This is Viewpoints for Sunday, April 30, 2017

Big difference
Donnell Phelps, a young man from Marshallville who was a student at Fort Valley State University last year majoring in Agriculture Engineering, was murdered last year coming to the aid of three young female students who were being terrorized on campus by another male student.
A Walk-a-thon was held Saturday April 22 on FVSU’s campus to raise funds to established a courage scholarship in his name. Memorial T-shirts were sold for $15. Very few students showed up for the march or purchased T-shirts.
He gave his life and many, particularly the black community, won’t give $15. A 19-year-old good student, friend to everyone he met, attended church and gave his life for good, but can’t get support for his name from his own community.
On the other hand, Mike Brown, the Ferguson, Missouri teen, who was killed by police officer Darren Wilson and was not indicted by a grand jury or by President Obama’s Justice Department, there were thousands of blacks marching, protesting and looting.
Over $50,000 has been raised for a scholarship in his name of which many black churches in Middle Georgia contributed. Many even went to Ferguson but couldn’t come 10 miles to Fort Valley State.
One young man gave his life for good and very few supported his cause and another young man, according to the Justice Department, was breaking the law and he gets worldwide recognition from black churches and the community.
Charles McGhee,
Warner Robins
Who cares?
Everybody (i.e. liberals) want President Trump to release his tax returns. My question is what law requires him to do so? The people who put him in office did not care about his tax returns.
Sorry, everybody but the people are the only ones who count. Instead of trying to find reasons for the people not to support President Trump, why don’t they try to find a reason for the people to support them?
Oh they can’t, because their reasons are unsupportable.
Justin H. Thompson,
Cochran
Confiscated assets
Drug lord El Chapo is awaiting trial in the U.S. If he is convicted, the U.S. will confiscate $14 billion in assets.
Ted Cruz wants to use this money to pay for the border wall. This is an excellent idea.
John Daugherty,
Gray
