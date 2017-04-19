This is Viewpoints for Thursday, April 20, 2017

Government ‘messes’
Well our government is the biggest reason our country is in such a mess, especially a “financial mess” and social mess that effects every law they pass, even those they do not enforce. When one does not enforce laws, that is the constructional financial existence of a profitable nation. Debt overburdens its ability to govern effectively.
When government creates a “moral mess” by stepping into marriages, dishing out money without legal documentation, creates chaos. One example among many is government recognizing common law marriages without legal documents to back it up. Government loses control of any system when stepping outside of legal records that should be required before any government interaction.
Requiring a legally recorded Social Security number would backup the legal non-bias non-discriminatory process of governing any program. A legal gender identity recorded on government issued Social Security number should suffice. Birth of any child is identified by God as a male or female and no government should have the authority to change it. Government interference with God’s business causes a moral mess.
Now to prove consequence of both “messes.” Georgia rolling out a screening system for public benefits. If government had to enforce immigration laws there would be no Social Security problem with identifying legal recipients in all government programs. Example: require legal documentation to participate in any government program including a recorded marriage license.
A legally recorded Social Security number issued by the Social Security Administration would identify duplicate recipients in Georgia’s Medicaid, food stamp, and insurers under the Affordable Care Act, PeachCare, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, the Childcare and Parent Services Program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and on and on. Government screwed up big time at the peoples’ expense but not for those who govern, for it seems they profit well and retire well for life.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Invalid assumptions
I just saw a new twist for The Telegraph. A story so nice, you repeated it twice. I’m referring to the McClatchy article by Alex Roarty first printed Monday, April 17 and the abbreviated version printed Tuesday, April 18. Both were extolling the Democrats hopes of excelling in the 2018 elections and taking over the Congress. The reason for these unrealistic expectations was their “anger” over Donald Trump’s presidency.
I think these hopes are as valid as their assumptions in the 2016 presidential election that Hillary Rodham Clinton was a sure bet to beat Donald Trump in a landslide.
John T. White,
Kathleen
Radical Islam
I hear a lot lately about people deriding Muslims and Islam. They talk as if Islam is a bad word. Islam is a peaceful religion. Yes parts of Islam are God fearing people who wish to just live in peace. That is the problem. We place all people who practice Islam as one sect or group of people.
If you look at the Christian world it is divided into a thousand different sects or churches all of whom think they are totally right. There are the Roman Catholics, Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian, just to name a few. Of course none are compelling others to believe by force or war.
Islam is the same. There thousands and more places of worship and each has a different cast. Each has their own way of interpreting the Koran. Those who believe there should be only one religion and are willing to kill or die for their belief are radical followers. That is about 1 percent of the total, about 1 million or more radical Islamic men.
When you refer to non peaceful Islam groups, call them radical Islam and nothing more. That way we divide good Islam from the bad Islam. It is hard to say kill the radicals because we are Christian. Do we have a choice? They are killing Christians and peaceful Islamic people every day.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Deep end
Judging from the behavior of congressional Democrats, the Democratic Party still cannot believe they lost the presidential election. They haven’t done any honest soul searching to try and determine whether it was their message or their candidate that lost the election for them. What is it gonna take for them to quit harassing President Trump? And when is this absurdity about Russian “hacking” the election going to end? Nobody knows what that even means, anyway. It’s absolutely insane what is going on in Washington, D.C. and on the left coast right now. I’m sincerely worried that some congressional Democrats are going off the deep end and I worry about the state of their mental health.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
While they’re at it
In the wee hours of the morning the U.S. Senate conducted a procedural vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That didn’t work out too well, did it? While they’re at it why not repeal the Patriot Act? We’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars per year on a spy network that’s being used against U.S. citizens.
William D. Carter,
Bonaire
What to cut?
Apparently all is not well when one considers that 23 percent of our income is spent on defense, while 51 percent is spent on health and human services and Social Security. The latter two are out of control. Are we go to cut Social Security or reform entitlements? Roughly 60 percent of those on Social Security are already living on the borderline of poverty.
For those of us with children 30 to 50 years of age and heavily dependent on us for survival, can we afford a Social Security cut? For most of us the answer is “no.” When we see health-care costs soaring and assisted living rising too, those costs are not tenable for far too many of us. The billions of dollars going toward new residents for the millions of those on entitlements are unsustainable.
All the fuss about sending millions of illegal’s home is preposterous. Many say it is inhumane, but choices are limited. Are we to abandon our own citizens’ needs only to pacify all of those without a conscience?
As I write this 100,000 refugees who are not vetted are about to put more financial burdens on us all.
Carolyn Effie,
Macon
