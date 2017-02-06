This is Viewpoints for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

The wolf crying wolf
For years liberals have accused conservatives of every misdeed under the sun. Then it turns out liberals are guilty of every accusation they have ever made against conservatives. Now we hear that President Trump is going to ruin the country. Trump supporters are attacking liberals, conservatives are going to deny the liberals their constitutional rights. OK let’s see what liberals have done.
Eight years of stagnate growth, liberals used the Green Movement as a slush fund (all the failed green companies) while destroying jobs, and free handouts without accountability. I would say that is pretty much trying to ruining the country. Liberals went out of their way to attack and tried to provoke Trump’s supporters into acts of violence and when that didn’t work, they committed those acts themselves and tried to frame and or blame Trump’s supporters and liberals are still doing that today.
Look at every public university around the country. Liberals are bullying anybody who has views that don’t match their own. So when the wolf starts crying that they are being attacked, maybe we should start looking at who the wolf is attacking.
Justin H. Thompson,
Cochran
Brighter day
Not for one second do I believe that a Trump supporter or a conservative wrote those racist and divisive words at Wesleyan. Common sense will tell you that a disgruntled progressive did that in a thinly-veiled effort to cause anguish and discredit the decent, law-abiding people who are conservatives. What the real author of those words failed to comprehend was that conservatives are honest, compassionate and morally bound to conduct themselves ethically. Conservatives use reason and logic to move forward instead of the misguided emotion and savage conduct preferred by the left.
The so-called “progressives” have clearly and plainly demonstrated their hypocrisy by brutality, rioting, burning, looting and exhibiting bad behavior just because they lost the election. Those who demanded tolerance from all others have shown their true colors by violent displays of intolerance. The country was headed to hell in a hand basket before Donald Trump was sworn in, and now he has enraged the intolerant left by doing exactly what he promised to do in an effort to save our country from a slow death from political correctness, betrayal of the nation by elected officials, and unimaginable corruption at the highest level.
From now on, America will no longer be the laughingstock of the world due to a traitorous president that bowed to a Saudi “king,” apologized for American values, told Putin to “wait until after the inauguration when I can be more flexible with you,” and condoned the illegal farces initiated by Attorney General Eric Holder. All of the intolerant progressives can now go ahead and purchase their sessions with a therapist in bulk time and save themselves some money.
Thank God for Donald Trump and for the brighter future he brings to the United States of America.
John Ricketson,
Macon
Anything new to offer?
To the author of the letter titled “End times,” kudos to you for using not one, but two code words for people of color in your very first letter. As well as the phrase “politically incorrect” twice. But if all you have to offer is the tired old “hang them in the public square” and shoot those engaging in property damage on sight, we have all read these types of missives before. If nothing more original is forthcoming, a second letter is not necessary, even though your ideas do seem to fit in on these pages.
John Joyner
Macon
New contractor
Over a period of eight years a house can have a lot of problems. There can be rot and rust, water leaks and gas leaks, clogged plumbing and electrical issues, as well as damage from the outside from wind, rodents and insects. Yes, in eight years a lot of damage can happen. Damage is exactly what has happened to the home called the United States of America for the eight years Obama has tried to make himself the owner. Anymore of his type of “ownership” would have resulted in demolition.
Thanks to enough sensible residents a new contractor has been hired. President Trump will put the United States back into a safe, healthy home for free people. As with a house, there are still elements that will attempt to damage the sanctity of the country.
President Trump has been contracted to restore the solidity of our home by repairing the eight years of damage and protecting us from the enemies, both foreign and domestic. Some say President Trump is a blessing from God. Whatever you think of that statement you should realize that he is a blessing after eight disastrous years of Obama.
Bobby W. Chastain,
Macon
Pay back
My move to “Asylum” did not require a visa or use of my passport. It was automatic. As I prepared to go to the street and retrieve The Telegraph to read with my morning coffee, I casually commented to my wife that the garbage and recycling might not be picked up today. She responded “why”? I laughingly then said, because of my recent letter to the editor about the county’s proposed changes to charges for garbage collection and recycling.
As I approached the street I noticed the closed lids on my containers and my next door neighbor’s with parallel driveways usually indicating no pick-up “yet.” I then scanned down the opposite side of the street since they often serve that side first. Lids all open, both sides of the street. Coincidence? Like the rumor that pigs could fly on Groundhogs Day. This pricked my interest and I decided to drive around my neighborhood. Evidently my neighbor was placed in asylum with me, apparently we were the only ones not collected.
I will now apologize to my dear neighbor and try to be “a good boy’ in the future after I see one of those flying pigs. I received the message that evidently someone in authority reads The Telegraph online letters to the editor the night before newspaper delivery and possibly I need to search for my old rabbit’s foot.
The following decision is no coincidence, it is deliberate. I just received my bill for trash collection for the next three months, two properties, and I am prepared to pay timely this Friday morning. Guess what is not going to happen. Welcome to the asylum.
Arthur D. Brook.
Macon
Comments