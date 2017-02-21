This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

1:16 How to recognize sex trafficking Pause

1:11 "A lot of people are scared of them," walker says of geese

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis

1:34 Georgia Academy for the Blind's cheerleaders compete

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention

2:24 "I can't believe this just happened," Cherry Blossom Queen says

0:23 Telegraph recently talked to man wanted for killing girlfriend