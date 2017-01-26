This is Viewpoints for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Proud deplorable
While reading the Sunday paper after our church service and wonderful lunch (thanks, ladies) I almost lost it when I saw the picture on Pg. 2. Maybe our country would be better off if their mothers had exercised their reproductive rights and they had never been born. Think about it, they could have been murdered too before birth. Why were these selective people not protesting when a rapist occupied the White House from 1993 to 2001? God bless President Trump as he tries to do what is morally right. God bless America. I am a proud deplorable as Trump’s opponent stated.
John Sours III,
Marshallville
Appreciative audiences
A special thank you to the Macon Film Guild for the Sunday afternoon Douglass Theatre showings of “A Man Called Ove.” Made from the book by Sweden’s best selling author, Fredrik Backman. The packed audiences for the three showings proved how central Georgia will always support and enjoy fine movies.
Del Ward Leslie,
Macon
Just an idea
Because of the financial strain most families are facing on a daily basis, meeting their family’s needs is a major concern. Here’s something I have thought of and tried, which worked for me. I am led to share it with and hope it will help.
One day I was cooking at home and a few of my friends came by to visit. I shared my home cooked meal with them and they were very impressed. They started calling on a regular basis and ordering my home cooked meals and introduced them to their friends. Doing this provided me with extra money each month for paying some of my bills. There are many people who would prefer a home cooked meal over the fast food life any day. But, beware, follow the guidelines of food preparation, for example, those meant to prevent food poisoning. Get a Food Safe Certification and a business license. Go online and Google “Food Safe Management Course” and see which one is in session closest to you, or visit the local health department to obtain information. Also, build your clientele by making flyers and business cards to advertise in your community. If I can do this you can too.
There are hidden talents in all of us. Explore and find out what is yours. You can change your circumstances and make a difference by trying something new to improve your financial challenges.
Juanita Tarver,
Dublin
Disappointed
Eight years ago, I was bitterly disappointed in the outcome of the election. But, I decided to give President Obama an even chance. After he publicly blamed all the ills on George W. Bush, and publicly (overseas) apologized for the U.S.A .several times, I began to wonder if the country’s best wishes were in his repertoire.
I did not loudly protest, I did not march, I did not break store windows nor burn cars. Instead I continued to salute smartly and hope for America’s best. Then I was similarly disappointed four years ago, but I acted in the same lawful and respectful way. I am deeply disappointed in our electorate for putting Obama in office for two terms. And I am deeply overjoyed that our electorate did not put Hillary Clinton in office.
I am disgusted with both political parties for not putting someone on the ticket (both parties) who we could be proud to have elected. Nevertheless, I will give President Trump a chance. The reason he was elected is very simply that a great number of Americans felt ignored and powerless and disgusted with Washington and its act.
Term limits for both houses of the legislature should be initiated to get away from the pork barrel politics and constant striving to be re-elected. I think that would make our country great again.
Peter Christensen, Col. USAF Ret.,
Warner Robins
Be on the right side
Thank you, Andy Cook for your column on Jan. 21. It is indeed scary when the U.N. and U.S. do not stand by Israel as they should. In the end times, directly before Armageddon, all the nations of the world will oppose Israel. God almighty, however, will not oppose Israel and Jesus will live and reign in Israel after the second coming.
The fact that the Archangel Michael, whose charge includes Israel, will fight against Lucifer at Armageddon proves that all the trouble against Israel is of Lucifer’s instigation. We who love the Lord must keep vigilant and not oppose Israel. We should not be found wanting when Jesus returns, nor should we be on any side fighting against Michael.
Susan Ganus,
Warner Robins
Delay the fiduciary rule
Please ask President Trump to delay the Department of Labor Fiduciary Rule. The annuity industry is working hard to comply with the rule by April 10, but there are still hundreds of questions the department has yet to answer. The first DOL FAQ issued last October created even more questions and didn’t address substantially more. The DOL even acknowledged these problems by stating in the FAQ they would delay the execution of a “Best Interest Contract” until January 2018.
I agree with the best interest standard but there are so many problems with this rule’s requirements that, left unfixed, will leave consumers with fewer retirement savings choices and retirement savings advisers. The DOL created the rule without a clear understanding of the annuity marketplace and consumers will be more confused then ever unless we clean up the requirements in this rule.
We ask you to notify the administration and state your support of the delay so we can make this rule work for consumers.
Mike Howard,
Macon
Combine the celebrations
I was able to watch the Inauguration of President Trump on January 20, and as a citizen and veteran I felt blessed to witness our peaceful transition of power. I wish more citizens could have watched this ceremony but because it was a work day I will assume millions of my fellow Americans were not able to see these events live.
I have a solution to this problem. We celebrate Presidents Day each February. I propose to our Congress and president that every fourth year on Inauguration Day that we also celebrate the Presidents Day holiday. Combining the two every fourth year will make it truly a special day that will provide millions of our citizens a day to honor both our outgoing and newly elected president and our past presidents too. This action would not cost a cent as Presidents Day is already a holiday. Our great nation would benefit greatly if this idea was enacted.
Lou Stennes,
Warner Robins
