This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

I ‘Back the Badge’
Protect and Serve – Georgia’s law enforcement officers uphold this noble call to action every day when they leave the comfort of their homes and families. Honorable men and women of the badge — all across our state — willingly put themselves in harm’s way to protect their fellow citizens. While most Georgians realize the important societal role officers play, I am increasingly concerned that the tremendous sacrifices these heroes make are not fully appreciated.
Think about your last interaction with a deputy or police officer. For most, it was probably not a pleasant experience. It likely stemmed from a simple traffic violation or car accident. I often hear citizens complaining about overbearing officers issuing tickets — especially from those who rolled through a stop sign or were speeding on their way to work. Such an inconvenience, despite often being our fault, is seen as an annoyance and unfortunately leads us to devalue the incredible sacrifices made by these selfless individuals.
This has been a tough year for Georgia’s law enforcement community. Since February of 2016, 10 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. Ten Georgians with bright futures cut short. Ten families are grieving the loss of their loved ones. These lives were cut short – for you and me.
There is simply no greater sacrifice than giving your life to protect your fellow citizens. Georgia’s law enforcement officers are the best in the nation and we must do more to compensate them for their courageous actions. This is why, as your Lt. Governor, I am actively working with Public Safety Chairman Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, and Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus, to enact legislative reforms that will “Back the Badge.”
Through these measures, we will send an unmistakably clear message: Georgia’s law enforcement deserves nothing but the best. We must enforce harsher penalties upon those who inflict harm on our officers and ensure the families of our fallen heroes are taken care of when tragedy strikes. We also must join with our local elected officials and ensure every local officer in Georgia receives the compensation and support they need to keep doing their job.
I am determined to make these efforts a reality. Join with me in doing your part to “Back the Badge.” Thank our officers, and let them know their service is appreciated. Do your part to encourage others to honor our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. We are forever indebted to these selfless service members, and I will always “Back the Badge.”
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle
Atlanta
Animals the target
As he was signing edicts hurting one group after another over the past two weeks, it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump got around to hurting animals — already the most oppressed sentient beings on earth. The animals turn came by taking down the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website that reports on government regulation of roughly 9,000 animal handling facilities. These are laboratories, dog breeders, fur farms, circuses, zoos, and aquariums. The site is used every day by animal protection activists to monitor government enforcement of the 1966 Animal Welfare Act, the only effective federal law protecting animals.
Taking down the APHIS inspection site is a huge setback for animal protection. It will almost certainly lead to reduced government inspection of animal facilities and more animal suffering — a virtual repeal of the Animal Welfare Act. Ironically, this oppressive act was launched by the same dark-of-night process as that of pulling more than 100,000 visas from thoroughly vetted Muslim immigrants earlier — no notice, no hearings, no due process, no public announcement. The oppressive mind set doesn’t really care who the victims are. Hopefully, the courts will.
John Bennett,
Macon
Hearst would be proud
The early 20th century was dominated by the “Yellow Press;” the name given for media corruption as performed by William Randolph Hearst. Hearst papers used innuendo, lies and unverified stories to tear people down. Hearst brooked no opinion but his. No opposing view was permitted or reported. Balance was thrown to the wind. If Hearst disliked you he ordered his editorial pages to attack with anything, true or not.
Certainly, Mr. Hearst would recognize his methods in the current media. Today, police get negative publicity while the lying perps are elevated. Tales of environmental collapse get the front page while their dishonest formulas concocted by scammers are ignored. Illegals get sympathy for their attempts to enter unlawfully but their crimes are not reported.
Lastly, I ask you to scan any paper or website to compare the stories about President Trump. You will find many negative and derogatory articles, some true, but most unrealistic, disingenuous, hateful and fabricated. Certainly below any journalistic integrity or professionalism reports once aspired to.
But Hearst paid a price for his hate when he tried to destroy President Franklin Delano Roosevelt with rage and venom. He lost that battle and was forced to sell his assets. Interestingly, the dinosaur that is old media, is copying that also.
Bob Norcott,
Byron
Two can play
Viewpoints writer Carl Pirkle wants us to take a step back and remember the recent Supreme Court justice nomination of Merrick Garland and the non-action of the GOP. Reading further it seems that writer Pirkle suggests that Democrats should do the same with current nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Well lets take several steps back and remember what Democrats have done to Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush nominees. Their attempt to block William Rehnquist was nasty to say the least. Their successful block of Robert Bork and attempted block of Clarence Thomas took nasty to another level. How about Democrats blocking George W. Bush’s D.C. Court of Appeals nominee Miguel Estrada for over two years before he finally withdrew from consideration.
You see, Democrats aren’t blameless in blocking nominees. Republicans played their game but were a lot more respectful doing so.
Paul Grimes,
Byron
