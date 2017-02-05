This is Viewpoints for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Who paid the city’s debts?
The Telegraph’s recent editorial (Looking ahead by looking back) is pretty good — full of facts, information and figures that this taxpayer can appreciate. So, kudos to the editor.
However, when he talks about the elimination of the “city (Macon) tax digest” it reminded me of what was understood to happen via consolidation: that the old Macon city was to pay off their debt via their continuation of a city digest tax; i. e., even after merging, the city was to pay their carried forward obligations.
Now, just before the “city tax digest” was eliminated I noticed that our county budget still reflected a city debt to be paid by, who else, Macon city folks. But after the elimination the still outstanding city debt disappeared from the official budget and went … where?
Was it paid-off from still available (not otherwise spent) city funds, or, did my tax monies, as a western Bibb County guy, pay it, or a combination of the two? I do not know and I have made calls to the Government Center for any information but never got a returned call.
So, perhaps our paper could do some digging. Another citizen of our county could make this enquiry or we could go off looking ahead to the western sunset never knowing. Final question: Did we in the wild west have the wool pulled over our eyes and actually end-up paying the debts of the old city? I am going to keep looking back until this itch of mine goes away.
Bobby Komlo,
Lake Wildwood
Semper Fi
The Middle Georgia Detachment of the Marine Corp League has been doing great things in Middle Georgia. Detachment 970 raised well over $4,000 and collected a large number of toys for the Marine Corp Reserves Toys for Tots program at Christmas. The Detachment, through its members raised more than $1,700 and collected clothing items for the War Veterans Home in Milledgeville. In addition, Detachment 970 has participated in local Eagle Scout ceremonies, provided honor guards for funerals, helped with the upkeep of Medal of Honor winner Marine Sgt. Rodney Davis’ gravesite, donated to scholarship funds for select members of local JROTC units, and we have donated to funds set aside for local fallen law enforcement officer.
The Marine Corp League is made of up present and former Marines and qualified FMF Navy Corpsmen. The Middle Georgia Detachment is celebrating our 20th year this February and is always looking for new members to join our ranks, as well as connecting to old members who may want to rejoin. Detachment 970 meets the first Tuesday of every month at 7p.m. (social hour at 6 p.m.) at the American Legion on Thomaston Road in Macon.
Michael Smallwood Jr.,
Jr. Vice Commandant, Marine Corp League Detachment 970,
Forsyth
Thanking Republican trolls
Permit me this opportunity to thank Republican trolls, Randy Smith, Michael Harrell and William Tomlinson, for taking the time out of their busy schedule to offer their well thought out intelligent comments in reference to my viewpoint piece on health care, “Citizens held hostage.” I really appreciate it. Bless your heart. Y’all have a good day now, ya’hear. And keep up the good work.
Ronald L. Cain,
Elko
Anybody pro-abortion?
In his column of Jan. 27, Erick Erickson uses the phrase “pro-abortion” as in “…American politicians and pro-abortion activists…” This is incorrect. There are few, if any, people who are pro-abortion. There are many people who are pro-choice. Being pro-choice means, first and foremost, that one believes that the government has no place telling a woman and her doctor which medical procedures may or may not take place. But that is not all. Pro-choice means, as well, that women have a right to adequate prenatal care, as well as unfettered access to contraception, pap smears and other reproductive health services.
So, please, Erickson, please stop using “pro-abortion,” Nobody’s pro-abortion. But millions of us are pro-choice.
Jack Mahaney,
Lizella
Higher profits
Our nation has abundant petroleum sources — to the point that any euphemistic excess is now exported abroad to the oil-starved where it can garner higher profits as opposed to retaining it in our domestic supply chain where it might lower gasoline prices for we the people. Much of the oil that will flow through the new pipelines will also be exported to further benefit Canadian and global oil incorporated. America First — Shrugged.
H.D. Linton,
Warner Robins
Better than fear
Every day I feel more and more lost in my country. When did we go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of bigots? Unless you are Native American, you too are an immigrant. How many of us would refuse to help a family stranded on the highway because the woman was wearing a hijab? When did the quote on the Statue of Liberty become meaningless (”Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free......”)? When did Jesus’ injunction that whenever we do it to the least of these, we do it to Christ, become nothing more than a naive suggestion?
Trump and his advisers prey on our worst fears, and I’ve been taught that whenever I act out of fear, I become unstable. I want to let my Muslim friends, my Hindu friends, my friends of German, African, British and Australian heritage know that by living in Macon they make my world a richer place. Shame on Donald Trump for representing our country as a fear-filled nation. We are better than that.
Katherine Roche,
Macon
Kudos for Williams
For the last two weeks in Thursday mornings Telegraph, Walter Williams has hit the nail on the head with his columns. Especially the first one titled “Universities cave to snowflakes.” He has addressed the liberal-minded left-wing fruitcakes in our society today that don’t have a clue of what it takes to run a nation. Williams seems to me to have some good old common sense of which, by the way, is becoming a lost art today. Trump should have considered old Walter for his cabinet. Keep up the good work Walter.
George Scoville,
Macon
