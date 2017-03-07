This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Moral high ground
To the newcomers to the Opinion/comment pages as well as the old, we all have different opinions. However, this is not my opinion but who I am. It is great for people to achieve all the doctor degrees offered and become the smartest of the smartest. Yet to me, they will not compare to a person with godly and high human morals. One of the proudest moments in my life occurred when a fellow employee of my husband said he was superb to any other for he always treated people like people regardless who they were. He talked to the so called little man, the same as to the president of the United States. Not only did I know my husband, what was so profound, it wasn’t just one person’s tribute for others also admired him.
For respect and admiration to all, surely adults, regardless the degrees of education, can morally express our concerns and tactfully disagree without name calling. I thank God for people from all walks of life having the desire for their voices to be heard. Also thanks to The Telegraph.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Concerned voices matter
President Trump shuts down any protest, print or other communications when it reflects unfavorably to his liking. We are Americans. Remember eight years ago, when George W. was president and the Republican House passed everything George and Dick wanted. Reflect a moment; service men and women were fighting in two foreign countries, housing market and Wall Street were in shambles, the nation was in recession approaching Depression. Americans were losing jobs, homes, and our 401K’s were dropping faster than water out of our faucets, suicide rates were up and families destroyed.
Republicans said let the economy fail. Americans approved President Obama’s efforts, elected him to a second term. President Obama fought for all Americans. Donald Trump, proudly stated, I haven’t paid taxes in 19 years, filed bankruptcy four times, taking loop holes his accountants identified. Do you believe this reality show host cares about you?
Every weekend he goes to golf at Mar-a-Lago, costing tax payers $3 million a visit, taxpayers pay a $1 million a day for rent and security at Trump Plaza. The White House isn’t good enough for wife and child. As Paul Harvey would say on his past radio talk show, stay tune for the rest of this story.
Under George and Dick, the number of millionaires doubled, the majority of us lost money during those eight years but the top 2 percent gained the most.
We’re better off after years of President Obama than after George and Tricky Dick, yes I said it. Concerned voices matter, remember your history lessons. Stay tune for the rest of this story.
Danny Boykin,
Macon
Transgender dilemma
It is the height of idiocy for the Supreme Court to rule in favor of transgender rights and not offer practical measure to effectively implement such rights. Leaving such matters up to the states respectively is senseless and will only add to the problem. It is obvious the two genders, male and female, which have been with us since God created Adam and Eve are no longer adequate to classify the human race regarding gender.
If we are truly interested in preserving the right of all citizens, additional gender classes must necessarily be defined. Failure to expand gender classification will result in unintended consequences and chaos in public places. What happens in high school showering facilities should a person born a male be allowed to shower with those born female? The challenges are far reaching and we are nowhere near finding a permanent solution.
America needs to wake up and exercise common sense. You can’t cure an ill while simultaneously creating another one just as bad and call that anything less than ludicrous.
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
Batter up
After the White Sox lost the 1919 World Series to the Reds, Shoeless Joe Jackson and seven other players were accused of accepting cash to throw the series. A grand jury was convened to investigate the allegations. Charley Owens of the Chicago Daily News wrote a regretful tribute headlined, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” The phrase became legend when another reporter later erroneously attributed it to a child outside the courthouse that supposedly asked that very question to a departing Shoeless Joe.
Of course we all know that story. And, holy ball four, baseball may be coming back to Macon. Just read The Telegraph’s editorial “Talkin’ baseball” of March 2. And I love baseball. I wear a New York Yankees bracelet purchased when I visited the new Yankee Stadium a few years ago. I also enjoyed attending Macon Braves games a bunch of years ago.
But will we go “shoeless” because we have to pay $2.5 million to fix Luther Williams Field? How, with what?
Well, I heard our Macon-Bibb County mayor wants to redirect SPLOST funding because the up-and-coming SPLOST does not have funds earmarked for the field. Strike 1. What gives, Mr. Mayor? Oh, surely you will not redirect sales tax funds to the field even though we voted on those funds going to other sources. That’s a foul ball. But, even if this is so, to pay the $2.5 million now, I bet you are not going to push for issuing bonds plunging the taxpayers, me, into debt before the penny sales tax even takes effect. My, my. Strikeeee 3.
Say it ain’t so, Mr. Mayor.
Shoeless Bobby Komlo,
Lake Wildwood
New punch line
I loved the cartoon about the kid who told his teacher, “The Russians hacked my homework.” From now on, every time I screw up, I’m going to blame the Russians. “Officer, it’s not my fault, the Russians hacked my speedometer!” “Honey, I didn’t forget our anniversary, the Russians hacked my calendar.” The possibilities are endless.
Of course, while it might make me feel good, I doubt I will have any more success with that excuse than the Democrats are having.
Richard Jones,
Warner Robins
