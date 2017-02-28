This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Three branches of government
I just read the Opinion page for Feb. 13 and I must tell you Faye W. Tanner has gotten my day off to a rotten start. Let me explain. First, she says our judges are using their views to block Trump’s executive order and that they take an oath to enforce the laws and our Constitution. I suggest Tanner take a refresher course in civics. There are three branches of the federal government. The Executive Branch led by none other than Donald Duck. The Legislative Branch led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and then the Judicial Branch led by those so-so judges. So-so judges can recite the Constitution back and forth. Trump doesn’t know it exists.
If she thinks these judges and everyone is treating The Donald wrong, I’m sure she can make a couple of phone calls and The Donald can get her to hop over to mother Russia with Comrade Putin. Myself, I’ll wait because I don’t believe he will last four years. He will either quit or be impeached and that puppet vice president has as much chance of getting elected as I do of winning the lottery.
As a very proud U.S. Navy veteran, there has never been a president that I would not go back and give my life for except this clown. He is not my commander-in-chief. When you think how great he is remember that Gold Star mother. When he talks about his wealth think about Sen. John McCain who spent seven years in hell in the Hanoi Hilton so people like the Duck could use their wealth and dodge the draft and continue to make millions. Tanner that’s your deal maker, you can keep him.
Thomas T. Cunningham,
Lizella
Move to the front, please
Attention Christians. Do all you can to support the “Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief Accountability Act (HR-390).”
In brief, it would move Christian refugees from Iraq and Syria to the front of the line for immigration. Under the Obama administration, Christians were last in line and Sunni Muslims first in line. Quote from William J. Murray, Chairman of Religious Freedom Coalition. This past administration’s approach was pretty much in line with that of the U.N. relative to refugees — Muslims first before Christians.
As an aside, just prior to leaving office it was reposted that Obama signed off on $9.2 billion for the U.N. My understanding is that our annual support for the U.N. is about $3 billion so were we in arrears in our payments or was the $9.2 billion to gain future support for a bid to be Secretary General? Stay tuned. We will probably know in a few years. Meanwhile support House Act HR-390.
Robert Buck,
Macon
Slow down
President Trump’s first 100 days in office brings to mind two old sayings. One has to do with stirring up alligators while trying to drain a swamp. The other involves being busy as a beaver.
The federal government is bigger and more complicated than any business. The three separate branches, the opposition party, dissidents in his own party, a Constitution designed to limit power, are all factors with which he must contend. The president’s trying to do too much at one time and it may be detrimental. Like the energetic beaver building a dam, Trump may get more done more quickly if he concentrates on just a few changes at a time.
There is no need to accomplish everything in three months. Trump should tone down the rhetoric. The campaign is over. He may not get everything he wants. But that’s when negotiating a compromise may be a sensible alternative.
Robert L. Lehane,
Fort Valley
Use laws already in place
Has it come to this? It is a shame to even think the Georgia Senate has to pass a bill to support officers. As to harsher punishment for crimes committed against public safety officials, I thought our laws and courts/juries/judges already set punishment/sentences. As to include firefighters, etc.; would include any public official. As to juveniles to be tried as adults; I thought it was already left up to the courts. Now if the bill would greatly increase penalties for protesters that infringe on the rights of others who cannot arrive at work, eat in restaurants or drive home due to blocked roads, doors or pathways, please pass the bill. One would think it was already occurring. It is a shame that such bothers Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta. Maybe he has forgotten that non-protesters have rights, too.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Unhinged media?
Much rhetoric has been flying around lately alleging that “freedom of the press” in this country is under attack by President Trump and conservative news outlets. How absurd is that? The Constitution of the United States says that “Congress shall make no laws abridging freedom of speech (not flag burning), or of the press..” So far, I haven’t seen any laws abridging the freedom of the press, so what the heck is all the fuss about?
The press doesn’t have the freedom to print or broadcast lies and to promote with impunity ideology contrary to the well being of the country. I’m glad President Trump is calling the media out for its biased reporting and blatant misrepresentation of the facts. Some of the talking heads on broadcast media are so unhinged by Trump’s victory that they cannot even come close to telling it like it is. Go get ‘em, Donald.
Jerry Norris,
Warner Robins
No more legal fee payments
I agree that a “bill withholding specific money, that is relating to additional legal expenses” regarding the border dispute between Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties could be the incentive or “laxative” needed for final resolution of this dispute. The bill should prohibit each county from paying any legal fees or incurring any additional legal expenses relating to said issue without resolution of the dispute and approval by both county governments. (Remove the fuel and the fire will be self extinguishing.)
Escrowing of taxes could cause unnecessary significant harm to Bibb taxpayers and services to the citizens. There are a plethora of clues in this saga exposing what some elected officials thrive on or have a desire for, that of obfuscation and indexing of taxes. Hint: Make that “first call” and someone will be paying thereafter, keeping the meter running. (Is there still a question of why I write? Enough said. )
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
