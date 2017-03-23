This is Viewpoints for Friday, March 24, 2017

Just say no
If Trump nominated God for justice of the Supreme Court, the obstructionist party would oppose him.
Charles Lanford,
Macon
Biblical theology?
Seven years ago, Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, wrote an article on The Shack and the “troubling fact” that so many evangelicals were drawn to its liberal, non-biblical theology. “A disastrous loss of Biblical knowledge and discernment” was to blame, he lamented.
What is truly lamentable and troubling is that Mohler’s own denomination is complicit in this disaster. Many evangelicals have been spoon-fed a shallow diet of cheap grace their entire adult life. Many have little or no knowledge of Torah (first five books of the Old Testament) revealing God’s holiness and justice. And in most churches, adherence to “christian” doctrines has replaced obedience to Biblical commands.
A conservative form of heresy cannot contend with a liberal one. Only the word of God can detect and demolish strongholds. Paul urged Timothy to devote himself to the reading and study of the “Holy Scriptures,” to show himself approved to God as one rightly handling the “Word of Truth.” Paul was not referring to his own letters!
The New Testament contains no new truth but is a God inspired exposition of truth already revealed and rooted in the Old Testament, which is how it must be read and studied. Otherwise, its writings can be manipulated into a gospel that contradicts the Old Testament, like the one in the shack and in many churches. A self-serving, soft-selling gospel requiring no judgment of sin or repentance, no obedience to God’s rules, and no new nature reflecting His holiness.
Karen Keene,
Lizella
Victim of integration
I was a victim of integration. You’re no doubt thinking “How can anyone be a victim of a policy designed to help?” What you’ll find even more shocking is that I was a victim despite being white.
You see, though me and my family been residents of Danville for the past 34 years, the first part of my childhood was spent in Cochran. I went to school there for the first eight years (kindergarten through seventh grade.) In 1983, my family moved to our current home to be closer to my grandparents. Two years later, my family dynamics changed. My stepmother, who was a teacher in Bleckley County, was no longer part of our family.
It was at the end of the 1985-86 school year I had to leave the Bleckley County school system. Because there were too many people fleeing what was even then a bad Twiggs County school system. Since I had no family member working in Cochran anymore, I had to leave the only place I’d known. Tried Danville Elementary in eighth grade and was bullied so badly by both black and white students that I left before completing my eighth grade year.
So I spent the remainder of my eighth grade and high school life at Twiggs Academy. A memorable, but in many ways, miserable experience. Because I am different (later on diagnosed with disabilities) I was bullied much of my time there. The last five years of my school life (middle and high school) have more bad memories than good and some scars that still remain to this day because of an effort to promote “fairness” and prop up failing schools.
My story has a happy ending. As I grew up, learned to drive, developed skills, I was able to become re-integrated into Bleckley County happenings and the community. But how many children don’t have that happy ending, black or white? How many children have to attend bad schools because of “integration” or because the government takes too much of their parent’s money?
A family in Twiggs County should be able to send their children to Bleckley if they can afford it and meet the other requirements. Children in Dooly County should have the opportunity to go to Fullington Academy, Westfield School, or any other place where they can get a better education. Rather than continuing to pour money into failing schools and hand wringing over whether schools are “segregated” or not, the focus should be on letting families make the best decisions on how their children should be educated.
Because trying to make things “fair,” leads only to unfairness. And despite what some may think, government doesn’t know best.
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
Stop the rollback
The GOP has done nothing to help ordinary citizens obtain access to good health care. Their plan is a nightmare for anyone but their disgusting rich cronies. Stop this madness please. The Affordable Health Care Act (Obamacare) may not be perfect, but the GOP plan will roll back health care for those who need it the most. Contact your state representatives and urge them not to enact this farce.
Linda Wade,
Zebulon
Does it matter what we want?
Do we want insurance for all Americans? Or, do we want affordable health care for those who can pay premiums? The Republicans in the House have unveiled Phase I of their replacement for the Affordable Care Act. It is the American Health Care act. Since their proposal did not authorize the purchase of insurance across state lines, they will incorporate it as Phase II, after Phase I is signed by President Trump. Phase III will contain the items that were not included in either Phase I or Phase II.
Some Republican House members are concerned about the cost of the American Health Care act and want to know what it will cost before they vote. Some senators want to know how many will lose their coverage after the Affordable Care Act is repealed? Some governors are concerned about Medicaid; its cost and who will be covered. The AHC act will cut spending for local public health programs that will now have to be funded by the states. The act cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Also, insurers can charge older people more than young individuals. The AHC act will cut the taxes of high income earners.
Speaker Ryan states they have to pass an act now so they can repeal the Affordable Care Act as soon as possible. This is necessary so they can start working on restructuring the tax code and pass an infrastructure bill. I am not surprise that Democrats are not talking.
Jim Costello,
Perry
