This is Viewpoints for Monday, March 13, 2017

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?' Pause

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

2:25 Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

2:19 Old nightclub becomes New City Church

0:54 Recruitment fair brings in hundreds of eager candidates

1:55 New home for Macon's New City Church

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing