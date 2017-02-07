This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Blessed to have Jones
I see that Coroner Leon Jones was offering free rides to those who were too intoxicated to drive on Super Bowl Sunday. I know he has done this for several years on New Years Eve also. He pays for the van that he uses to transport intoxicated people out of his own pocket. I first met Jones when my grandfather passed away in 1997 and he was very compassionate and understanding. He is great Christian gentleman. He helps people beyond the normal realm of what is in a coroner’s job description. He is a great example of an elected official who cares about his constituents. Macon-Bibb County is very blessed with Leon Jones.
Paul Bissinger,
Macon
What being a Christian means
This is in response to Bill Cumming’s column. Most Christians are not Roman Catholic for several reasons. They do not believe in the supremacy of the pope. They believe the scandalous lifestyles of several of the early popes damaged the morality of the church. They believe the Vatican abused its power in its dealings with non-Christians. The believe the Vatican is more interested in maintaining its prestige and influence than protecting and caring for its believers.
To be a Christian is easy. One does not become a Christian to be a devout member of a particular denomination. One can be a casual church goer, or not go to church at all. An individual just has to follow the teachings of Jesus. I realize there are those who do not accept this approach. I believe there are only a few things one must do.
Do not be judgmental; because we all will be judged. Do not be self-righteous; faults will be known. Do not be hypocritical; the truth will be evident. Do not impose beliefs on others. Be forgiving; we all seek forgiveness. Be compassionate; we all need comfort. Be charitable; we all need help. Be kind; kindness makes life better. Be tolerant;, non-Christians of faith have rights. Even non-believers are free to express themselves.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Nothing new
Now that President Trump has nominated a Supreme Court justice, perhaps we should take a step back and remember what happened when President Obama attempted to fill that vacancy. Mitch McConnell said one of his proudest moments was when he told President Obama, he would not fill his Supreme Court vacancy. He said the American people should have a “voice” in the selection of the next justice. The GOP even said filibustering a SCOTUS nominee for four years is perfectly fine.
OK, since Trump did not win the popular vote, perhaps we should wait and let the next president fill any Supreme Court vacancies. After all, Republicans were OK with operating like that. Even Ted Cruz said the Supreme Court functions quite well without nine justices. When the GOP starts crying “obstructionists,” the Democrats should issue a public thank you note to Cruz, the Heritage Foundation and the National Review for floating that idea in the first place.
Carl Pirkle,
Byron
Thank you
When the worst disaster in the history of Turner County struck on the afternoon of Jan. 22, the immediate response was beyond anything we ever imagined. Every county surrounding us that was not hit, sent emergency crews. Police, sheriff and the various EMS responded. The linemen who came were simply amazing.
When everyone was accounted for, some went home. Some stayed to help clean up. People who did not know each other stood side by side with chainsaws, tractors and earth moving equipment. They worked in the yards and at the homes of people they’d never met and did not know.
From chaos sprang order. From despair sprang hope. We feared apathy and were overwhelmed with an outpouring of love, concern and support. Over the next two weeks, cleanup continued. Over the next two weeks, people continued to respond. Our emergency relief center, set up in Sconyers Gin’s cotton warehouse was a biblical flood of supplies. Many semi-truck loads came in, delivering everything needed for a home except the actual physical structure. Many semi-truck loads went out to the people who lost everything in the tornado.
You proved, without question, that we can put aside any and all differences and come together when needed. Turner County thanks you. Please know, we do not wish this kind of disaster on anyone. But if it happens to you, we’ll be there to help you.
Ben Baker,
Ashburn
Don’t be fooled
If you have a job during these tumultuous times, hold on to it. Do not listen to the false proclamation made by politicians that jobs will be returning to America. Either they are grossly misinformed or just plain ignorant. It doesn’t take an economic genius to understand why it is near impossible to provide the necessary incentives to CEOs to relocate. A decent paying manufacturing job in America, including hourly salary, vacation, medical, dental; retirement, matching 401k (if you’re lucky) exceeds $30 per hour. Now compare this with the prevailing rate overseas at less than $3 per hour. Now, with that said—put on your CEO hat and decide which option works best for your stockholders.
John Haugabrook,
Warner Robins
The final word
Despite what the Supreme Court says about homosexual marriage, homosexuality is wrong and against God’s law concerning human relationships. This is clearly spelled out in both the Old and New Testaments. Men and women trying to dress up as the opposite sex is wrong as well. This is clearly spelled out in the Bible.
In the Old Testament, there are a couple of passages that clearly state that homosexuality is wrong. In the New Testament book of Romans, the Bible expounds more on this subject. The Bible is also clear about transgender lifestyles and cross dressing. Deuteronomy 22:5 states “A woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this.”
The Bible clearly points out that God punishes people and nations that practice such things. Sodom was destroyed for this very reason. The men of Benjamin were punished for this.
Chuck Fore,
Eastman
