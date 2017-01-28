This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Got your back
In 2012 Obama said, “I have Israel’s back.” In 2016 he showed he still had it when he stabbed it.
Robert Buck,
Macon
Real class?
The Hollywood crowd is really showing a lot of class after the elections and inauguration. Too bad it’s all low.
Larry Smith,
Knoxville
Social media diagnosis
The Department of Defense recently observed that, “Social media postings sometimes provide an important window into a person’s mental health.” We are very fortunate to have a government that can manage a president in poor mental health.
Sam Marshall,
Milledgeville
Deleted history
ABC News relayed that the Confederate Battle Flag and portraits of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson will not be returned to their previous location after a South Carolina courtroom renovation. York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton is quoted as saying that “everyone should feel as if they are going to be treated fairly when they enter a courtroom.” That is a revealing statement — senseless — but interesting. How do you make “everyone” feel as if they are being treated fairly when you exercise the overbearing capability to erase the beloved heritage of so many people? You are in effect saying to some folks, your birthright, what you think, feel and rightfully honor just does not matter. Is that how Hamilton proposes to treat everyone fairly?
This clerk goes on to “brilliantly” tell The Rock Hill, South Carolina Herald; “history is very, very important but the future is more important;” further noting that portraits of judges and South Carolina flags will be reinstated in the courtroom. “History,” as defined by Hamilton is very selective, it seems. In his vision, there is freedom to select who and what will be deleted. I ask again, is that “treating everyone fairly.”
A chief prosecutor and several defense attorneys applauded the removal of Confederate items. What are they afraid of? With blatant ignorance and a contrived agenda they have banned some of the greatest icons of truth, justice and freedom for all, ever to grace the “land of the free and the home of the brave.
John Wayne Dobson,
Macon
Refund
Re: Wall Building Finance: The funds that we could have used to build the wall that President Trump has proposed just went to the Palestinian terrorist thanks to that clown that formerly occupied the White House. They can now use their $221 million that the clown sent to buy more bombs to launch into Israel. Way to go Obama. I as a taxpayer would like my money back.
George Scoville,
Macon
Rethinking growth
When thinking about economic growth voters in Macon-Bibb County should consider the benefits and the costs. Take the $55 million million Sardis Church Road project which is partially funded by the last SPLOST. A reporter for a local media outlet wrote that this new route to Highway 247 would stop the need to take the exits for Warner Robins. This seems to me to be an “alternative fact” as the Trump administration would have it be. Any sane driver going south from Macon would take the Hartley Bridge Road exit, which is a shorter route than both the alternatives.
The Sardis Road project is just an excuse to promote another unneeded expansion of the local airport which most residents will never need or use.
As long as we elect people who are concerned more about corporate interests than the residents, we will continue to pile on unneeded debt and a endless SPLOST. Both projects will generate mostly part-time work, contribute to climate change, and require expensive maintenance. Let’s rethink growth.
Fred Gunter,
Macon
Becoming united
The election is over and the new president has been sworn into office. The brutal reality of Obama’s ruling on transgender bathrooms and his pardoning of the soldier for espionage is now so un-American we must unite to start the healing. The pardon was worse than all the other legislation passed by him in eight years. The hundreds of thousands of troops killed to keep America strong and safe was in vain if this is allowed to stand.
Over 300 million Americans are in a position to help turn this country around and make us a world power again. Only through unity can we accomplish the redirection of our government and society for the better. There will be pain and suffering to end the tide of waste and corruption in many segments of America. Our states will limit the drug dealers success and finally capture and imprison the thousands of drug lords.
Hundreds of thousands of government jobs must be ended to open the way for reconstruction of our infrastructure. I see no way to progress without redirecting hundreds of billions of dollars to make it possible. There are too many generals and not enough workers to get the job done.
Carolyn Effie,
Macon
Much more to him
I disagree with Bill Ferguson. George H.W. Bush was more than an affable, nondescript, career bureaucrat. He left college to become a navy pilot in World War II. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery. After the war he went back to college to get his degree. He then became a successful oil executive. He served two terms in the House of Representatives. He was appointed the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. He was appointed the U.S. Representative to China. He was appointed the Director of the CIA. He served two terms as vice president. He was elected president.
He led a coalition to drive the Iraqi army out of Kuwait. He had a military action plan and an exit strategy to get U.S. troops home after their mission was accomplished. He was not concerned with nation building. He listened to Arab leaders and did not drive Saddam Hussein out of office. The Arabs told him that Saddam was a check on Iran’s ambitions and he was able to maintain stability between the various Muslin factions in the region.
He was never involved in any scandal. After he left office he was active in several relief efforts. His personal life and marriage are exemplary. One of his sons became the 43rd president, and one became the governor of Florida.
George H.W. Bush made an impression on me.
Jim Costello,
Perry
