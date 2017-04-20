This is Viewpoints for Friday, April 21, 2017

‘Christians should keep their mouths shut’
Once again, a person who is an outspoken Christian and a defender of traditional Christian values has been maligned because he dares to express concern about a public policy. In his “Open letter to citizen Tim McCoy” in the April 16 issue of the Telegraph, Andrew Manis demonstrates that, in today’s culture, traditional orthodox Christians should keep their mouths shut and get to the back of the bus when it comes to the discussion of any issue regarding sex or gender. Clearly, Dr. Manis does not think that Dr. McCoy is capable of speaking out on any public issue as a “mere citizen” but that any public statement must be interpreted as a pronouncement from the church. That is akin to saying that, if a history professor makes a public statement, he is teaching history. Such an argument is ludicrous and reveals a very insidious religious discrimination.
Manis is right when he states that it is not the role of government to teach the Judeo-Christian worldview. But this is clearly not what McCoy was advocating. He was simply stating that before, as a community, we rush to endorse a particular activity or individual characteristic, perhaps we should listen to all viewpoints, including those that are based on a Judeo-Christian worldview. He also pointed out that perhaps we should at least seek to discover if discrimination has actually occurred before rubber stamping the latest new discovery of perceived oppression. But, apparently, evidence doesn’t matter when it comes to matters of sex and gender because, according to Manis, someone is going to discriminate eventually, so we’d better make a preemptive strike against it. Before making such a radical change in our understanding of what it means to be human, shouldn’t we at least consider the possible consequences of such a move?
But this isn’t really about discrimination at all. It is the tried and true method of forcing on the public at large the acceptance, affirmation and endorsement of a new definition of personhood. Those of us who do not bow to the idol of sexuality or worship at the temple personal autonomy are expected to keep silent. I am surprised that Manis, as a history professor, does not have a better understanding of history. I am pretty sure that “the first Baptist preachers in this country” did not teach a religious liberty of “inclusion” based on one’s sexual or gender preferences. I am confident that they taught repentance and faith in Christ because all are sinners and in need of salvation. The first settlers to come to this country were fleeing religious persecution. In the current culture that we live in, as far a traditional orthodox Christians are concerned, it is beginning to feel that way again.
This is my answer to Robert Buck of Macon. In his letter in The Telegraph on April 19, Buck asked, “Who’s next?” He was referring to which Democrats would be caught lying next. He forgot to list the “five star liar” of all times, Donald Trump. The biggest lie he told was when he said President Obama was not born in the United States. He also promised that if he won the presidency, he would “drain the swamp.” He hasn’t drained any swamp. He appointed nothing but billionaires to his cabinet. I don’t consider that “draining the swamp.”
He said he would have a much better health care plan than the ACA. Everything that I’ve read about his health care plan hurts the poor and helps the rich. I believe his nose must look like Pinocchio’s by now. I just wanted to let Buck know, Donald Trump is already in the lying line.
A friend of long standing, Fred Hardin, crossed over on April 18. There was a very nice tribute to him in The Telegraph and one that was well deserved. It noted his many contributions to the Warner Robins Theatre that extended from the early ‘70s until the present day. Fred was truly devoted to the theatre. He was directing a show went he fell ill.
I met Fred when he was director of the tutoring center at Macon State College and I was chair of the Division of Humanities. We both were involved in local theater, and we became friends. In May 1994, Fred directed me in Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” at Warner Robins Little Theatre (I played Jack, the father of the family). In the fall of 1995 he was invited to be a guest director at Macon Little Theatre to direct William Nicholson’s “Shadowlands.” I played C.S. Lewis for him — one of the most rewarding roles in my acting experience. Since I could see no reason he should drive to Warner Robins after work and then have to drive back to Macon for rehearsals, we invited him to dinner each evening. At this point we were living quite close to Macon Little Theatre.
Fred was a real pleasure to work with as a director. He treated every member of the cast with respect and he never wasted time in rehearsals. He knew what he wanted and was quite clear about it.
I spoke to him on the phone several weeks before he was hospitalized. He told me about his respiratory problems, but he was exited about the play he was going to direct, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” He said, “I’ve always wanted to direct a western, and I have finally found the right one.” I wish he could have done it, but we are all likely to leave things unfinished, but that has to be better than to have no goals left.
Fred gave so much to the theatre: acting, directing, designing sets, building sets, and many other services necessary for “putting on a show.” It is perhaps fitting that the last role he played was in December of last year in a play written by one of his friends —he was Santa Claus.
April 28 marks “Workers Memorial Day”—the AFL-CIO’s way of honoring “those who have suffered…on the job.” Unfortunately, millions of employees are suffering under American labor law relatively unchanged since the 1940s. Less than 10 percent of union members ever voted for the union currently “representing” them. And those who did weren’t even guaranteed a secret ballot election. Under current labor law, union officials can circumvent the democratic process by pressuring employees into signing public authorization cards, leaving them without a private vote and vulnerable to intimidation.
The Employee Rights Act (ERA) would democratize the workplace by guaranteeing secret ballot elections and allowing employees to periodically re-assess their union representation. The ERA’s key reforms protect worker voice and prevent intimidation in the workplace. Labor reform is the best way to honor our working men and women.
