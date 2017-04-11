This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Justification
There is little doubt that North Korea poses at least a regional military threat, and that the Syrian government is a threat to its civilian population. Whether these threats are sufficient to constitute reasonable justification for American use of military force is a question I cannot answer. What concerns me is that there is another possible justification for use of military force, and that is to boost popularity at home in the face domestic difficulties including falling poll numbers. Acting against external threats, real or imagined, has been a favorite tactic by despots, and we need look no further than the president’s admired Mr. Putin for an example. Does this possibility deny the need to act in the face of credible threats? No, of course not. But it does suggest extra scrutiny may be needed before such military actions are wholeheartedly endorsed.
Richard Elliott,
Macon
Genius
From the time that I read the first published book of President Trump until his election to the presidency, I have believed he is a genius. Imagine this playing out: Trump invites the head of China to dinner and during the salad course he leans over and whispers in the Chinese leaders ear and says, by the way, I just ordered the launch of 60 Tomahawk missiles into Syria, tell your little fat buddy, if he doesn’t straighten up, he’s next.
Darlis Whitworth,
Gray
The Easter season
Did God cry when his son was being flogged unmercifully, publicly humiliated and crucified at the hands of sadistic sociopaths as all of his disciples hid except one?
When the body stops functioning the person doesn’t die; the soul (the spiritual person) vacates the body, which is then ritually disposed of. What a person does; the level of remorsefulness for wrongdoing while occupying the body, determines where they spend eternity.
So Jesus didn’t die on the cross, he abandoned his body there and spent three days with the spiritually dead before ascending into heaven. Is that what, “On the third day he rose again from the dead” refers to? What does “again” signify? Was it purgatory (a purification station) that Jesus visited? Did Jesus pick up his body and dispose of it on his way home?
Like the Apostle John, Christians go to church on Good Fridays to offer our Lord and Savior comfort and to thank him for demonstrating the worst pain and suffering imaginable cannot and does not compare to eternal damnation. And on Easter Sundays we celebrate Jesus’ victory over death (sin) and express our appreciation and gratitude for his teachings and for showing us how it’s done. It’s also a time we renew our commitment to live a life Jesus would be proud of.
Travis L. Middleton,
Peach County
One eye open
A sharp salute to President Trump and our U.S. Navy for letting Syria’s Assad know chemical weapon attacks are totally unacceptable. Our Tomahawk missiles were accurate and powerful. I hope Putin backs away from supporting Assad because if he doesn’t, World War III could be the result. We finally have a president who doesn’t just threaten Assad by drawing a line in the sand. One Syrian base blown up is not enough. We need to target all the bases which used sarin gas. I hope Kim Jong-un is sleeping with one eye open.
Mike Smith,
Warner Robins
Intelligence test
Charles Pecor suggested that mandatory intelligence testing for elected officials should be enacted, but he worries that it might be “a bridge too far.” Not only is it “a bridge too far,” but it is also unconstitutional. Our Founding Fathers realized there are a lot of stupid people and believed they deserved to be represented. Mandatory intelligence testing would doom us to government by the intelligent.
Alan Bickford,
Macon
Hate America?
Does “The Donald” hate America? Our reality TV president has rejected the opportunity to throw out the first pitch of the baseball season. He has disrespected our national pastime.
Does he hate America? Imagine the firestorm of criticism if President Obama had broken this tradition. The trolls would be running wild with tweets! Some folks are saying that the problem is the Donald’s physical limitations — his hands are too small to grip the ball.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
What works
Al Diboll recommends in-school suspension for disruptive students. He contends these students need qualified guidance to correct their negative behavior. This may be beneficial for some students. But if parents have not instilled self control and respect for authority I do not think this approach will work.
Charles Roberts contends that culture differences, a standard curriculum or current instructional methods are not suited for some youths. He recommends the extensive use of cooperative learning. He claims it is more conducive to promoting the skills of disadvantaged students. Literature, social studies and communication skills should be more relevant to student’s lives. Some believe this approach may encourage the establishment of a sub-culture. He thinks proper and sufficient out of school support is required for some students. If parents have not instilled the importance of obtaining an education this approach will not work. If parents do not ensure that their children are prepared for school each day they will not learn.
What is the function of school? It is to teach students to read. To teach students to be proficient in basic math. To teach students how to write and communicate. To teach students how to solve word problems. To teach students how to socialize and interact with others. To prepare students for life after school, be it college or the work force.
What is the function of school administrators? Provide a safe environment. Hire competent teachers. Promote a learning environment.
What is the function of the school board? Do what is best for the students. Do not pacify disgruntled or uncaring parents. Initiate action to eliminate failing schools.
Jim Costello,
Perry
