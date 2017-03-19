This is Viewpoints for Monday, March 20, 2017

Blight ideas
After reading the article on Macon’s blight problems I scanned my computer’s “Macon Telegraph folder” for letters written since 2001 16 years and Ron Woodgeard, 100-plus letters, most not published). They revealed that had elected leadership read and remembered “words of wisdom” published (not mine), their answers to current problems would be more plausible than those they are reported considering.
1. We have too many “Henry Higgins” with “loose trash” comments, no insult intended, and apparently not one “Eliza Doolittle,” stop talking and do something, (“My Fair Lady”).
2. Municipal Court: “We have trashed (insult intended ) this court, now how can we spread the blame to others by bringing them in although we can’t fine the little darlings, only give a warning. We can’t even enforce garbage fee collection, but we can charge the “obedient” (sarcasm intended) more taxes /fees with automatic increases to cover bad decisions.
How about a new ordinance?
A. One hundred-plus hours picking up trash in an ugly green jumpsuit supervised by workers with an individual photo in the Telegraph for repeat trash offenders.
B. Transfer some of individual commissioners’ blight funds to sheriff for litter enforcement overtime pay.
Arthur D. Brook
Macon
Food, not heath care a necessity
I see in Thursday Telegraph that health insurance was the most popular subject. More than 12 million people signed up under health law. Trump also launched a 50-state campaign to meet foes of health care bill and Georgia Gov. Deal said, “Don’t punish states that refused Medicaid expansion” in which said, “What we’re finding out is what I knew along, when you give somebody something for nothing, it’s going to be very difficult to take it away.”
Further, it seems many are confused on what terms to use under Obamacare to justify its existence. Some call having health insurance a fringe benefit while others a privilege or a right. Well, it is neither. Health insurance is just another service provided by insurance companies as it is on houses, cars or services such as light, water, cable, telephone, internet, car gasoline, etc. In fact those who pay taxes are paying for services of all government agencies at all levels. The only thing different, government should provide only the necessity services applicable to all the same degree. Example, protection and infrastructure. Based on this, I hate to use the word lawsuit, but business owners in Ferguson, Missouri who I am sure paid taxes, would have been justified to sue the government agencies for non-protection against the rioters rather than just watch their businesses burn.
There may be one federal government service that might be non-applicable to all. Although I believe locals could provide food for the really poor and homeless at shelters and local organizations, but maybe government service is needed to make an exception when it comes to food. Why, food? Because it is a necessity for human survival. The other necessity is free water and that can be obtained at public fountains and/or public buildings while the owner of property paid water consumption for their poor renters.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Such a Deal
Gov. Deal doesn’t regret not expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But he is concerned that the GOP House plan could have adverse affects on Georgia. Because Georgia did not expand its Medicaid rolls it could face caps. While the states that did expand their Medicaid rolls will be able to expand their Medicaid rolls until 2020. Georgia’s Medicaid enrollment is among one of the lowest.
The plan will reimburse states on the number of Medicaid enrollees. This means less federal money for the states that did not expand their Medicaid coverage. Under the House plan the per enrollee number would be locked in. The House plan will provide age-based tax credits for insurance instead of subsidies based on income and local insurance premium costs. This approach will provide less money for low-income and the elderly. With fewer Medicaid dollars, Georgia will have to use state tax dollars to fill the gap. Hospital emergency rooms will have to treat more people who do not have insurance.
After the Affordable Care Act is repealed up to 450,000 Georgians could be without private health insurance, and approximately 300,000 could lose their Medicaid coverage.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Cost benefit?
I realize most taxpayers are rightly upset about the state of our schools. Previously I have acknowledged the few very outstanding schools. Poverty is a factor, but parental negligence is the most common cause for failures. The facts about poor black and white students are very amazing. Those that wanted to become a success succeeded far more often than many affluent students.
In today’s marketplace, far too many are going to college, when in fact, a vocational school would serve them far better. Skilled individuals are in short supply worldwide. The will to go to different states and countries affords great opportunities.
Colleges today versus 30 years ago are more lenient with required subjects to graduate. All schools are well qualified to prepare great students in most highly rewarding fields. The title of party school is very familiar to students just going to school versus seeking employment.
Mercer is a great example of a well rounded curriculum, allowing the choice of engineering, medicine, law or liberal arts. The cost to go to a good college is not balanced. Many state and small colleges are highly regarded in America and cost measurably less. As I understand it Mercer costs over $40,000 a year for undergrad students.
Over the past 20 years, just having a degree has lost its appeal to industry and business. Highly motivated and goal-oriented individuals with a quality degree are in great demand.
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Wait your turn
God did not create the “nuclear option”. The Democrats did. So, when next they are in charge they can undo it if they want to. Until then, as Archie Bunker used to say to Edith, “contain yourself.”
Robert Buck,
Macon
