This is Viewpoints for Sunday, March 12, 2017

What about Social Security?
Paul Ryan paid for part of his education with money from the Social Security Survivors Fund after his father died. What is the planning to do with Social Security?
John Ricks,
Cochran
Vote ‘yes’ for the SPLOST
I would strongly encourage the citizens of Houston County to vote yes for the special purpose local option sales tax and specifically for the planned aquatic center. The new aquatic center will replace one or more of the old and dilapidated pools that are currently used by a broad segment of the community, not just competitive youth swimmers. All three community pools in Houston County are more than 50 years old and they were designed to last no more than 30 years. The only pool I can speak about with authority is the Memorial Park pool.
While it is the home of the Aquanauts Swim Team, it is also used by Houston County High School swim teams, masters swimmers, water aerobics and a place where hundreds of children, and some adults, have learned to swim and stay safe around water.
The Memorial Park pool opens Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again at noon for masters swimming. The Masters Swim Team is for anyone older than 18 years old and the average age is closer to 40 than 20. Masters swimmers can compete at meets at the state, regional and even national level, or they can simply swim for fitness.
Due to the proximity to Robins Air Force Base, a majority of our masters swimmers are associated with the base in some way, either active duty, civilian employees, retired or family members. Our members have included nationally ranked masters swimmers, former collegiate swimmers and triathletes who have represented their branch of service in the Armed Forces National Triathlon Championship. It also includes disabled vets and others who recognize the health benefits of swimming.
Every afternoon the pool is then used to develop competitive swimmers who hope to one day represent our county and city in meets across the state and region. As they mature from elementary and middle school into high school, they also represent their schools. These swimmers come from all ethnic and social-economic backgrounds. A few of these swimmers each year have an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level, to include a recent All-American at Emory University, and a couple who have even competed at the Olympic Trials.
Late in the evening, after the kids all departed, the pool continues to serve the needs of the community with water aerobics until 9 p.m. During the summer months, the Memorial Park pool provides a safe environment for kids to learn to swim from Red Cross certified instructors. It has been more than 50 years since Houston County made a sizable investment in our community pools. A yes vote now will make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of kids and adults alike over the next 50 years.
Dan Murray,
Warner Robins
Magic words?
I have three magic words that will solve all of our nation’s problems: Stop voting Republican.
Stephen F. Beaty,
Warner Robins
Public records
According to all of the talk, millions of dollars has been spent on the miracle corridor to Mercer University. The number of contracts and companies involved should be disclosed in our paper. Even the bid process would be interesting. In many cities across America it has be proven that very questionable contracts have been found.
The various boards throughout Macon-Bibb County are suppose to be without question totally legally constructed. Are there any attorneys on any of the boards? Are there any conflicts of interest?
Joe Hubbard,
Macon
Stepped in it
My goodness a day without a woman. Does that mean you can’t go to any restaurant, fast food place, buy gas, go without sex, home made meals — and — oh wait — most women today don’t know how to cook a home made meal. I guess the protesters have only their drawers left to burn. Since they burned their bras back in the ‘60s. Does this also mean no nagging, honey dews, etc., etc.
Lets have a day with out a man and see where that will get ya.
Tommy Arnold,
Warner Robins
Price, bought and paid for
As the recent hearings and Senate debate have established, Rep. Tom Price of Atlanta, now the Secretary of Health and Human Services, has had several instances where he has had an obvious conflict of interest regarding his stock purchases. He has used his influence to help firms he invested in, per the Wall Street Journal and CNN.
What we do not know is specifically how Price amassed the rest of his wealth, $13 million, while being in public office over the last decade or more. What we do know is that he is no man of the people, as he falsely claims.
He wants to do away with not only the ACA (Obamacare), but traditional Medicare and Medicaid as well. Our seniors and the working poor can fend for themselves, per Price, by setting up savings accounts.
Sure, they have “access” if they are wealthy enough to afford absorbent private policies with astronomical premiums for the sick and infirm (many of them elderly Trump voters). Ask a 64 year old how easy or affordable a policy was before the ACA.
His views should come as no surprise when we look at where most of his 7/1/14-6/30/16 campaign contributions came from:
Health Professionals — $409,945; Insurance — $167,700; Pharmaceuticals/Health Products — $158,100; Health Services/HMOs — $74,000; Securities & Investment — $60,350; Commercial Banks — $55,250; Lawyers/Law Firms — $47,000; and Hospitals/Nursing Homes — $41,500. (Source: Center for Responsive Politics).
No conflicts of interest here, right?
Is this how the president will “drain the swamp”? We can and must do better.
Jack Bernard,
Peachtree City
Comments