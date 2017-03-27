This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Great public servants
My family and I enjoyed seeing our Macon-Bibb firefighters win the Cherry Blossom bed race. I admired their ability and remembered that they are ready at all hours of the day and night to respond, not only to fires, but to all kinds of medical emergencies, usually being first on the scene. We are grateful they are willing, daily, to put themselves in jeopardy that others may live.
Harold Lemley,
Macon
Making sweet music
Georgia has been at the forefront across every musical genre since country music originated here in the 1930s. As a part of this thriving music industry, we join thousands across the state of Georgia committed to keeping this music in our state strong and growing.
As co-founder, president and CEO of Macon Pops, I must emphasize the fact that when money is spent on music in Georgia, jobs are created, businesses thrive and our state prospers. Right now, the music industry in Georgia employs more than 20,000 people, and creates $3.8 billion in economic impact and more than $313 million in tax revenues. If this new Music Investment Act passes, that will only continue to grow. And that, is a win for everyone.
I am grateful for the ongoing support from the music community and legislators who have all been instrumental in working with both the state House of Representatives and the Senate to advance legislation that will incentivize music production for both live music and song production/recording.
Steve Moretti,
Macon
April Fools
This coming April Fools’ Day can remind us that the meat, egg and dairy industries have been playing us for fools year-round. Their more remarkable hoaxes include “California’s happy cows,” “free-range chickens,” and “humane slaughter.” All cruel lies. Less amusing is the stuff they never talk about. Like the millions of male baby chicks ground up alive or suffocated slowly in plastic garbage bags because they don’t lay eggs. Or the millions of hens crammed seven to a small wire-mesh cage, unable to move or spread their wings. Or breeding sows locked in metal crates, as their babies are castrated without anesthesia.
In the spirit of year-round April Fools’ Day, the meat industry has developed a whole dictionary designed to fool unwary consumers. Those filthy cesspools of animal waste that overflow into our drinking water supplies and poison downwind neighbors with putrid odors? They call them “lagoons.” And to make sure that kids don’t confuse pig flesh on their plate with “Babe” or “Wilbur,” they call it “pork.”
But, their fooling days are about done. Many of us are replacing animal meat, as well as dairy milk, cheese and ice cream, with healthier nut and grain-based products available in every grocery store.
Morris Newman,
Macon
Seat belts
As an intern at the Macon hospital working in the emergency room, it became apparent that auto accident victims who had on a lap belt were often uninjured while passengers not wearing a lap belt were often times seriously injured. I put lap belts in my 1955 and 1952 autos. I also built a car seat for my toddler.
It is unbelievable in this day and time that there are people not using their seat belts, and are being ejected from their vehicles. You may get by for years with no accidents, however, in any accident you are at great risk for major injury and possible death.
In recent months there have been several such deaths, The state law is clear on the rules for infant and child restraints. Unfortunately, I have seen children place the shoulder strap under their arm instead of over their clavicle. In an accident this leads to severe chest injury by the belt.
We don’t need any letters from people ejected and they would have been killed if they had not been ejected. That is not the statistical norm. The law and common sense says, wear your seat belt.
Charles B. Burton M.D.,
Macon
National debt
Most of you probably have heard the sum $20 trillion tossed around like it was peanuts. This number represents the nation’s national debt, but, do you really grasp the magnitude of such a huge sum?
If you’re like most people, you probably don’t. Forget trying to use a pocket calculator or the calculator app on your cell phone, neither will compute sums in the trillions, so let me put the sum in a perspective I believe you can relate to.
There are approximately 124 million full-time workers employed in the U.S. If each one of these workers received their fair/prorated share of the debt, they would each have to pay a total sum of approximately $161,290 dollars. It is quite obvious this debt will not be discharged through such arbitrary allocation, so where will the money come from?
America is a country that rewards and encourages success, so why should we disproportionately rob the wealthy — they didn’t create the massive debts on the books today and should not be exploited to liquidate such debts.
The nation’s economic system, to a large degree, is based on a “Robin Hood” philosophy — take from the rich to subsidize the less fortunate who we sometime refer to as the “poor.”
Personally, I do not believe large scale poverty exists in America. Poverty exists in Haiti and other Third World countries not here for the most part. Our politicians arbitrarily set poverty standards relatively high here in America to establish entitlement criteria, another ruse to justify the aforementioned philosophy.
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
Sharp elbows
This little note is for all those who leave comments on the Telegraph’s Opinion page. If you want to see how two highly educated people cut each other in a very respectful educated professional, yet warm and human manner looks like, read what Dr. Richard Elliott and Charles Showfety say to each other. I am sure both enjoy their coffee. I love it.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
The art of the deal
Then: “Who knew health care was so complicated?” said Trump.
Now: Who knew the legislative process was so complicated? Donald wasn’t quite the closer he’s stacked up to be. Sad! Of course, no Russians were allowed to vote. Trump must be getting tired of winning by now.
Carl Pirkle,
Byron
