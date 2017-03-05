This is Viewpoints for Monday, March 6, 2017

They don’t know they’re dead
I’m fairly certain they don’t mean to make people laugh this hard, but the crazy leftists are out there entertaining us some more. That is, when they aren’t being ignored. The Women’s March was a huge dud. The biggest impact Starbucks promising to hire 10,000 Muslim illegals was to drop its stock. The Day Without Illegals couldn’t get any traction. Goofy Robert Reich claiming Trump caused Swedish riots got him laughed out of the building. Kellogg’s cereal will never recover from its stupidity. And we must include the always quotable Ashley Judd claiming she was raped by an election, not an erection.
Adding to the mirth, that jewel followed her crazy Nasty Woman poem which was solely about her nether regions. Who cared? Nobody. And pity the Hollywood crowd that can’t grow an audience to their awards party since 2008.
A look at these failed and staged events exposes the left as bereft ideas, support and substance. Their media friends report their stupid actions, endlessly, but nothing ever sticks. Nothing resonates. They preach to a dullard congregation dwindling by the week. They aren’t on life support so much as they are the walking dead.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
None of my business
If Jim Costello wants to pay for contraceptives, sex education, or whatever else, that’s his choice. But unless he can quote any part of the Constitution or Bill of Rights that calls for taxpayer funds to go toward any of those things, his claim of being “pro choice” rings hollow. Yes, it is that simple.
Pro choice doesn’t mean having other people pay for those choices. Be it contraceptives, male enhancement drugs or sex education, it’s just not a proper function of government, regardless of any societal benefit. Don’t scream about wanting “choice” if you’re not prepared to handle the responsibility of those choices.
If I were going to use a Kermit the Frog meme, it’d sound something like this. “Some people claim to be pro choice while wanting other people to pay for those choices. But that’s none of my business.”
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
Too much encouragement
It has come to my senses again about classes in birth control abrasion and contraceptives. Some years ago I had an ongoing argument about the same program. I had been to the county health office. A girl no older than 16 was given contraceptives. The argument was with a school teacher about the value of such practices. The teacher said the young will have sex anyway so why not help them to be safe.
When I was 16 I lived in Chicago. We learned about sex on the street. Therefore I agree about classes concerning sex. However to give the children contraceptives only encourages the young to sexual promiscuity. I know at that age we were too scared of disease and pregnancy. So we failed to act on our basic desires. Fear goes a long way.
If you give contraceptives to a teenager you are telling that child to go ahead and have sex; no one cares. Be my guest. Soon, the young person forgets to bring along his/her protection and an abrasion is the result. There are many more such acts today; I call murder of the un-born. It is because the young are not discouraged or afraid of a night in the back seat of a car.
If you wonder why I disapprove of abrasion it is because the family and the doctors wanted my mother to abort me. She refused. I was a seven month baby and her love kept me alive for 87 years, so far.
Brian T. Reid Sr.,
Gray
Vote ‘no’
I take up my pen (as the saying goes) to encourage the voters in Houston County to vote a resounding “no” on the special purpose local option sales tax currently on the ballot. This SPLOST measure is hiding a wasteful boondoggle called an aquatics/swimming complex costing more than $5 million to build and millions to staff and operate each year. This swimming center is disguised as a needed recreation facility when in fact its main purpose will be to serve as a training center for an small group of elitist parents who want to train their children to compete for swimming scholarships to colleges and universities and perhaps for state and national competitions.
This same group of elitist tried unsuccessful to hide this project in the county school budget several years back but the project was defeated and I am now asking every voter to once again to say “no” to this wasteful enterprise. This boondoggle will never pay for itself no matter how many “tournaments” are held there. Also, contrary to these elitist false claims, this swimming complex will do nothing to prevent BRAC from targeting Robins Air Force Base (the base has its own swimming pools). Instead of wasting the tax money and incurring millions in operating costs every year after the swimming complex is built, this money would be better spent on emergency equipment for the county fire department and county sheriff’s office. It would be better spent for things such as vehicles and search and rescues equipment or on bridges and road improvement work that would benefit all county residents not some small elitist group of individuals who have close, unprofessional relationships with several county politicians.
Orris Mercer,
Warner Robins
A couple of points
1. This is the Georgia Legislature who is sticking their noses into the Bibb and Monroe county border dispute. They preach local control, how about honoring it. I wonder if we would have this meddling if Bibb wasn’t majority Democratic?
2. The Georgia Department of Revenue decided to save some money by not printing income tax booklets anymore. Filing your taxes should be simple and easy. This action makes filing harder.
John Smith,
Warner Robins
Diversity for thee
Since the Ninth Circuit Court has declared that we have to continue to take in Muslims fleeing the Muslim violence in Muslim countries, I guess that means the ones coming here are the safe ones. (doesn’t fleeing other Muslims make them Islamophobic?)
Since those judges love “refugees” so much, I would like to know how many they personally will be housing and supporting, and how many will be moving in to the judges’ neighborhoods. Or is this another case of “diversity for thee but not for me”?
Mike Ganas,
Macon
Comments