This is Viewpoints for Monday, April 3, 2017

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her. Pause

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

0:24 Dickey looking for wins in new Braves stadium

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:35 Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival