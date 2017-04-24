This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Correct acronym
In Andrew Manis’ April 17, “An open letter to citizen Tim McCoy” he downgraded Tim for telling the committee he was a pastor. However, Andrew had to tell the readers that he was a Ph.D. student at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Andrew was downgrading McCoy for speaking up for Christian values against LGBTQ. Manis evidently has not read or studied Mark 7, particularly Mark 7:6. Manis should not assume the will of the majority and the will of God are synonymous. They may be different and frequently are.
Manis states it is not the role of government to trash the Judeo-Christian worldview but he wants the government to teach the LGBTQ way of life as correct. Manis’ memory is different from mine, I’m 76 and do not remember a religious liberty of inclusion appearing until about 20 years ago. Citizen Manis supports the belief that LGBTQ people should not be discriminated against by requiring and forcing people to appoint, employ or promote the LGBTQ population. The correct acronym Manis is promoting is LBGTQIA, which stands for lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender, questioning, intersex and allies. God help us.
Carl Lewis,
Fort Valley
How to
How do you rid the world of good conservatives? Claim that an innocent remark or gesture is sexual or racial harassment. The liberal media will eat it up regardless whether it’s true or not. Who cares not the liberals or Democrats.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Out of district
The 6th Congressional District race has garnered a lot of state and national attention, but what got me scratching my head is candidate John Ossoff does not live or have a residence in the district. The election laws in the state of Georgia allow an otherwise eligible candidate to represent a district they don’t live in. Amazing. No, double amazing. He can’t even vote for himself (in this case, that may be a good thing). I live in Warner Robins but I really like the beauty of the Georgia mountains. At election time I think I will go to the respective clerk of the county or location where I need to file, pay the fee and declare myself a candidate. I will have to find out what district I will be running in, but that’s a minor detail. I can’t vote there anyway.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
Revision of history
Abraham Lincoln presided over our nation’s Civil War. Thank goodness he was successful. Basically, he is the father of our country, having reshaped it into the great nation we have today. Although he led the change of history, he did not revise it. History is history. It lives forever.
But, the communists were famous for revising history to fit a preconceived notion — what someone would have liked it to be. Well, the people who want the Civil War monuments taken down are also revisionists. The war happened. Slavery happened. That cannot be changed. The people who were around then wanted to remember the war, not what caused it. They erected monuments to the leaders of the states which seceded from the Union. They were not trying to bring slavery back. The practice was already relegated to history.
We are reminded more than anything else by the “holy scriptures” to “remember.” Remembrance is one of the best ways to avoid repeating. To remove the monuments and vestiges of the Civil War is insane. It is denying where one comes from. Down the road, Americans will tend to forget the Civil War and its contributions to the America of “then.” We need to leave the stone remembrances of yesteryear.
Tracy McCollister,
Warner Robins
Mayhem on the River(men?)
Hope all that attended the Macon Mayhem’s big win last Friday can get some buddies to come out for the Presidents Cup Final next Sunday, April 30. We had a record attendance the other night and the 3-2 win sure gave us our money’s worth against the Ice Flyers. This season our Mayhem have shown us something we have not experienced with any of our local teams in years: grit, purpose and great action, plus, lots of hockey wins.
Our ice team starts the cup series against the Rivermen of Peoria on Friday at their ice rink. So, come out for Game 2 this Sunday and show mucho support and I am sure it will get us all electrified.
Also, I have enjoyed this paper’s sports section with their Mayhem rundowns this season. A big high-five to that squad on exciting reports of Southern Professional Hockey League’s top team. Go Mayhem.
Bobby Komlo,
Macon
What happened?
Every now and then I see the phrase “Special to the Telegraph” on the editorial page. Sometimes it’s below the name of an occasional writer to the newspaper but it’s also under the names of Dr. Cummings and Larry Walker who write regularly for the paper.
Andrew Manis recently wrote a “Special to the Telegraph.” I’m wondering how this happened. Did the editors call him up and ask him to bash Tim McCoy? Or did he decide to do it on his own?
It was interesting that both Manis and McCoy were Ph.D. students at the same seminary. I’m not sure, but I think Manis may have failed for he doesn’t sound like a Bible believing Christian, which is who usually attends a seminary.
I applaud Dr. McCoy for what he said to the Bibb County commissioners. I don’t know if other pastors were there but they should have been.
In these strange days of lies taught as truth, homosexuality is popping up everywhere. I personally hate to see it happen. Children in grade school are being told it’s OK and normal. This is strange because according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of AIDS cases stem from men who have sex with men. Whether heterosexuals or homosexuals have it, the majority of cases have always been traced back to male homosexual behavior. Our brilliant health conscious government is trying to teach people reckless ingestion of soft drinks is bad, but reckless male homosexual behavior is OK?
Many laws are made so lawyers will be able to make money. If we pass a rule saying there can be no discrimination against homosexuals, there will undoubtedly be lawsuits with great monetary awards paid by tax money. Just like other groups protected by affirmative action, the “crooked (opposite of straight) people” will bring. Then, as happened at the base in 2002, a reverse discrimination suit will be won.
I know I will be hated for this but the homosexual advance on national sensibilities is a horror we don’t need to encourage. Almost everyone used to agree homosexuality, at best, “just wasn’t normal.” What changed? Did it happen when non-believers started going to seminaries to get a degree?
Joe Gunner
Founder, CRAP-C (Coalition for the Rejection and Abolition of Political
Correctness)
Comments