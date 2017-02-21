This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Independent investigation
Accusations grow about the new president and his surrogates having been illicitly involved, both during and after the 2016 election, with Vladimir Putin and his surrogates. There is now creditable but not definitive evidence that such contact has occurred. The CIA, the FBI, and the whole intelligence community are adequately convinced that investigation is appropriate, and the need for an independent, bipartisan investigation is becoming more urgent. Various congressional committees are planning to look into the situation, but the polarization of contemporary American politics ensures that any conclusion by a congressional investigation will be denounced as a political attack by the side that doesn’t like the conclusion. The issue is too important to be left unclear because of charges of political bias. It must be handed to an independent investigator (not prosecutor — we don’t know if that is needed yet) with full subpoena power and an adequate staff and funding to determine what, if anything, has happened.
The American electorate has the right to know if there was foreign intervention in the 2016 election, and if there was, the necessary steps are being taken to see that it never happens again. The electorate also has the right to know if the president or important administration figures are under some sort of Russian sway. What does an American say to his/her children about civic responsibility and participation if she/he cannot express sincere belief in the integrity of the process?
President Donald J. Trump, whether one regards him with contempt or admiration, has the right to have his name cleared. He has denied any wrongdoing and certainly has the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty. No congressional or other investigation that can be impugned as partisan can free him from the clouds of innuendo and accusation. (Ask Hillary Clinton.) For supporters to unite behind him and opponents to stand as the loyal opposition, the charges must be given a fair but full and open hearing. Grandstanding politicians must stand aside in favor of an independent investigator.
Trio of opinions
Three opinions: 1. Telegraph February 15, Doug Adler, a tennis commentator describing the aggressive style of play by Venus Williams said; “You’ll see Venus move in, and put the gorilla/guerrilla effect on.” I think Venus Williams is of one of the best fighters I know of in women’s tennis along with her sister. Guerrilla is a soldier fighter using surprise raids sabotaging and harassing the enemy. Adler was fired. I can assure you Venus was not fazed by the comment, but surely was appalled at the media and reaction of ESPN, for there is a whole page on the web drawing attention to Venus in an unbelievable racist media society. All of this bull after Venus worked hard to win the match and had her hard play turned into such garbage.
2. Feb. 17, a Macon man arrested for the 39th time is uncalled for and failure of our justice system to protect 38 victims.
3. Feb. 17, Leonard Pitts Jr.’s “Open letter to our so-called president” is the vilest, disgraceful and hateful column The Telegraph has ever printed about a U.S. president. At least the paper did not print it Monday, President’s Day that was established to honor our presidents.
Zero emission buses
Mothers & Others for Clean Air congratulates Blue Bird Corp. on its award to develop a zero-emission, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) electric school bus. Putting V2G buses on roads means children won’t be exposed to any emissions from the school bus they ride. And, allowing buses to put electricity back into the grid is an added benefit.
Children face special risks from air pollution because their lungs are growing and they are so physically active. Communities adopting low and zero emission buses for their school fleets are reducing air pollution and improving air quality as part of their regular operations. This is certainly good news for cleaner air.
The Macon-Bibb school system has helped protect the health of their students with the recent addition of 53 propane-fueled school buses manufactured by Blue Bird. As school systems replace buses, Blue Bird’s new V2G technology will make zero emission buses a healthier and affordable option, for schools and students across the country. Mothers and Others thanks Blue Bird Corp. for investing in solutions for a healthier future.
His say
OK Mr. Richardson, you certainly put me in my place. Now it’s my turn. If you’re going to misspell my name in your column, it’s probably not a good idea to complain about the spelling of others. I mean, you’re supposed to be an editor, right?
Also, I do not let you know every time one of your favorites has a second or third letter in a week, or a second letter in one day. I don’t have the time to send that many emails.
Town hall meeting?
Today, I contacted Sen. Johnny Isakson’s Washington office and spoke with Betsy. I asked if a town hall meeting was planned during his recess Feb. 20-24 and she said that one was being planned, but had not been scheduled.
I also phoned Sen. David Perdue’s Washington office and asked the same question. Stephanie stated that Sen. Perdue had not scheduled a town hall meeting. When asked why not, she said she could not give me a reason.
The people that Sen. Isakson and Sen. Perdue represent want a town hall meeting and would like to ask that The Macon Telegraph help us get answers. Thank you for your support.
Slow down
I am delighted to see the proposed improvements to Burns Park on Ridge Avenue. However I do not understand how such a small park could absorb $700,000 in the process. As a home inspector closely related to real estate, I know that in the normal world that $700,000 could build a 5,000 square-foot luxury home complete with tennis court, swimming pool, luxury kitchen appliances and a home entertainment room. Why does refinishing a tennis court, two playground sets, a driveway, stabilizing a cabin which is not “historic,” require such huge outlays of finances. Let’s slow down and sharpen our pencils.
