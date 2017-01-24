This is Viewpoints for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Hypocrisy of the left
In Monday’s Telegraph a political cartoon suggests President Trump was not serious about preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States. What part of defending the border is against the Constitution? What part of our immigration laws allows illegal crossing of our border? What part of ensuring domestic tranquility is allowing Islamic terrorists from coming into our nation? What part of America first upends that precious document that our former president called a “piece of parchment”?
The left has accused President Trump of being a fascist. A fascist tolerates no opinion but their own. I have studied the Nazi movement and Hitler’s warped view of humanity. They killed homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Catholics and Lutherans who dared to speak out against their message. When I saw the “women’s march” being aired, they much more than any Trump supporter looked and acted like goose-stepping Nazis. “Krystal Nacht” was an event that targeted Jewish stores for destruction. Who was breaking glass this past weekend? Not the Trump/Pence supporters, but the paid agitators who destroyed property and called for the destruction of the White House. Who supports slaughter of the innocent more than the left who call for abortion on demand? More blood has been shed in our abortion mills than all the Nazis against the Jews.
The hypocrisy of the left is there for all to see. It bothers me that the media accuses conservatives as being intolerant when intolerance is all you hear from the left. A nation that allows death threats without penalty is a nation bereft of decency and decorum. To nefariously accuse President Trump of not obeying his promise to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution is throwing mud at those of us who believe he will do what is right. If he does not, he will have to give an account. This is a standard to which the previous occupant of the White House was not held. When he implemented “health care,” he said taxes would not go up, but yet the Supreme Court had to qualify the penalty fees as a tax in order to deem it constitutional. How ironic, he wanted to do something “unconstitutional” but got bailed out by that very document. I think that is called hypocrisy.
There is no doubt that at every turn since the election of Donald Trump, organized efforts have been made to delegitimize him with the accusations of Russian involvement in his election. Repetition of assertions has been the most effective method with no basis in facts to back them up. Who needs facts when repeating a lie over and over again becomes the truth?
There is a group of 23 retired high-level intelligence officers and officials who have come together in a group named “Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.” In short, their stated goal is to “cut through the uniformed partisan fog and to tell it like it is without fear or favor.” The most notable member is former NSA Intelligence official, William Binney.
In a 12/12/16 memorandum titled “Allegations of Hacking Election are Baseless.” Binney describes the sequence of how data is transferred. These data transfers carry destination addresses in what are called packets, which enable the transfer to be traced and followed through the network. Bottom line, all evidence points to an inside leak, not a hack. This memo is a gold mine of information on how the system operates.
Days before the inauguration VIPS published this memo to President Obama demanding proof of so called hack.
As corporate media continues to lose credibility, and as a consequence viewers, do they realize how they have fueled the rise of the independent media?
How long will President Trump last? Vegas odds makers are only giving him six months. Republican lawmakers who have held their nose and rallied around him out of necessity will drop Trump like a hot rock if it is found he has committed an impeachable offense. Why wouldn’t they?
Trump probably doesn’t realize it because of his ego, but they know he will drag them into the sewer with him in 2020. If they have the opportunity, they will gladly impeach him and replace him with Mike Pence and a new vice president.
However, that leaves the GOP with a sticky problem. The trumpettes and deplorables, as some call them, will not be happy campers and will have much to say about the next election. Do Republicans destroy their party or suck it up and do what is right if they have the opportunity. Either way, we are in for one hell of a ride for the next few years.d
I’m violating the quote regarding arguing with idiots. Replying to an Jan. 18 letter.
1. I don’t know anyone who received a stimulus check. It was an $800 billion disaster.
2. Obama didn’t kill Osama bin Laden. Navy Seal Team 6 killed him and then the team was assassinated on Obama’s watch.
3. Obama should have forced the auto industry and banks to reorganize — no bail outs.
4. Many employed are part-time due to health-care costs. Forty percent of unemployed gave up looking for work. Obama holds the record for unemployed (95 million) and food stamps (46 million).
5. Part-time jobs were included in job numbers. Understand the difference in net job gains and losses.
6. When the Dow Jones hit 10,000, the firm which predicted it said we should be over 100,000.
7. In 2008, Sen. Obama criticized President Bush for his record high budget deficit ($458 billion). Obama’s 2009 deficit was $1.4 trillion (three times higher than Bush).
Let’s not forget the national debt. Bush entered office at $5.73 trillion. When leaving it was $10.63 trillion (Bush added $4.9 trillion). Debt is near $20 trillion now (Obama added $9.33 trillion). Let’s not forget these: Military was gutted, open borders endanger our sovereignty, Iran nuclear deal disaster, Obamacare meant 5.9 million lost their coverage, weakest economic recovery since 1949. I could go on and on. Watching only liberal news is a mistake. I’ll end with a quote from British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli: “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
