about the decline of polar bears, here are some numbers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The current polar bear population is estimated to be between 20,000 to 25,000, up from an estimated population as low as 5,000 to 10,000 in the 1950s and 1960s.
As to the 97 percent of scientists he refers to, I’ve seen that number tossed around for a long time, but I’ve never seen any data to convince me it’s accurate. I won’t waste my time addressing the rest of his unfounded claims. When it comes to the real facts, Gunter should do his own research before he accepts as truth what he’s read or heard somewhere else.
Bill Copley,
Gray
One of the Top 10 presidents
Michael Harrelson piece entitled “Worst President,” drew my attention. Facts are the best antidote to expose untruths. The internet has an abundance of facts and numbers to support President Obama accomplishments. One such site is: www.factcheck.org/2016/10/obamas-numbers-october-2016-update/
Truthfulness is a delight to the Lord. Proverbs 12:22 — Lying lips (are) abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly (are) his delight.
President Obama accomplished a lot in the face of adversity. He avoided a depression, created hundreds of thousands of jobs monthly, gave access to health care to millions who had been deprived of that right, allowed qualified youth on parent plans until age 26, kept America safe from terrorists, and stabilized the banking and car industry (just to name a few). He exhibited grace, wisdom, integrity, dignity, humor and deep humility amid profound disrespect, opposition and lies.
Did he get it all correct? Of course not, but neither did his predecessors. I disagree with Trump, but I will pray that he is granted “wisdom” as a leader and will be surrounded himself with men of faith and wisdom. “2 Chronicles 7:14 — If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Many blessings to you Mr. Harrelson, your opinion is entitled and appreciated but not entirely truthful.
Betty Toussaint,
Macon
