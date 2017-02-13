This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Check first
Some of the commentators need to remove the forest from their own eyes before they try to remove the speck from another’s eye.
Charles A. Lanford,
Macon
Judgment
I was reading this morning in the Old Testament book of Habakkuk. It is a revelation that Israel was needing discipline, so God chose to do it using a nation worse than they had been, the Chaldeans, “For indeed I am raising up the Chaldeans, a bitter and hasty nation Which marches through the breadth of the earth, to possess dwelling places that are not theirs. They are terrible and dreadful; their judgment and their dignity proceed from themselves.”
I just couldn’t help but chuckle about how much they sound like events recently in the news. Even if I was told, I would not believe the various demonstrations of the last month, including the violence and pillaging, the vulgar language and the lewd displays the marchers claimed as part of their “free speech.” I guess this is the new societal norm for morality – and what a shame. I remember when folks behaved in public according to societal expectations. I remember being told as a child “Don’t act that way in public”?
Dan Topolewski,
Kathleen
Comparison
I like the diminished little secular-humanist Jesus that Dr. Cummings proselytizes on a weekly basis. He seems to be a right-on type guy; someone anyone could be comfortable with. If I were going to imagine a Jesus who required nothing of me other than my own self approval, it would be him.
Let me tell you a little bit about the Jesus I know and worship. He is the creator of time, space and matter who manifested in his own creation, because “He so loved the world… that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
He did this because the creatures he endowed with free will had misused that free will and gone astray. That “going astray” we call “sin” (literally, “missing the mark”). And sin is separation from God. That is why Jesus “became sin” on that cross at Golgatha. And when he died, our sins “died” with him.
And as a result, every person’s sins are dead and buried. We are all forgiven our debt of sin, paid by our glorious kinsman-redeemer. Our only choice is whether or not to accept our forgiveness. For a pardon refused cannot otherwise be enforced.
Dr. C.’s Jesus sounds like a good guy.
Here is something that describes my Jesus:
“The sun that God created and hung up in the sky to warm the earth and hold the planets in orbit will ripen a cluster of fruit as if it had nothing else to do. And the great God who runs the universe is concerned about you as though that were his only thought.”
The limited, impoverished version of Jesus that Dr. C. is fixated on is a pretty cool guy. The limitless, eternal “Word of God” that is my Jesus is infinitely “cooler.” Dr. C. is right about one thing. He was indeed a good “leader” and mentor. Acts 2:14-47 stands as compelling evidence of the effects that leadership and mentorship had on Peter. And he, and the rest of those who bore witness to the transformed body of the resurrected Christ proceeded to change the world…
So much so, that even those who don’t believe in him, can’t seem to stop talking about Him.
W. Wade Stooksberry II,
Macon
Stand and fight
After reading Sloan Oliver from Juliette, describe the problems with education in Bibb County as “Fix the Community,” I was struck that the solution his family found was to move out of Bibb County. If all the families who “moved out” had stayed to help with the challenges faced by the schools and community, the solutions might be well on the way to improving the situation. As long as we leave it to others to “fix the problems,” they will not get fixed.
While a resident of Houston County we faced a similar situation in the 1960s and ‘70s —move or stay in a neighborhood with “poor schools.” We opted to stay as we felt we had the skills and motivation to help improve things. Perhaps the problems were not of the magnitude described by Oliver. However, we believed citizens can make a difference.
Our children obtained the education they needed and went on to obtain advanced degrees. Although our children and grandchildren are no longer in school in the county, we continue to be involved in public education volunteer activities because that seems a positive way to help with the education of all children and make our community stronger. May I encourage everyone to give a bit of time and energy in support of public schools wherever you may live.
Carolyn Schomer,
Warner Robins
‘Bully!’
Wednesday’s headline story was, “This is a good news forecast for Georgia,” and was superbly written by this paper’s Linda Morris. The article foretold, and is in reference to, the newsflash of a very rosy economic picture recently announced by the Economic Outlook’s forecast for our great state. To borrow President Teddy Roosevelt’s lingo for great news, I say “Bully!”
If you want to hear a greater “Bully!” from this taxpayer, all we have to do is unleash our economy even more. How? Well, call the governor and ask him why he has not lowered the state income tax to 4 percent. Call your state representatives, and especially ones on our Ways and Means Committee, and ask them to persuade the governor to lower it to 4 percent. We should all be aware, that in those Republican caucus “smoked-filled backrooms,” our governor alluded to a reduction some time ago.
Our economic picture should take in mind the inkling of another Base Realignment and Closure round that was floated by the Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and the ranking member, Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI just this week. The House Armed Services Committee ranking member, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., also pledged to introduce House legislation for another BRAC round. But a stronger economy should project the military assets and footprint, that is in-state now, in a more positive light with any defense base study. With our present military infrastructure staying in place our personal income growth will accelerate even more, but only if the current bases and posts stay as is, which is a strong reason to lower the excessive state income tax, right?
Just think of what we could do with our own money. And, very simply, with more money in hand, we could and should be able to boost this state’s financial prospects even more. But let us keep our money to spend as we see fit, not the folks in Atlanta. Now, all say “Bully!” to stimulating the economy even more.
Bobby Komlo,
Macon
