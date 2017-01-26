This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

1:21 Macon Beer Co. owner Jeremy Knowles blazes a trail in freshly crafted brew Pause

0:42 Bibb County hosts vendor show to help with school furniture selections

2:20 Tornado survivor describes experience

2:00 Butch Trucks: 1947-2017

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

1:43 Volunteers clean up from Warner Robins tornado

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins